Anger, guilt and optimism: young farmers' complicated relationship with climate change

As farming confronts its climate impact, Charlie O’Mannin speaks to the next generation about how they feel. In short: it’s complicated.

“If you’re waking up every morning feeling awful about the job you’re in, feeling like you’re the reason climate change is happening, like you need to counteract your emissions, like you need fewer cows, well what would be the point in waking up and getting the cows in?”

Briana Lyons belongs to a generation of young farmers facing a radical future.

Agriculture makes up 48 per cent of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Ministry for the Environment’s 2018 Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report.

In order to prevent global warming topping 1.5 degrees Celsius, agriculture needs to reform itself from the ground up, dramatically cutting its emissions and its pollution.

But for young farmers like Lyons, guilt and worry over climate change is set against having to change a culture they love – one that has sustained their families for generations – with stress over uneven government regulations and negative public opinion thrown in for good measure.

Lyons is 20 and studying law and commerce at Canterbury University, but she intends to return to work at the farm after she finishes studying.

“I feel very lost without it,” she says.

Briana Lyons/Stuff Cows on Briana Lyons’ family farm.

“You feel like you’re involved in something. When you get up in the morning, you’re growing or harvesting a product that’s going all over the country, all over the world.”

When Lyons was 10, her parents were told by Central Hawke’s Bay District Council they had to turn a paddock on their dairy farm into an effluent pit.

At the time the farm ran 120 cows, but Lyons says the pond they were made to dig by the council was big enough for 300 cows.

Lyons remembers her parents stressing about the cost of the pit, which was “bloody expensive”, and having to build it in the middle of winter, the only time when they didn’t have to milk cows.

It was also the first time she remembers being aware of climate change.

“I’m going to controversially say I don’t think [the effluent pit] was worth it, because our farm’s so small. We were never going to have 300 cows on the farm, so we have this massive pond that you can walk through with gumboots.

“It’s hardly got anything in it, and it never will.”

For Lyons, the regulations that restrict farmers’ pollution of the climate and environment have been uneven and confusing.

She points to an increase in farmers planting native trees on their farms as an example of farmers taking initiative on the environment.

Two years ago,Lyons helped plant natives on her farm, only to have them die in the 2020 Hawke’s Bay heatwave, itself a taste of the harsher, drier conditions that are becoming more frequent with climate change.

“I was almost planting out of guilt. I told Dad, let’s plant near the road, because I wanted people to see them. They all died, which is bloody annoying.”

“Farmers do want people to think they’re doing good. It’s almost like a little kid does something good and wants to go show their mum. All of our neighbours’ farms on the highway are planted, because those are the ones that everyone sees... There is this underlying pressure, or fear, to look like you’re doing a good job to the public.”

Lyons says farmers feel like they’re being blamed for climate change, and it’s having a negative effect on them.

“People will always need farmers, but why would you want to farm in the future if you’re always going to be the bad guy?

“It’s an awful feeling when you’re really trying to do the best by your land, and you’re being held up as not doing enough and being actually detrimental to the land that you love and that you rely on.”

Matt Shand/Waikato Times Georgia Mischefski-Gray on the beef and dairy farm she works on in the Bay of Plenty.

Georgia Mischefski-Gray​ is a 22-year-old farm manager on the 750ha beef and dairy farm in the Bay of Plenty where she grew up.

Mischefski-Gray went to uni intending to become a lawyer “and move to New York”, but moved into a food science degree instead.

When Covid ended her plans to go overseas, she was faced with having to decide what she really wanted to do. She chose to return to the farm.

At university, Mischefski-Gray began to “deep dive” into climate change, and decided “s... it's actually coming. We need to do something about it”.

She joined environmental groups and attended protests. She says she “got a lot of hatred for my background” from the other students at these events, who couldn’t understand why she was there.

Her response was that “everyone has to care and everyone has to put in an effort”.

Her parents planted trees, putting the farm’s native bush into the QEII trust, and fencing off waterways long before regulation made it compulsory.

For her, addressing climate change means “we need to have huge changes to how we do pretty much do everything, all our systems, and farming isn’t exempt from that.”

At the same time, she thinks farmers know the land best and the government needs more consultation with farmers.

“At the end of the day, we do want our soil, our water quality to be as good as possible, because then the animals are the best they can be and the money coming in is good.”

And, while she’s only just started work on the farm, she plans to start researching regenerative agriculture practises overseas, and looking into Agrecovery, a New Zealand programme that collects and recycles on-farm waste.

Matt Shand/Waikato Times Georgia Mischefski-Gray intends to make her farm more sustainable.

Over the coming decades, Mischefski-Gray expects to see more farms converting to horticulture and the remaining animal farms transitioning to green practises.

But she thinks we’ll still be farming dairy cows, even if it’s for a more luxury market – she reckons New Zealand will be able to make the transition more easily than other agricultural countries, such as the United States.

“In general I'm pretty happy and excited for the future of farming, and the future of food; by the time I'm old, I think it's going to be really cool to see what we're eating,” she says.

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Eli Johnson (left) and Liam Mavor (right) are 16-year-old students at Waitaki Boys High School and intend to become farmers.

Liam Mavor and Eli Johnson echo some of those thoughts. They are both 16-year-old students at Waitaki Boys High School, in Oamaru. Both grew up on farms and both are intending to become farmers, although Eli is also planning on becoming an apprentice plumber.

Liam said he first began to hear about climate change when he started high school. At first, he only connected it with his farming background “a wee bit, but not that much,” but “as we got older we realised more about it”.

“I think there’s a fair bit we can change, fixing up the messes that could have been fixed a while ago.”

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Liam Mavor said “we just do what we love, just farm. Things will change, they’re going to have to, but not too much hopefully.”

Eli agrees, saying it’s the role of young farmers to “try to clean up the older generation’s mess, I hate to say it.”

“They probably didn’t mean to, but that’s just how they farmed back in the day, and it has to be changed.”

“We just do what we love, just farm,” says Mavor. “Things will change, they’re going to have to, but not too much hopefully.”

Charlie O'Mannin/Stuff Eli Johnson said young farmers have to “clean up the older generation’s mess”.

The pair’s attitudes haven’t always been typical, according to their agriculture teacher at Waitaki Boys, Elizabeth Prentice. She says she’s seen the attitudes of her students change over the 30-plus years she’s been teaching.

“What they are beginning to realise is that it’s not optional, that things have to change to sustain our life on this planet. They’re not silly, they’re not stupid.”

“But there’s still that old concept of farming and that’s what I battle here... They don’t acknowledge the business side of it, they don’t understand a lot of the environmental issues that the Resource Management Act produces.”

However, she says “[Those] thought processes are beginning to go, which I didn’t see 5-10 years ago.”

“I think they’re starting to realise what’s ahead of them.”