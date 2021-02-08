Covid pandemic reduced emissions but temperatures rose

A man walks his dog down an empty Christchurch motorway on day 16 of Level 4 lockdown. Global air pollution fell during the pandemic, but paradoxically temperatures rose.

OPINION: Millions of people got to breathe cleaner air last year as the pandemic reduced traffic on the roads and factories temporarily cut their output.

We saw that to some extent here too. The air quality monitoring stations in our main centres registered less soot, sulphate matter and nitrogen oxide gases from the exhaust pipes of buses, cars and trucks.

Logically, carbon dioxide emissions, the biggest contributor to global warming, will have decreased alongside them.

But the estimated seven per cent reduction in global emissions from fossil fuel last year, thanks to Covid-19, came with a noticeable side effect – it pushed up temperatures.

That’s because pollution has a slight cooling effect on the planet. The particles visible to us as a dirty haze over big cities block some sunlight from hitting the Earth’s surface and warming it up.

The same thing has happened many times in the history of our planet, when massive volcanic eruptions have taken place. The plume of ash reflects the sun’s energy back out into space.

Scientists writing in the journal Geophysical Research Letters suggest that overall the planet was up to .03 degrees Celsius warmer last year for lack of cooling aerosols in the atmosphere.

In places that have a lot of heavy industry, such as China, Russia and the United States, temperatures were up to 0.37C warmer than they would have been in a business as usual scenario, which climate models were used to simulate.

Nasa claims that 2020 tied with 2016 as the warmest year on record. We had our seventh warmest year on record, according to Niwa. The pandemic’s crimping of industry effectively contributed to the world having an exceptionally hot year. But there’s no doubt about it, less pollution is a problem worth having.

The cooling effect of smog is small compared to the impact of reducing CO2 emissions over time. Polluting aerosols only stay in the atmosphere for a week or more, while carbon dioxide hangs around for between 300 and 1000 years.

As we embark on the path to being carbon neutral by the middle of the century, a blueprint for which was released last week by our Climate Change Commission, we may see a small bit of warming due to cleaner air, more than offset by a slower rate of warming due to less carbon being emitted and creating that greenhouse effect around the planet.

But cleaner air will also save lives. Nearly 7 million people die each year as a result of air pollution, which causes a litany of ailments. Air pollution actually made the coronavirus pandemic more lethal.

It compromises people’s respiratory systems, which meant that many Covid-19 patients succumbed when the virus went to work on their lungs.

If we do get our act together on reducing emissions in the next decade or two, we’ll enjoy the best of both worlds – cleaner air and less pollution-related deaths and a planet spared the ravages of climate change.