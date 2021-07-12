In the battle for our roads, I volunteer to be your war correspondent

Robbie Nicol offers to take up the mantle of war correspondent in Aotearoa's road wars. Full video available at Patreon.com/WhiteManBehindADesk.

SATIRE: Kia ora, my name’s Robbie and I’m another white man behind a desk, and today we’re talking about the war taking place on every single street-corner in New Zealand! And also the rest of the street. Because we’re talking about roads!

Obviously every war needs a war correspondent, especially culture wars, and I’m the perfect guy for the job.

First of all, I don’t drive, because I don’t want to, and, more importantly, I can’t. And secondly, I don’t cycle, either!

The last time I last rode a bike, I also had an active Bebo profile. If you have to know, I’m a bus guy, so I don’t like either of you. In a bus, I get stuck in traffic and stuck behind bikes. You both make my commute longer and I hate you both equally!

Also, it is worth noting that this entire rant is gonna be about cities. So if you happen to not live in a city, but you still read my articles or watch White Man Behind A Desk videos for some reason, then you’re probably my uncle Dave.

Thanks for checking in Uncle Dave, but I won’t feel bad if you skip this one. See you at Christmas, though! Try to lay off the sauce this time.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police form a barricade as cycling protestors close two lanes of the Auckland Harbour bridge on May 3.

So, with all those caveats out of the way, let’s start with the same question I’ve been asking since I was a child: Why Is Everyone So Mad, And How Can I Stop Them From Yelling At Each Other?

Last month cyclists got so mad that they stormed the Auckland harbour bridge, shutting down two car lanes, and getting arrested in huge numbers – sorry, I can see now that most of them were white, so only one person was actually arrested, but I’m sure they all learned their lesson!

And that cycle protest made drivers so mad that they all went to their jobs at Newstalk ZB and started furiously calling cyclists things like “gits,” “tits”, “lycra-clad rats” and other whimsical terms of hateful dehumanisation.

Kerre McIvor said the cyclists were ‘entitled’, because they interrupted her trip to the North Shore to buy an “intergenerational home” – which I suppose must be the kind of thing you complain about when you’re not entitled.

Adult youtuber Beinn Chapple-Law then organised his own revenge protest, plotting to storm a popular bike lane. Chapple-Law said he wanted the protest to be peaceful, and then made the official event image a photo of an injured cyclist.

He said he got the photo from Google, but here's a fun fact: that image doesn’t come up when you google “cyclist”, but it does come up when you google “hurt cyclist.” Even I managed to get to the bottom of that one, Beinn. I might not be too bright, but I can use Google. It’s a very accessible search engine!

At this point you might be thinking, ‘Well, what did cyclists expect? They broke the law and backed up State Highway 1, of course there was going to be backlash! They should’ve gone through the official process instead, and organised some kind of formal trial!’

Like that time that the council trialled a Low Traffic Neighbourhood in Onehunga, legally blocking off some streets to cars in favour of cyclists and pedestrians, and drivers responded calmly and supportively. Except no of course they didn’t.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images True villainy! (file photo)

They vandalised the plywood blockades, and rented a forklift to illegally move them off the road. That’s some intense hatred! I’ve never hated anything enough to rent a forklift. I might hate the dentist, but I’ve never tried to teach them a lesson by calling up Hirepool and arranging to borrow a one tonne manual stacker.

So cyclists are angry, drivers are angry, and sooner or later someone is going to either a) get run over and killed, or b) have their car lightly dinged. So how do we calm things down?

Luckily, I have a solution that will get bikes out of the way of cars, and cars out of the way of bikes. It’s called “dedicated cycling infrastructure” and it solves everyone’s problems!

Now, full disclosure, some people don’t like my great idea, because it sounds expensive. The folks at the tobacco- and government-funded lobby group the Taxpayers’ Union have run billboards fighting Auckland's new cycle bridge, because it’ll cost too much, but even staunch supporters of cycleways are hesitant about a vague project that won’t provide any real solutions for cyclists for many years.

White Man Behind A Desk Satirist Robbie Nicol AKA White Man Behind A Desk will be your road war correspondent.

So here’s my other idea: instead of starting from scratch, we can repurpose our roads! Instant infrastructure, problem solved!

Now, full disclosure, drivers aren’t hot on that idea either, because less road means more traffic, right?

Well, what if I told you that, actually, if we made driving worse and cycling better, a lot of people would leave their cars at home?

What if I told you that you might be one of those people who stops driving, because it’s become much safer and more convenient to cycle or to join me on the bus? And what if I told you… that you have to do that because the earth is on fire?

And that’s the inevitably horrible thing at the core of all of this. We all know that climate change is real and we have to get cars off the road, but change sucks!

Right now, it’s super convenient to drive around big cities like Auckland or Christchurch, so of course people don’t want to give it up. But here’s the thing, it is not a coincidence that it’s convenient to drive. We literally built our cities for cars!

We used to think cars were the best thing since sliced bread. They went really fast, and took you exactly where you wanted to go, and as far as we knew, they weren’t bringing about any catastrophic weather disasters. So we built all our houses really far apart and got rid of trams and plonked in big motorways, and made cars the best way to get around.

It’s like if everyone was super into stilts when you built your house, your front door would be 13 feet tall, and all your shelves would be super high up.

“Thank god for stilts,” you might start saying, “Otherwise how would I open my door and reach all my shelves?” Well, now imagine that we found out that stilts were the main cause of a global climate catastrophe somehow (I haven’t quite figured out that part of the metaphor yet), so everyone had to stop using them.

Yeah, you probably wish you didn’t build your house like that! It’s going to be pretty annoying walking around without stilts now, because the door is so tall, and you can’t reach your stove without a ladder.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff What day-to-day living for those committed to stilt-based accommodation might resemble (file photo).

Well, that’s pretty much what’s happened. Right now we’re all stranded in this weird car-city and now, unfortunately, we have to stop using cars so much.

We’re in the process of “lowering the shelves”, and eventually most of the doors will be human sized, and it’ll just make sense to take the stilts off. Because wearing stilts will be annoying and you’ll look like an idiot.

So our cities have to stop prioritising cars, and start prioritising cycling and public transport instead. That doesn’t bother me, because I already get the bus, but if you’re a driver, I understand that it bothers you. Of course it does. Change is terrible. But unfortunately, once again, we don’t have a choice, because the world is on fire.

It’s not cyclists’ fault, and it’s not your fault. We just made it really easy for you to drive and really hard to do anything else, and you made the rational choice and you were rewarded for it with convenience and efficiency. But now we’re changing everything, and it’s gonna kind of suck for a while. I wish cars released oxygen and planted trees, but they don’t.

Alex Burton/Stuff Nope, no pohutukawa trees popping out of those exhaust pipes. (file photo)

The best thing for everyone is for the change to hurry up and to happen as quickly as possible, so stop yelling at each other and start yelling at our local and national government instead.

Hurry up! Rip the plaster off! We’re all lazy and just want to do whatever’s easiest and hopefully, this time, we make the easiest thing to do something that doesn’t make the planet uninhabitable.

Fingers crossed.

This is Robbie Nicol, signing off from war-torn Central Auckland. Goodnight and good luck.

White Man Behind A Desk is the work of satirist Robbie Nicol and playwright Finnius Teppett. See more at Patreon.com/WhiteManBehindADesk.