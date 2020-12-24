Community hub turns compostable packaging into soil

A Christchurch community organisation has started a collection point to turn compostable packaging into soil for local community gardens, the first of its kind in the city.

People can bring their compostable waste to the collection point on Southwark St and it will be processed in the Green Lane compost on-site.

The founders of the Green Lane facility, Ben Lyttle and Ben Murgatroyd, have been collecting compostable waste from local cafés and coffee companies since shortly after Level 4 lockdown.

“We’ve been taking more food scraps, as the composting has grown, and we’ve got more confident with it,” Lyttle said.

Once turned into soil, it would be used in local community gardens, such as Edible Streets.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Community gardens will use the compost made from packaging and other scraps.

The compost collection point was set up this month, but Green Lane started as a community market, with local vendors who held a similar ethos.

“It was born out of lockdown and, before we knew it, we had a market going.”

Drawn together by common values, the market aimed to be as close to organic as possible, with reduced chemicals and plastic use.

Murgatroyd said face-to-face accountability was also key.

“From the waste providers, we know we’re getting high quality inputs for our compost, so we always get clean food scraps,” he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Compostable packaging can be mixed with garden and food waste and turned into compost.

The composting started in collaboration with The Brothers Green, a New Zealand food company, selling local, nutritious food in an environmentally-friendly way.

“It’s huge that the Brothers Green have got behind it because it shows that they really care about the product right till the end, they want to deal with the whole thing. So what you don’t eat is compostable and all the packaging is home compostable, or glass.”

There is currently no facility in Christchurch available to process compostable packaging and bags, which are generally made from PLA, or polylactic acid.

Though PLA is made from renewable sources such as corn starch, tapioca root, or sugarcane, it only decomposes efficiently in controlled environments. If sent to landfill, it was no different to other petroleum-based plastics.

“We ... realised that we could compost some of this commercially-compostable plant plastic, and then we realised there was actually nowhere else for it to go,” Murgatroyd said.

PLA only decomposes, fully buried, at 60 degrees Celsius or higher.

However, with help from soil scientist Bailey Perryman, they were able to efficiently start the compost with temperatures reaching 75 degrees Celsius.

The compost is layered with collected food scraps, coffee grind, coffee chaff, mulched PLA plastics and compostable packaging. Tree mulch makes up 60 to 70 per cent of the compost, and is dropped off by local tree companies.

“It’s just about consolidating all these resources that would otherwise be going to landfill or not being dealt with properly,” Lyttle said.

“We know that we can’t do everything perfectly, and we don’t live in a perfect world but just these little wins are really positive.”

Only 11 facilities in New Zealand accepted compostable packaging, with none available in Christchurch.

WasteMINZ Organic Materials Sector Group chair Chris Purchas said this was because of a lack of facilities with resource consent to take food waste and compostable packaging.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Garden waste dropped off by tree contractors is layered with food scraps and compostable packaging.

“An additional complication is that some facilities cannot take compostable packaging made from bioplastics, because the facility produces certified organic compost which does not allow for any bioplastics to be included.”

Green Lane is now in the process of setting up a shop on High St.

They plan to think of ways they could take more compostable packaging to process.

“If we’re all accountable for what we’re doing, then we can make a drastic impact on how we’re treating the earth and make a difference,” Lyttle said.