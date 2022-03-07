Councils ponder big picture climate change costings in Waikato

Coastal flooding on the Coromandel Peninsula last year – long-term coastal protection costs could be hefty.

Calculating long-term climate change-related costs for the Waikato is a bit like guessing the proverbial length of a very elongated piece of string.

But, while there are no ballpark costings done yet on a regional basis, a new report is hinting they could be a very hefty burden for ratepayers and other funders.

Information prepared for this week’s Waikato Regional Council climate action committee says there’s a potential $1.1 billion price tag up to 2120 for coastal defence works at eight key Coromandel sites.

The figure, the result of “very high-level feasibility assessment” of “coastal defence options”, was produced as part of a shoreline management plan (SMP) project for Thames-Coromandel District Council.

A report to the committee, by regional council team leader regional resilience Rick Liefting, says not all the options are likely to be implemented.

But, he said, “the feasibility assessment provides [an] indication on the challenge the district faces”.

The SMP project doesn’t finish till July but “Thames-Coromandel District Council, Waikato Regional Council and communities of the Thames Coromandel now have a very good understanding of the risks associated with current and future hazards along the coast and where further understanding is required,” Liefting said.

“The implementation phase is likely to be a long-term process (decades), as the conversation on managing impacts of projected climate change will be ongoing.”

In a second report for the meeting, science manager Dr Mike Scarsbrook is updating councillors on a summary of climate change projections for the region, which he says is already experiencing some effects.

Climate Action Roadmap background supplied to Stuff by the council said: “More frequent and increasingly extreme storms, increased rainfall events and rising tides will test our coastal communities, infrastructure, roads, rail and communications networks. Our native animals and plants will become increasingly vulnerable, particularly if rates of change are faster than they can adapt.”

Scarsbrook’s latest report says: ”Model predictions indicate increasing air temperatures across the region, with ‘middle of the road’ projections indicating around 1 °C by 2050 and 1.5 °C by 2090.

“There is little evidence of significant changes in annual mean precipitation at the regional scale, but extreme precipitation is likely to increase and drought intensity is also likely to increase.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Cattle in North Waikato – drought intensity in the region is expected to increase under climate change.

Liefting told Stuff there are no “big picture” figures yet for climate change-related costs for the whole region.

Under a regional resilience programme “we’re looking to better understand these issues over the next few years”.

He said $500,000 annually has been set aside in the council’s long-term plan for the next three years to help understand climate change adaptation needs. But it would be a long time before costings and options on a regional scale would be produced.

The resilience programme was looking at how resilient various communities would be under climate change, now and in the future.

While the programme has a region-wide focus, Liefting said particular attention is being paid to how the Hauraki Plains will be affected by the likes of coastal inundation and river catchment flooding, as well as the Lower Waikato river, downstream of Karāpiro, and its feeder catchments.

The Lower Waikato area was one where there are big population centres, flooding and drainage management issues, and a lot of development.

Liefting said a big part of the resilience programme would be taking a “holistic approach” to the issues of too little and too much water. It would also be working with communities and iwi on “how we can all adapt” to climate change.