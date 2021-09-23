Resilience to extreme weather needs community support

It was a gorgeous day, and the mid-reaches of the Motueka River a beautiful setting.

Nine people stood all day in a line in a riverside field bent over a flattened fence, picking flood debris from the wire last Sunday.

Farmers, a former mayor, active and retired doctors and nurses, a Ministry of Primary Industries official, a climate activist, a WWOOFer from the US, were together hauling small trees and big branches off the fences, digging off the embedded silt and picking off the grass.

From time to time a digger would lift a length of fence from the ground to assist the task of freeing the wire from the debris.

When a flood-swept 40 metre length was eventually cleaned, the nine spread out and triumphantly dragged it across the field to replace it in its original place, ready to be re-erected later. The task looked endless, but in six hours it was done.

When the July floods in our region wreaked devastating damage on local farms, the Rural Support Trust sent out a call for help in the clean-up effort.

People responded, but the ensuing Covid-19 lock-down put outside action on hold.

Meanwhile, farmers and their families did their best to cope.

Sue Marsland’s farm near Tapawera was very badly affected. Her fields were covered with silt and debris, fences flattened and swept from their moorings, 60 pregnant ewes drowned, cattle roamed on to the road.

Once lockdown conditions made it possible the Rural Support folk gathered responders together, briefed them on health and safety, and worked alongside them.

Participants remarked on how happy people feel when working together to help others.

Sue Marsland/Supplied Volunteers help clean flood debris from a fence in rural Tasman district following flooding earlier this year.

A job which would have felt dreary and hopeless for one or two people was a pleasure with nine.

Sue reciprocated with a magnificent carrot cake with lunch, and jars of her own honey as gifts.

Extreme weather events, such as floods and fires, will become more frequent as climate change continues to bite.

Some of us will inevitably suffer, even while our councils work on adaptation plans. We can do all that’s possible to reduce our household emissions, work on our own adaptation to adverse events, and support local and central government in their efforts.

But we’re also going to need to be ready to rally around those who happen to bear the brunt of the latest extreme event, and lift their spirits with our own tide of goodwill.