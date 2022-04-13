Aucklanders must be ready to adapt to increase in natural disasters – experts

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

As climate change increases the chances of natural disasters and extreme weather events, Aucklanders need to be able to adapt to the new dangers, experts say.

In 2021 Auckland was hit with floods, a tornado, storms and bush fires, causing damage to property and putting lives at risk.

Auckland Emergency Management general manager Paul Amaral said Auckland was a large area that could be hit by any number of emergency situations – and it was impossible to predict the next worst-affected area.

David White/Stuff A woman carries her daughter through flooded waters at the bottom of the Strand in the Auckland CBD after a storm in March. (file photo)

There was no way to be completely prepared for every scenario, he said, but there were steps members of the public could take to mitigate risks for themselves.

“Be prepared for bad weather to hit – talk to family and friends and have a plan, have a backup of any special kind of medication … simple things like that can make a very big difference.”

On Wednesday, there were heavy rain warnings in place for a large chunk of the North Island as ex-Tropical Cyclone Fili moved towards New Zealand.

AEM was monitoring the situation closely, Amaral said.

“We have got teams on watch … we’re looking at what actions we need to take from now.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Damian Wims and Audrey Barrett were having to stay with friends after their house was flooded during heavy rains in March. (file photo)

New Zealand was very good at responding to disasters that had already happened, Red Cross disaster recovery manager Michael Donoghue said, and would benefit from shifting some of its focus to possible future events.

Preparation was key to building resilience, he said, and vulnerable members in the community needed to be particularly prepared.

People in their 20s were often at high risk, as they were likely to move around the country for work and might end up somewhere where they didn’t have a solid support network.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits a house in Papatoetoe that was destroyed by a tornado in June 2021. (file photo)

“Get to know the people in your community – chat to your neighbour,” he said.

“The best we can do is mitigate [damages] as best we can. It’s not a case of thinking of the worst, it’s focusing on what you can do.”

Learning basic first aid skills, having a plan with friends and family and building layers into the plan for if things went wrong were all simple steps that could be vitally important, he said.