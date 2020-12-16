UK Met Office upgrade finds world is heating up faster than thought

The new analysis suggests that the average global temperature for 2010-2018 was 1.07 degrees Celsius warmer than average conditions in 1850-1900.

The world is warming faster than previously thought, Britain's Met Office has found, after improved measuring methods were used at sea and in the Arctic.

There has been 18 per cent more warming since the second half of the 19th century than previous analysis suggested, scientists said.

The fifth version of the HadCRUT data set, developed alongside the University of East Anglia, measures global temperatures stretching back to 1850.

The new analysis suggests that the average global temperature for 2010-2018 was 1.07 degrees Celsius warmer than average conditions in 1850-1900 – 0.16 degrees more than in the previous version of the data set.

Co-author Tim Osborn, a professor of climate science at East Anglia, said the higher estimate was due to better data being assessed from the oceans and the Arctic, which is believed to be warming faster than other parts of the world.

“Climate change has not suddenly got worse,” he said. “Instead, we have an improved estimate of how much warming has taken place.”

The paper, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, takes data from sensors on land and sea around the world, amalgamating them into a global picture.

The update comes from two major changes to the way that scientists interpret the data. One of these centred around the way water temperatures were taken at sea, and better calibration between data taken from sensors on buoys and by crews on ships.

Scientists from the Met Office looked at the best-quality data collected on buoys and scientific research ships and compared it with other methods.

Sea water temperature measurements were historically taken by ships using buckets brought up to their engine rooms, but during the Seventies and Eighties water pumped from the sea to cool the ship's engine was increasingly measured. Moving through pipes warmed the water, and recent research suggests this effect was stronger than was previously realised, so the analysis was revised to show cooler averages, suggesting a sharper rise in sea temperatures over the past 40 years.

The other area of change was the way temperatures in the Arctic were taken.

Previously if an area did not have a sensor it was left out of the estimate, but now the data uses readings from adjacent areas, which means the Arctic figures have been given greater weight.

Scientists not involved in the research said that the revision brought the study in line with other data sets also measuring global warming.

“Because quite a lot of those missing squares are in the Arctic, which has been warming two to three times faster than the average for the globe, that meant we were not sampling fully some of the regions that were warming the fastest,” said Professor Osborn.

Professor Ed Hawkins, a climate research scientist at Reading University, said: “HadCRUT5 shows more historical warming than the previous version of the data set, which makes it more consistent with other data sets produced by different groups around the world.”

Lead author Dr Colin Morice, of the Met Office, said that the figures were consistent with other studies by groups including NASA, despite being produced using different methods.