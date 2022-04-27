Government releases its plan to adapt to a hotter world

The Government has highlighted its plans to overhaul legislation – from its controversial Three Waters reforms to its plans to replace the Resource Management Act – as top of its to-list to prepare the country for the impacts of climate change.

A hotter atmosphere will translate into warmer seas, which will expand and rise at coastlines. Hot air holds more moisture, causing heavier rainfall and driving more powerful storms. At the same time, some regions of the country will be at higher risk of longer and more intense droughts. Even if the world successfully limits greenhouse emissions in the coming decades, some of this change is already locked in by past pollution.

The Government has warned it’s not prepared to pick up the full tab for adaptation, asking the public for views on how these costs – particularly for managed retreat from the coast – will be shared.

READ MORE:

* What is climate change adaptation and how do we do it?

* Sad final farewells for Matatā managed retreat fighters

* Thousands of properties at risk of flooding or erosion due to sea level rise



The Government will bear some costs – and has pledged to put more work into preparing the public for natural disasters, according to the draft National Adaptation Plan, which was released today.

The adaptation plan – which will now go out to public consultation – featured a list of legislation the Government plans to overhaul. Most of these reforms have already been announced.

The plan highlighted the Government’s reforms to the Resource Management Act. To promote climate resilience, the replacement laws will require councils to consider the long-term risks of climate change when making development decisions, such as where they allow new homes to be built.

Sea level rise will pose an increasing risk to coastal land, houses, business and community facilities. When sea levels rise by half a metre (the timing of which will depend on ongoing levels of global pollution), 36,000 buildings, 350 square kilometres of land and an extra 48,900 people would be exposed to flooding during extreme events. “That’s around the population of Nelson,” the report said.

Under the ground, infrastructure such as wastewater pipes and telecommunications cables will be at increased risk of flooding in coastal areas.

The Government’s Three Waters reform – which will take the responsibility for maintaining fresh-, waste- and storm-water pipes away from councils and give it to four publicly owned entities – was also listed in the climate resilience plan.

Treasury will consider climate threats and the need for adaptation when it makes spending decisions, the plan said.

Protection measures – from hard sea walls to natural features such as sand dunes – can lengthen the life of at-risk property and infrastructure.

But eventually, experts say, communities will have to retreat.

To oversee this process, the Government will develop a Managed Retreat and Climate Change Act. This would regulate how affected communities will decide on when and how to retreat and what assistance, including funding, might be available to support this.

The draft plan will consider key issues, such as who will pay.

Launching the plan, Climate Change Minister James Shaw warned that central Government is not prepared to bear the full costs of retreat. “The consultation asks how best to share risks and costs between property and asset owners, insurers, banks and local government as well.”

“It also asks for views on managed retreat and flood insurance, to ensure a joined-up approach to climate change adaptation.”

By 2024, the Government will introduce new emergency management legislation.

It will also develop an Adaptation Information Portal, providing data and guidance to allow anyone to determine the risks they face from climate change.

Government ministries will consider climate resilience in their day-to-day work. For example, climate change will put extra challenges on the Department of Conservation and Biosecurity New Zealand, because pest species could thrive in warmer condition. Both will create plans to manage these risks, the document said.

David White/Stuff As the planet heats up, regions of New Zealand are expected to get droughts that are longer or more intense – or both.

Under the Zero Carbon Act, the Government must prepare for the effects of climate change. Every six years, it must create a national risk assessment – the first was published in August 2020.

Within two years of the risk assessment’s release, the Government must publish a National Adaptation Plan.

The public will be able to give feedback on the first draft plan between until June 3.

Shaw urged everyone to have their say. “Together, we can help create resilient communities, where our homes and the places we love are protected for generations to come.”

This work is in addition to the Emissions Reduction Plan that the Government must release to reduce greenhouse pollution in line with its chosen carbon budgets. This carbon-cutting plan will be released in May, although it was originally required by law to be published in December.

Shaw added: “The best thing we can do to stop these extreme weather events from getting worse is cutting the pollution we put into the atmosphere in the first place”.