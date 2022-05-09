Watch live: James Shaw gives pre-Budget speech on new Emission Reduction Plan

In the latest speech of Budget season James Shaw, Minister for Climate Change and Green Party leader, will this morning give a preview of what to expect from New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP).

The new plan, which will be unveiled next week, will outline the measures the Government plans to take to reduce New Zealand’s emission profile, in line with international commitments. Today’s speech will act as a scene setter, it is understood.

It will be this nation’s first ERP, which is the Government’s plan to meet its first emission budget target which runs from 2022-2025 and will lay out key parts of the long-term strategy to cut greenhouse emissions.

Progress will be monitored by the Climate Change Commission.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Change Minister James Shaw announces a Government plan for how NZ will have to adapt to climate change. (File photo)

READ MORE:

* Public sector's carbon footprint remains a mystery, despite 2025 target

* New Zealand increases climate pledge, aims to cut emissions by 50 per cent by 2030

* Government pushes climate plan release back five months



The Government flagged in its Budget Policy Statement in December that climate is going to be a key priority in the Budget, which will be handed down on May 19.

A new Climate Emergency Response Fund has been set up to pay for some of the Government’s climate plans.