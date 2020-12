World carbon dioxide emissions drop 7 per cent in pandemic-hit 2020

A locked-down pandemic-struck world cut its carbon dioxide emissions this year by 7 per cent, the biggest drop ever, new preliminary figures show.

The Global Carbon Project, an authoritative group of dozens of international scientists who track emissions, calculated that the world will have put 34 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide in the air in 2020. That’s down from 36.4 billion metric tons in 2019, according a study published Thursday (local time) in the journal Earth System Science Data.

Mark J Terrill/AP Los Angeles in the mid-afternoon on March 20, 2020.

Scientists say this drop is chiefly because people are staying home, travelling less by car and plane, and that emissions are expected to jump back up after the pandemic ends. Ground transportation makes up about one-fifth of emissions of carbon dioxide, the chief man-made heat-trapping gas.

“Of course, lockdown is absolutely not the way to tackle climate change,” said study co-author Corinne LeQuere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia.

The same group of scientists months ago predicted emission drops of 4 per cent to 7 per cent, depending on the progression of Covid-19. A second coronavirus wave and continued travel reductions pushed the decrease to 7 per cent, LeQuere said.

Emissions dropped 12 per cent in the United States, 11 per cent in Europe and a whopping 41 per cent in New Zealand, but only 1.7 per cent in China. That’s because China had an earlier lockdown with less of a second wave. Also, China’s emissions are more industrial based than other countries and its industry was less affected than transportation, LeQuere said.

The calculations – based on reports detailing energy use, industrial production and daily mobility counts – were praised as accurate by outside scientists.

Even with the drop in 2020, the world on average 1075 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the air every second.

Final figures for 2019 published in the same study show that from 2018 to 2019 emissions of the main man-made heat-trapping gas increased only 0.1 per cent, much smaller than annual jumps of around 3 per cent a decade or two ago. Even with emissions expected to rise after the pandemic, scientists are wondering if 2019 be the peak of carbon pollution, LeQuere said.

“We are certainly very close to an emissions peak, if we can keep the global community together,” said United Nations Development Director Achim Steiner.

Chris Field, director of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, thinks emissions will increase after the pandemic, but said “I am optimistic that we have, as a society learned some lessons that may help decrease emissions in the future."

“For example," he added, "as people get good at telecommuting a couple of days a week or realise they don’t need quite so many business trips, we might see behaviour-related future emissions decreases.”