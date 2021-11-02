COP26: UK's Johnson warns of 'doomsday' as climate summit begins, praises 'brilliant' Kiwis toilet training cows

UK PM Boris Johnson gives a shout out to "brilliant Kiwi scientists" in his opening address at the COP26 climate changes summit in Glasgow.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a group of “brilliant” Kiwi scientists a shout-out during his opening comments at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

Speaking to a room of world leaders at the opening of a global climate summit on Monday (local time), Johnson said that, despite the efforts of New Zealand scientists to make cows be “more polite”, they would “still belch in their pastures”.

“No one conference could ever change that.”

In September, University of Auckland-affiliated researchers, together with German colleagues, demonstrated that cows can be trained to urinate in a “toilet”, capturing and dealing with the urine before it pollutes the environment.

READ MORE:

* G20's mild climate change pledges receive disappointed reaction

* Looking ahead to Glasgow, let's not curb our enthusiasm

* Prince Charles warns of 'dangerously narrow' window to tackle climate change



Even if the conference ended with “game-changing real-world action”, problems like this would still persist two weeks from now, Johnson said. Because of this, the summit should aim to mark a turning point.

“If summits alone solved climate change, then we wouldn’t have needed 25 previous COP summits to get where we are today. But while COP26 will not be the end of climate change, it can, and it must, mark the beginning of the end.”

In his speech, Johnson likened the ever-warming Earth’s position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond – strapped to a bomb – or a “doomsday device” – that would destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.

He told leaders that “we are in roughly the same position” – only now the “ticking doomsday device” is real and not fiction. The threat is climate change triggered by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, and he pointed out that it all started in Glasgow with James Watt's steam engine powered by coal.

He was kicking off the world leaders' summit portion of a UN climate conference, which is aimed at getting agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius. Current projections based on planned emissions cuts over the next decade are for it to hit 2.7C by the year 2100.

Christopher Furlong/AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, greets Sao Tome and Principe President Carlos Vila Nova at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on Monday.

Johnson told the summit that humanity had run down the clock when it comes to climate change, and the time for action is now. He pointed out that the more than 130 world leaders who gathered had an average age of over 60, while the generations most harmed by climate change aren't yet born.

Britain’s leader struck a gloomy note on the eve of the conference, after leaders from the Group of 20 major economies made only modest climate commitments at their summit in Rome this weekend.

The head of the United Nations also warned leaders at the global climate summit that “we're digging our own graves” by burning fossil fuels and destroying the environment.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the ceremonial opening of the two-week talks on Monday that believing recent announcements by governments could turn the tide on climate change were “an illusion,” not least because there are serious questions many countries’ pledges.

“As we open this much anticipated climate conference, we are still heading for climate disaster,” he said.

Guterres urged major economic powers, including emerging nations like China, to “go the extra mile” because they contribute the lion’s share of global greenhouse gas emissions.

He also criticised a confusion over emissions reductions targets, and announced the creation of a new group of experts to propose “clear standards” for measuring commitments from businesses and other non-state actors.

Alberto Pezzali/AP A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus the venue for the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

After Johnson, scores of other leaders will traipse to the podium on Monday and Tuesday at crucial international climate talks in Scotland and talk about what their country is going to do about the threat of global warming. From US President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan, they are expected to say how their nation will do its utmost, challenge colleagues to do more and generally turn up the rhetoric.

The biggest names, including Biden, Johnson, India’s Narendra Modi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Ibrahim Solih, president of hard hit Maldives, take the stage on Monday.

And then the leaders will leave.

The idea is that they will do the big political give-and-take, setting out broad outlines of agreement, and then have other government officials hammer out the nagging but crucial details. That’s what worked to make the historic 2015 Paris climate deal a success, former UN Climate Secretary Christiana Figueres told The Associated Press.

“For heads of state, it is actually a much better use of their strategic thinking,” Figueres said.

In Paris, the two signature goals – the 1.5-degree Celsius limit and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 – were created by this leaders-first process, Figueres said. In the unsuccessful 2009 Copenhagen meeting the leaders swooped in at the end.

Phil Noble/AP Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrives for the COP26 summit.

Thousands lined up in a chilly wind in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday to get through a bottleneck at the entrance to the venue. But what will be noticeable are a handful of major absences at the summit known as COP26.

Xi Jinping, president of top carbon-polluting nation China, won’t be in Glasgow. Figueres said his absence isn’t that big a deal because he isn't leaving the country during the pandemic and his climate envoy is a veteran negotiator.

Biden, however, has chided China and Russia for their less than ambitious efforts to curb emissions and blamed them for a disappointing G-20 statement on climate change.

Perhaps more troublesome for the UN summit is the absence of several small nations from the Pacific islands that couldn’t make it because of Covid-19 restrictions and logistics. That’s a big problem because their voices relay urgency, Figueres said.

In addition, the heads of several major emerging economies beyond China are also skipping the summit, including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. That leaves India’s Modi the only leader present from the so-called BRICS nations, which account for more than 40 per cent of global emissions.

Alberto Pezzali/AP An installation of the globe at the COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Kevin Conrad, a negotiator from Papua New Guinea who also chairs the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, said he’s watching the big carbon-polluting nations. “I think it’s really important for the United States and China to show leadership as the two largest emitters. If both of them can show it can be done, I think they give hope to the rest of the world,” he said.

The amount of energy unleashed by such warming would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather, experts say.

But before the UN climate summit, the G-20 leaders, at the close of their meeting, offered vague climate pledges instead of commitments of firm action, saying they would seek carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century.”

The countries also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically – a clear nod to China and India.

Scott Heppell/AP Oxfam 'Big Head' caricatures of world leaders Joe Biden, Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel, protest on the fringes of the COP26.

The G-20 countries represent more than three-quarters of the world’s climate-damaging emissions and summit host Italy, and Britain, which is hosting the Glasgow conference, had been hoping for more ambitious targets coming out of Rome.

In a major development from COP26, India, the world’s third-biggest emitter, has pledged to a target of net zero emissions by 2070. Modi has also committed to India getting half of its energy from renewable resources by 2030. Modi also demanded developed countries make $1trillion available as climate finance.

The Biden administration has tried hard to temper expectations that two weeks of climate talks will produce major breakthroughs on cutting climate-damaging emissions.

Rather than a quick fix, “Glasgow is the beginning of this decade race, if you will,” Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, told reporters on Sunday.

- Associated Press and Stuff