Auckland drought: Storms provide little relief for depleted dams

Further water restrictions are in the pipeline as Auckland dams fall to critical levels

A weekend of heavy rain has done little to aid Auckland’s water crisis, with dam levels still sitting at record low levels.

Twenty-nine mm of rainfall fell on Sunday, but the dams in the Hunua and Waitākere ranges are still 24 percent below regular levels.

The region has been hit with a once in a century drought leading to unprecedented water restrictions.

As of Monday, dam levels were at 55.8 percent. The normal level for this time of year is 79.8 percent, Watercare said.

Aucklanders consumed 378 million litres of water on Sunday, which is below the day-on-day average of 398 million litres.

Watercare has set a consumption target of 409 million litres or fewer a day for the month of July.

A dry winter is forecast for Auckland, with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research’s seasonal climate outlook predicting just a 15 per cent chance of above-average rainfall.

The chance of rainfall being below average was 45 per cent.

The region was plunged into a drought by the driest first-half of a year on record and a ban on outdoor water use came into play in May.

Auckland Council fast-tracked a consent to take a small additional amount of water from the Waikato River during winter months, but it still can't be acted on because an expanded treatment plan is not completely ready.

Big and expensive ideas like recycling wastewater and desalination have also been tossed around.