Biogas could help reduce New Zealand's emissions - study

A waste product of New Zealand's landfills, wastewater treatment plants and food production could help lower carbon emissions, collaborators in a new study say.

Biogas is used in other countries as a substitute for natural gas, but in New Zealand this is not a widespread practice.

For the first time, a wide investigation into the potential for a biogas industry here is being done.

The new $117,000 study is being funded by Beca, Firstgas Group, Fonterra and the government's Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA).

Lion is providing in-kind technical support by sharing its experience using biogas generation technology in its breweries.

Biogas could be an efficient and cost-effective way for gas users to decarbonise their operations without having to change out boilers or appliances, Angela Ogier, group strategy and corporate development manager at Firstgas Group, said.

Firstgas owns New Zealand’s gas transmission network and is based in Taranaki.

“We will engage widely with industry to develop a robust understanding of the biogas market potential, key regulatory, costs and technical barriers, and the ways to address these issues,” she said.

Taranaki, with its concentration of food production and natural gas facilities was well-placed to take advantage of biogas.

“There’s lots of potential, having the dairy and gas infrastructure and all the expertise you have in Taranaki.”

The study will explore what interest and potential there is in New Zealand, Eleanor Grant, from independent advisory, design and engineering consultancy Beca, said.

“We have the technology, we need to know ‘how do we do it here’.

“Currently biogas production is fragmented and does not operate in a cohesive network,” she said.

The first part of the study will scope out the uses and economics of biogas and how it will benefit individual sites as well as the community, improve water and air quality, decrease waste and carbon emissions and create jobs.

It will also look at incentives that have been used overseas to encourage developments.

Fonterra, which operates the Southern Hemisphere’s largest anaerobic digester at its Tirau plant, would be sharing this experience to help with the development of a biogas industry, Tony Oosten, manager energy and utilities said.

“EECA looks forward to seeing the outcomes of the study and evidence to support the role that biogas may play in New Zealand’s energy mix,” CEO Andrew Caseley said.

The results of the study will be released in the second quarter of 2021.