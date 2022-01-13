Drilling rig destined for Māui fields offloaded in Marlborough Sounds

The Lady Elizabeth IV police launch has been patrolling in Marlborough Sounds where Māui gas field operators OMV have been offloading a drilling platform ahead of its transportation to the gas field off the Taranaki coast (File photo).

Environmental groups have expressed their anger at the arrival of a drilling rig destined for the Māui B gas field in Marlborough Sounds on Wednesday.

On Monday the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment advised that the rig, the Valaris JU-249, would be offloaded in Admiralty Bay before being shipped to the Māui B platform off the Taranaki Coast to carry out “development drilling”.

The rig was being operated by Māui gas field operator OMV and had been transported to the bay to take advantage of deep water and sheltered conditions.

Sean Martin of MBIE said the rig arrived in Admiralty Bay about 6am on Wednesday mrning and was likely to spend a couple of days there until weather conditions allowed it to be shipped to the Taranaki coast.

Adam Currie of Greenpeace said the organisation had no plans to protest the unloading of the drilling rig but he could not rule out action towards the rig in the future.

“We are in the midst of a climate emergency and the New Zealand government should not be allowing oil giants like OMV to drill for more fossil fuels. Fossil fuels need to stay in the ground,” Currrie said.

Catherine Cheung, a researcher for Climate Justice Taranaki, said it was irresponsible to continue to investigate new sources of fossil fuels in the five decade-old Māui field.

Supplied The course of the Lady Elizabeth IV on Wednesday. The launch looped around ships Skandi Emerald and White Marlin which were offloading the Valaris JU-249 drilling rig.

“It’s ridiculous. The International Energy Agency is saying that we need to stop any further development of fossil fuels. Climate chaos is wreaking havoc with sea temperatures around us above normal and bush fires in Northland that have been burning for nearly a month,” she said.

Police launch Lady Elizabeth IV could be seen patrolling around ships Skandi Emerald and White Marlin, which were offloading the rig in Admiralty Bay near D’Urville Island.

A police spokeswoman said it was assisting other government agencies to ensure public safety.

Mariners were warned there could be restricted manoeuvrability as the rig transited through Cook Strait – a busy corridor for cargo vessels.

In March 2020 Extinction Rebellion campaigners scaled the anchor line of the 100 metre-high COSL Prospector oil rig in Cook Strait.

Siana Fitzjohn and Nick Hanafin’s plan to occupy the rig was foiled after their equipment was confiscated by OMV staff.

At the time, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones called for the two protesters “to be dropped off at the front door of the district court as soon as they are back on terra firma”.

In a statement, OMV said the Valaris 249 jack-up rig would be used to “redevelop the mature Māui field and ensure continued supply for the NZ industrial and domestic market”.

OMV said the additional investment in the field would help the electricity industry provide power when renewable energy sources couldn’t with lower emissions than coal.

“Natural gas is a vital part of the energy mix and a key bridge in the transition to renewable energy sources. The Climate Change Commission, Concept Consulting and The New Zealand Energy Scenarios TIMES-NZ 2.0 all see a role for gas out to 2050,” OMV said.