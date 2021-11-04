Mitre 10 unveils scheme to divert more than 2 million garden pots from landfill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a shout-out to "brilliant Kiwi scientists" in his opening address at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.

A home improvement chain is aiming to divert more than 2 million plant and seedling pots from landfills in a new sustainability scheme.

Mitre 10’s Pot Recycle scheme, announced on Thursday, allows customers to wash and return pots to any of its stores.

The pots will then be melted, shredded and remoulded into new pots, saving 184 tonnes of materials from landfills annually.

./Stuff Pot recycling at Mitre 10 will allow customers to bring in old pots for recycling from Thursday.

Mitre 10's executive sponsor for sustainability, Grant Fraser, said the company had been looking to make a difference in sustainability.

“We sell a significant number of plant and seeding pots, over 11 million a year, and saw there was an opportunity to create a closed-loop scheme where our customers could drop their used plant seeding pots back into our stores,” he said.

“In turn we’d be able to look to take those back to get recycled, chipped and then ultimately to go to Zealandia [Horticulture] to remake into pots to create a fully closed-loop scheme.”

Supplied The scheme will divert more than 2 million pots from heading to landfills annually.

Fraser said Mitre 10 was aiming to get a 20 per cent return rate, which would result in 2 million pots being diverted away from landfills.

“It’s equivalent to over 184 tonnes of recycling annually, so that gives you a sense of the potential scale,” he said.

“In turn, that can be reused again and again for pots into the future.”

Supplied Mitre 10 sustainability spokesman Grant Fraser says it is important for businesses to do their part in combating climate change.

Zealandia Horticulture uses recycled material in its pots, and its partnership with Mitre 10 will see old plant pots returned and used to make new ones repeatedly.

The company's general manager, Pedro Wylaars, said recycling needed to be functional and easy for the consumer.

“Mitre 10 has done a great service to the community because they’re going to make it very, very easy for the consumer to get that plastic packaging into a secure, closed-loop system,” he said.

“This is a genuine, quite authentic closed-loop process that we can all hang our hat on and be quite proud about.”

Pot Recycle is the latest sustainability scheme unveiled by Mitre 10, which is also involved in diverting polystyrene away from landfills and replacing plastic wraps for timber deliveries with reusable tarps.

Fraser said it was important that businesses played a part in the fight against climate change.

“Working across other businesses in a collaborative way often is going to get to the best outcome,” he said.

“It’s not going to be one particular initiative or change which is going to make the difference, but I think it’s going to be a whole series of things.”