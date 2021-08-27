Auckland air pollution levels drop 53 per cent after a week at alert level 4

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins head the lockdown briefing for August 25.

Air pollution in Auckland has fallen sharply after a week of alert level 4 restrictions being in place, council data reveals.

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, which are mainly associated with vehicle emissions, are down 53 per cent from normal levels.

The region went into alert level 4 lockdown on midnight August 17 after a community case of the Delta variant was discovered. The outbreak has since grown to 277 cases across Auckland and Wellington.

Auckland Council spokesperson Shanju Xie said reductions in air pollution had been observed worldwide due to restrictions put in place to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Air pollution concentrations responded to changes of restriction levels, particularly changes in road traffic activities,” she said.

"In week one of level 4, NO2 levels declined across all the sites, reducing by 53 per cent on average, ranging from 43 per cent to 71 per cent, compared to previous years."

Particulate matter levels, which are linked to traffic, road dust, sea salt and smoke from homes heating fires during winter, also recorded falls.

PM10 and PM2.5 refers to particulate matter with diameters less than 10 and 2.5 microns. Both fell by 20 per cent and 18 per cent on average.

Queen St in Auckland’s city centre showed a notable drop in NO2, PM10 and PM2.5 by 49 per cent, 11 per cent and 7 per cent respectively of normal levels.

Similar changes to air pollution were recorded in the previous alert level 4 lockdown in Auckland from March 26 to April 27.

Nitrogen dioxide levels fell by 49 per cent over this period.