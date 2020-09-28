Antarctica NZ planning for sea level rise – and fall – at Scott Base

The setting: Scott Base, as seen from ice pressure ridges on the Ross Sea, in 2007.

Antarctica New Zealand should expect the sea level at Scott Base will rise as much as 1.64 metres over the next 100 years, according to a newly released report.

A more optimistic projection in the report put sea level rise at 1.15m and it’s worth noting that under one computer model, the sea level at Scott Base could actually fall by 1.16m by 2120, although this was considered less likely.

Antarctica NZ is the planning stages of a $250 million redevelopment of Scott Base and got GNS Science to run models on projected sea levels based on various scenarios.

It’s commonly held that Scott Base was built 30 feet (10m) above sea level by Ed Hillary and his crew in the 1950s, but the base is on a slope.

While plans for the redeveloped base have not been finalised, the finished floor level of the helicopter hangar building will probably be about 2.5m above sea level, says Antarctica NZ Scott Base senior project manager Simon Shelton.​

It will be the building closest to the sea. Of the three main buildings, the closest to the sea will be about 14m above sea level and other two further up the slope, he said.

Projecting sea level rise (or fall) in polar regions is “incredibly difficult”, says Dr Richard Levy,​ an environment and climate theme leader​ at GNS and lead author of the research report.

Antarctica NZ/Supplied The proposed new Scott Base. From left, buildings A, B and C. The helicopter hangar is on the far right, close to the Ross Sea. Hillary’s Hut, which dates to the mid 1950s and is heritage protected, is the yellowish building in the foreground.

That’s because the massive ice sheets on land have complicating effects. First, the huge masses of ice have gravitational pull and draw seawater towards them. Second, the huge ice sheets press down upon the land, which lowers the land level.

As the ice sheets melt, their gravitational pull wanes. Meanwhile, while the land rises as the weight (mass) it carries is lessened.

The results are “counter-intuitive”, says Levy. “If you lose ice in Antarctica, you cause sea level to drop slightly right next to the [southern] continent and in the Southern Hemisphere in general,” he says.

The same result will occur as Greenland’s ice sheets melt – slightly lower sea levels near that northern mega island.

But both the West Antarctic ice sheets and the Greenland ice sheets are melting at the same time, although current research suggests Greenland is melting faster, Levy says.

“If Greenland melts in the [early] part of the century, as it’s likely to do, then sea level rise will be slightly higher further away from Greenland.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/Stuff A model of the proposed Scott Base is shown to then foreign affairs minister Winston Peters by redevelopment senior project manager Simon Shelton in June 2019.

“If Antarctica starts to melt later in the century, the reverse pattern will occur”, he says.

“These projections indicate there is a 95 per cent chance that local sea level could rise or fall within the range between minus 116cm and plus 164cm by 2120,” concludes the report.

Given the cost and remote location, the report authors recommended the designers plan for sea level rise of between 115cm and 164cm

So it turns out the location of Scott Base is pretty good, especially considering the designed life of the new base will be 50 years.

There is – and will be – infrastructure close to the water line: A pipe that brings in salt water, which has to be purified using reverse osmosis to make it drinkable. There’s also an outfall pipe that directs treated waste water back into the sea.

Plans for these pipes at the new base have not been finalised, Shelton said.

Antarctica NZ was also planning for tsunami risk, he said.