Deliver solutions to meet deepening climate crisis, NZ urges global oceans conference

There was a sense of urgency, opportunity and optimism at the Our Oceans Conference in Palau this week.

And New Zealand’s voice at the forum, Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, called on governments, civil society and businesses to act with urgency to realise opportunities for their people and their oceans’ health.

Aupito warned that this was a critically important year, and the world must work together to deliver real solutions to the climate crises.

He urged forum members to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the world’s oceans, coastal communities and the health of the planet.

PIFS More than 500 delegates from 80 countries attended the Our Oceans Conference in Palau this week.

READ MORE:

* COP26: Pacific, EU launch landmark alliance

* Ups and downs of rising seas in a shaky nation

* Declaring urgent climate change action is a signal of strength



The conference, hosted by Palau and the United States, ended on Thursday after two days of discussions between 500 representatives from 80 countries.

Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr called for commitment and partnership, saying: “We must be bold and creative, everyone has a role to play for our ocean, our people, our prosperity.”

PIFS Welcome to Koror: Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr, left, greets Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Henry Puna.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry also addressed the forum: “You can’t solve the problem of the ocean without dealing with the climate, and you can’t solve the problem of the climate without dealing with the ocean.

"The world is being warned by scientists that are telling us that it is a matter of mathematics, physics – not ideology, not politics – but the facts are telling us what is happening to our planet. Ninety per cent of the heating of the planet goes into the ocean," Kerry said.

Tongan Prime Minister Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni also spoke out at the conference.

“The ocean is critical for Tonga and islands in the Pacific and the conference gives us the opportunity to discuss ways we can work together to ensure that we are able to sustainably manage our ocean and its resources for our livelihoods," the Tongan prime minister said.

“We are small island communities with small economies and capacities and managing our ocean alone.”

Island Times Palau children show their support for the oceans.

A new political alliance against deep-sea mining in the Pacific was launched to coincide with the first day of the conference.

The Pacific Parliamentarians' Alliance on Deep Sea Mining (PPADSM) is a collective of regional leaders who share strong concerns about "large corporations" and "powerful governments" plans to exploit the ocean floor for minerals.

Chaired by Vanuatu's opposition leader, Ralph Regenvanu, the Alliance includes MPs from Aotearoa, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Fiji, French Polynesia, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

This year marks the United Nations-designated International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture as well as the second full year of the Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

PIFS Better understanding and strengthening the capacity of the oceans as a climate solution is being urged.

The New York-based Environmental Defence Fund, one of the world’s leading international non-profit organisations, said 2022 is also a year in which the world is continuing to witness accelerating impacts of climate change.

The fund’s senior vice-president Eric Schwaab said climate impacts were driving changes in food security for more than a billion people worldwide.

“People rely on fish as a primary source of protein, income security for millions and an untold number of coastal communities who are witnessing sea level rise and other impacts.

"We must do everything we can to address climate pollution and limit planetary warming. At the same time, we must also act now on critical solutions that will help billions of people adapt to a climate-impacted future, including making our fisheries more resilient in the face of climate change.”

PIFS Leaders with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

The New Zealand Government is committing $4 million towards climate change assessment.

Aupito said the funds would go to the University of the South Pacific and the University of Canterbury. The framework for the fund is still being finalised.

“While we all know climate change poses a dire threat to the Pacific, there are still many knowledge gaps.

“The goal of this assessment is to fill those gaps and support Pacific resilience through effective evidence-based decision-making. It has a particular focus on ensuring the region’s rich traditional knowledge systems are part of this evidence base.”

Aupito said global leaders needed to realise the harmful impact their lack of climate action is having on the Pacific region.

PIFS Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, right, adds New Zealand's voice on tackling the climate crisis in Palau.

Last month, New Zealand assured residents in Fiji’s north of its commitment to the newly launched Climate Resilient Islands Programme.

The project, launched in Labasa Town, was spearheaded by the Live and Learn team and targeted six villages on the country’s second largest island Vanua Levu – Dreketi, Naiqaqi, Valeni in Cakaudrove, Vitina, Naibulu and Nawailevu in the provinces of Macuata and Bua.

NZ High Commission’s Second Secretary in Suva, Constance Minett, said the climate change issues had been discussed many times in the Pacific and her government’s assurance proved they were serious about helping the Fijians.