Manawatū, Horowhenua rainfall well down on average as fire restrictions begin

In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

Rainfall in parts of Manawatū and Horowhenua are well down on average, as a long dry spell brings fire restrictions into play.

While the remnants of a storm sweeping up the South Island from Wednesday will bring some relief, a long soaking is needed to stop the big dry.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand established a restricted fire season across the Manawatū-Whanganui district from 8am Wednesday.

Anyone planning to light an open-air fire must have a permit, which can be obtained from checkitsalright.nz.

Manawatū-Whanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki​ said the hot summer was behind restrictions coming into place.

“The conditions are rapidly drying out, leading to a high fire risk.”

David Unwin/Stuff These cows near Feilding, as well as the rest of Manawatū and Horowhenua, are experiencing less rainfall and higher temperatures than usual this summer.

Even people with permits should be careful about lighting fires, taking care to check the weather first.

People should not light fires in hot and windy conditions, Dravitzki said.

"Fires could start and spread very easily if people aren’t careful and don’t follow our safety advice.”

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris​ said Palmerston North had 23 millimetres of rain in January, down from the usual average of 70mm.

The city’s mean temperature was 18.5 degrees Celcius, a full degree above average, he said.

Levin was also very dry, getting 30mm of rain in January compared to the 80mm average.

Palmerston North’s mean temperature was especially significant, increasing the rate soil dried at, Ferris said.

The warming weather has been forecast for some time.

According to Horizons Regional Council’s State of the Environment report from 2019, temperatures across the Horizons region – Ruapehu to Horowhenua and Tararua to Whanganui – are likely to increase by up to 1.1C by 2040.

Rainfall would likely decrease by 20 per cent in the south-east of Horizons’ region by 2090, with the frequency of drought rising 10 per cent by 2090 compared to 1980-90 even if emissions stayed lower than predicted.

Ferris said January’s rain came in small bands, followed by long periods of hot and dry conditions.

“That has been on rinse and repeat.”

A front heading up the country from Wednesday, which has people on the West Coast preparing for significant flooding, would likely reach Manawatū and Horowhenua on the weekend, Ferris said.

While there was some discrepancy on how much rain would fall, getting too much in one go could be bad as it would not soak into sun-baked soils.

“It’s a very fine balancing act.”

“Soaking over a long period of time, that's the kind of rain that can saturate down through the upper levels of soil.”