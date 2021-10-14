Are we doing a good job teaching the younger generation about climate change?

Students protested in large numbers as part of nationwide School Strike 4 Climate demonstrations before Covid-19 changed things.

Opinion: Before the pandemic, our young people were out in the streets in their thousands demanding urgent action on climate change.

The haka in front of the Nelson Cathedral by the boys of Nelson College was seen on screens around the world.

The striking students listed climate change education among their demands.

A year and a half later, what’s happening in the area of climate change education in the schools of Nelson Tasman?

It can be argued that the generation at school today will be wrestling with the impacts of climate change for the next 70 or 80 years.

It is likely to be a dominant theme in their lives as the planet inevitably heats up and sea levels rise.

We should provide a good knowledge foundation for the challenges that will face them.

Here are some comments by young people in our region:

Saskia: “I think there isn’t enough education about climate at schools. I personally don’t know a lot about climate change as school hasn’t taught us much about it… I think there could be some improvement on it as a lot of kids I know don’t know much about it.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Holly Druce 14, and Jack Druce 11 came over from Motueka to attend this previous global climate rally in Nelson.

Juliet: “I think that we could definitely have more environmental education in school. The focus should be on how we can help rather than only telling us about what’s wrong with the world.”

Mia: “I personally think that as a community we need to take more action … Having things like educational talks about the subject in Schools, Community places (e.g. Library) and in work places would give people a better education on the topic and might cause people to take part in the fight. Maybe getting schools fully involved in the act too might help educate our generation.”

Some secondary schools in our region are doing exactly that.

At Waimea College, Head of Science Drew McGlashen teaches a unit on the Nature of Science.

Through a cleverly devised game the students discover the dynamics of the carbon cycle.

With active experimentation they understand the impact of ocean acidification on marine creatures and the workings of the greenhouse gas effect on the temperature of the Earth.

“The students find this knowledge empowering,” Drew said.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

In year 11 at Waimea College, the students study a local stream ecosystem, including the impact of climate change.

Similarly, in year 12, there is a study of the local estuary.

Drew would like to see more climate change education in the region.

At Nayland College, Head of Science Hamish McLellan describes a year 11 unit on carbon fuels.

This deals with the use and effects of fossil fuels and their alternatives.

A very interesting development will be the introduction next year of the topic of Change to year 9 children.

A significant part of this will be climate change. In year 10 there is a sustainability focus.

A module called Coast to Coast has a climate change element.

In Earth and Marine Science a large part of the course concerns climate change.

The students have the opportunity to engage in planting seagrass, contributing to “blue carbon” sequestration.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Violetta Swaney, left, Zoe Sharp, Josephine Ripley, Emma Edwards, Siobhan Jonkers, Meg Cook and Emily Polak with signs the Nelson College for Girls students made for the global, School Strike for Climate on March 15th 2019.

In Nelson College for Girls, climate change enters into the Earth and Space Science subject area. Next year they will further develop the climate component of Environmental studies.

Golden Bay High School, Tapawera and Murchison Area Schools all teach specific curricula dealing with climate change, in some cases having devised the curriculum themselves.

Many of these schools have Envirogroups or Envirocommittees outside class time, usually working on projects on an aspect of sustainability.

The Envirogroup at Motueka High School is working on a whole school sustainability vision.

Golden Bay High School’s Board of Trustees has adopted a Sustainability Policy.

Nayland’s board is considering one.

The Enviroschools standards encourage schools in their sustainability practices.

Several of the schools have converted from fossil fuel space heating to using wood chips. Some hope to raise money to install solar arrays for heating.

None is currently running a campaign to reduce car use for school transport; several said that most students used buses.

A student-led campaign to promote bicycling to school was run in Motueka High School two years ago.

While some Envirogroups have worked on litter in the school, none mentioned a focus on organic waste.

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology has no direct offerings on climate change.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Thousands attended Nelson climate change protests on the Cathedral steps in 2019. A few schools are doing an outstanding job in preparing young people for a climate-impacted future.

Some horticulture teaching includes its impact on crops. NMIT is trying to improve the sustainability of its operational practices.

A few of the region’s secondary schools didn’t respond to enquiries.

Primary schools, some of which offer teaching on climate change, were not included in this survey.

In summary, a few schools are doing an outstanding job in preparing young people for a climate-impacted future. Most schools are doing something towards this goal.

The Ministry of Education is undergoing a ‘curriculum refresh’. It is expected that there will be more climate change content as a result.

The ministry has funded a beautifully conceived curriculum for level 4 students, together with a wellbeing guide to respond to emotions evoked by knowledge.

Conor Twyford, climate change organizer for NZIE, the primary teachers’ union, believes that a lack of professional development opportunities in climate change education is the reason its coverage is patchy.

She believes that many teachers would be glad of the opportunity to develop their skills in this area.

There is a call by some, including young people, to make education in climate change mandatory.

Joanna Santa Barbara lives in Motueka. She is a member of Zero Carbon Nelson Tasman and of the Nelson Tasman Climate Forum.