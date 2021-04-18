Delay is the new climate denial — what the Government needs to do to step up our ambition

OPINION: As the Government builds its response to the Climate Commission’s advice for New Zealand’s climate action over the next 15 years, the opportunities for it to unlock action and support communities across the country to reduce New Zealand’s pollution are huge.

Acceleration is essential as New Zealand’s pathway is way off track right now, threatening people’s well-being and livelihoods not only here at home, but across the world.

Markus Spiske/Unsplash Going above 1.5 degrees of heating puts millions more at risk of life-threatening heatwaves and poverty.

As farmers from Northland to Banks Peninsula face another autumn with extremely dry conditions, communities in Timor Leste have been struck by the worst floods in 70 years, killing at least 42 people and rendering over 14,000 homeless in the midst of a Covid-19 community outbreak.

The facts are clear. Climate breakdown is disrupting millions of livelihoods around the world already.

The world’s top scientists agree that to keep global heating below 1.5 degrees Celsius, rapid emission cuts of all greenhouse gases are required by 2030. This is the temperature threshold that all countries agreed to aim to stay within in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Going above 1.5 degrees of heating puts millions more at risk of life-threatening heat waves and poverty. It all but wipes out coral reefs that entire ecosystems and billions of people rely on worldwide. At this temperature, seas will swallow even more of the world’s cities.

The window of time for acting to keep to 1.5 degrees is rapidly closing. Globally, Co2 emissions need to halve by 2030; methane emissions by a quarter. Break these numbers down to New Zealand’s ‘fair share’ of these global goals, and New Zealand needs to reduce emissions at far higher levels due to our outsized carbon footprint and historical emissions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF School kids from around the country descend on Parliament to protest the lack of climate change action in New Zealand.

Despite this urgent need, the Climate Change Commission’s plan for New Zealand’s climate action would cut the country’s overall emissions by just 17 per cent by 2030.

In stark contrast, other high-income countries are stepping up their efforts. Ireland, with a similar proportion of agricultural exports to us, is legislating a 51 per cent reduction for all emissions including methane by 2030. The UK is aiming for a 68 per cent reduction for all emissions. The US will be updating its target soon, but President Biden’s strong start on tackling US emissions is set to continue with a US$2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan.

The sluggish pace of action the New Zealand Government and Climate Commission are considering right now should worry us all.

As US metereologist and climate commentator Eric Holthaus said, “[t]here is no tangible difference between ‘climate change is a hoax’ and ‘climate change is real but doing anything about it on the scale the science demands is unrealistic’. Both are climate denial. Both lead to inaction”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Alex Hartnell, 14, of Palmerston North Boys' High and Mikaelah Samita, 15, from PN Girls' High at the Schools strike for increased action on climate change.

So what are the opportunities for New Zealand to go beyond delay and inaction, and respond with the ambition the climate crisis requires?

There is so much more that can be done to accelerate our domestic transformation to a thriving, low-emissions society and to keep 1.5 degrees in reach.

At the very least, we could bring forward many of the policies the Commission recommends, like no new coal and gas installation anywhere, phasing out gas-guzzling cars, and properly pricing agricultural emissions.

Alex Johnston is Campaigns Lead at Oxfam New Zealand.

This is the minimum action required of a country that has declared a climate emergency and is situated in the region most vulnerable to climate breakdown on Earth. It would show that we are actually serious about stopping climate destruction and allow us to increase our international target to reflect our highest possible ambition.

Further, instead of relying on purchasing offshore carbon credits to increase our international targets we could invest the billions we’d have to pay for these credits to surge ahead with emissions reductions at home and ensure a just transition for the most affected communities.

On April 22nd, US President Joe Biden has invited world leaders to say how they are raising ambition, as part of effort to keep 1.5 degrees “in reach”. Prime Minister Ardern is on the invite list.

Unless the Government increases its ambition and stops dilly-dallying around the edges of robust action, it will be increasingly difficult for New Zealand to turn up to a global event such as Biden’s, or to the UN Climate talks at the end of this year, and say with credibility that we are doing our part to keep 1.5 degrees in reach.

If the Government doesn’t boost the emissions budgets put forward by the Commission to better reflect our contribution to 1.5 degrees, we’ll be locking in a domestic plan that is inconsistent with the science, and our international peers, let alone doing our fair share.

Despite being an active voice globally on climate change right now, we are not leading in this collective fight. We are not even a fast follower. It is vital that we step up our ambition, or we risk falling even further behind.

The lives that depend on a 1.5-degree future are counting on us to play our part.

Alex Johnston is Campaigns Lead at Oxfam New Zealand.