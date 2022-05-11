Foxton flood protection plans scaled back due to cost blowout

Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

A major Government-funded scheme to protect Foxton from regular flooding has been scaled back due to a massive budget blowout and “mischievous intent”.

A senior Horizons Regional Council official says lessons have been learned from the saga, which was rushed to get hold of Government money.

Various parties have been working for years to try to find a solution for Foxton’s flooding woes, with properties on the eastern side of the Horowhenua town flooding five times in the past 15 years.

While a high water table makes the area vulnerable, climate change means rainfall in the area is likely to become more extreme, with fewer rainy days but rainfall being far heavier when it does happen.

A proposal to build better flood protection was consulted on in 2018, with the idea of improving things so the protection could handle a one-in-50 year flood with allowances for climate change.

Karoline Tuckey/Stuff Work to be done to mitigate Foxton’s flooding woes includes a wetland, culverts and a new pump station.

But the plan had changed by the time the Government announced in August it would pump $4.5 million into the work as part of the shovel-ready funding doled out to help with the economic recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new system would have involved new and improved culverts, while chunks of land would be turned into wetlands.

The price tag then was $6m, but had steadily climbed due to inflation, design refinements and land purchase costs to an estimated $14m.

Plans to speed up the work under consent laws passed during the pandemic were also shelved due to the ever-increasing delays.

Horizons Regional Council/Stuff A map indicating the suite of works to be done to mitigate Foxton's flooding woes.

While not discussed at a meeting of Horizons Regional Council’s catchment operations committee on Wednesday, council reports detail land acquisition for the wetland and enlarged drains as key issues.

Farmers who owned land that would need to be acquired were not supportive, so land would need to be acquired through legal means.

The committee voted on Wednesday to go ahead with a less ambitious proposal, which would involve upgraded and new culverts, a permanent pump at Purcell St to get stormwater into the Manawatū River loop and a wetland on Cook St to improve water quality, at a cost of $10.42m.

The Cook St wetland would be on land which regularly floods.

Karoline Tuckey/Stuff Improved culverts, a wetland and a pump station should help to make flooding like this in 2017 a thing of the past in Foxton.

The committee was given the opportunity to walk away, but Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden and Foxton Community Board chairperson David Roache both urged them to forge ahead with an alternative to the initial proposal.

Councillor Emma Clarke​ said the project had been held up by a small minority of people in the community with “mischievous intent”.

“It’s sad. It has cost the community.”

Council chairperson Rachel Keedwall​ said doing nothing was not an option, as all Government funding would be lost.

It would also mean $2.5m, which could not be recovered.

“That is the worst outcome.”

Catchment operations manager Dr Jon Roygard​ said the wetland would be in a strategic place, taking a lot of water as it headed towards the river loop.

“We do need wetland treatment in the system.”

Lessons had been learned between 2018 and Wednesday, with the pressure on getting applications in for the shovel-ready funding a key issue, Roygard said.

Usually there would be far more scrutiny of budgets and design, as well as better community consultation, he said.

“If we want to do a large project, we want to be sure we are talking to the community early.”

Some things could not be predicted, such as the massive rise in inflation, he said.