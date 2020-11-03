Stuff's Forever Project wins international print innovation award

Each edition of the Forever Project magazine includes illustrations from a local artist, such as this by Ruby Jones from our first issue in March 2020.

Stuff’s groundbreaking quarterly climate change and sustainability magazine, the Forever Project, has been recognised at the World Association of Newspaper Publishers' Print Innovations Awards (Wan-Ifra) 2020.

Launched in March 2020, the magazine gives world-leading, constructive coverage to make climate change feel urgent, tangible and unignorable. It’s inserted in Stuff Ltd’s most-read mastheads.

An international jury of experts awarded the Forever Project the 'special editions' category, for periodicals focusing on major events and specific topics, at the Wan-Ifra ceremony on October 29, 2020.

The carbon neutral magazine has published three issues to date. Our aim is to treat climate change and sustainability as issues that touch every aspect of our lives: from the food we eat to the cars we drive; from the diseases that menace us to whether we can get house insurance; from protest action to political inaction. We share solutions and help our readers hold on to hope.

Its core remains New Zealand’s most ambitious environmental reporting - spearheaded by the country’s first dedicated climate change editor, Eloise Gibson.

In accepting the award via video, Stuff editor-in-chief Patrick Crewdson said the Forever Project brought together journalists and staff from all over Stuff Ltd to show climate change and sustainability were priorities for the whole organisation.

“We’ve packaged NZ’s most innovative and ambitious climate crisis reporting in a striking and carbon neutral magazine worth holding on to, and a digital hub.

“We’ve turned this into an opportunity for our clients to reach conscious consumers and tell their sustainable story. And it’s a symbol of Stuff’s commitment to reducing its own environmental impact through a science-based approach.

“We focus on creating highly valuable products that harness the scale of our platforms and engender public trust. The Forever Project shows that in action.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stuff's climate editor, Eloise Gibson.

The first edition of the Forever Project magazine was published on March 25, 2020 – just as New Zealand went into a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown for Covid-19. Despite the news cycle being consumed by Coronavirus, the magazine drew positive feedback from readers and other stakeholders.