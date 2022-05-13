If more airport car parks are really needed, can we at least keep the last few trees?

New car parks at Marlborough Airport will be built on an undeveloped field next to the highway that hosts a number of mature cedars and a large gum tree.

Tom Powell is a member of Climate Karanga Marlborough – a support network for Marlburians and other New Zealanders to promote awareness and action on climate change.

Opinion: The Marlborough Airport is planning to expand its car park, and early designs suggest a small grove of mature trees will make way for the development.

This appears to be yet another example of our council talking the talk on climate change, but reverting to business as usual when it comes to action.

In our struggle to adapt to climate change, trees are our friends.

They cool daytime temperatures through transpiration of moisture. They capture rain and slow surface runoff, helping to prevent floods. Their roots provide pathways for that same runoff to recharge groundwater and minimise the need for irrigation in periods of drought.

They provide habitat for birds and insect life, adding resilience to our native biodiversity. They suck up carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, helping to offset our emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. And they provide a shady place for us to shelter on a hot day. And, they provide us with a bit of the beauty of the natural world, to help sooth our troubled souls.

MDC/SUPPLIED The 300 new car parks are estimated to cost $3.3 million.

For these reasons, and many more, the council plants trees in Marlborough’s parks, reserves and streets. So why do plans for the car park extension at Marlborough Airport call for the removal of the trees already on the site?

Plans are to expand the car park between the existing car park and Middle Renwick Rd (State Highway 6). This undeveloped field, which hosts a number of mature cedars and a large gum tree, will be used for the extension.

The plans call for 300 additional parking spaces but, seemingly, minimal planting.

MDC/SUPPLIED The car parks will be built in two phases.

It would be a shame to lose these trees for several reasons.

The Wairau Plain is already almost devoid of trees, in order to accommodate vast and almost uninterrupted vineyard development.

The carbon sequestered by the trees will be lost and not replaced by new plantings for many years. The mature trees on site also provide a visual and noise buffer between the airport and the highway.

It appears that the airport company has not considered the environmental effects of losing the existing trees and replacing them with an extensive sealed tarmac.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Rather than putting in extra car parks, should greater consideration be given to better public transport?

Have the losses of carbon from the tree removal and tar seal surface been calculated?

Climate Karanga Marlborough has calculated that construction of the car park would create approximately 150 metric tonnes of CO2. The trees themselves likely sequester about 4.5 metric tonnes of CO2 per year.

The car park will have a significant climate signature which could be, at least partially, offset by retaining some of the bigger trees.

A more considered design would create a positive outcome and experience for those using the car park, including visitors to our province.

A walk to the car park from the terminal should be better than a trip through a featureless car park next to a busy highway.

In addition, it is reasonable to argue that the airport car park extension itself is unnecessary, given the growing appreciation for the greenhouse gas emissions associated with air travel, and the need to shift from personal cars to public transport in order to reduce the emissions of ground transportation.

Have alternatives to the car park extension, such as public transport, been considered?

And, what about the Marlborough District Council’s Climate Change Policy?

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The walk from the terminal should be better than a trip through a featureless car park, says Powell.

The Climate Change Action Plan adopted by the council in March 2020 states four main goals: To contribute to New Zealand’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, to become more resilient to the impacts of climate change, to inform the community about climate change actions and options for response, and to show clear leadership on climate change issues.

The plans for the car park extension seem to ignore each of these goals.

Mayor John Leggett, who is a director of the council-owned Marlborough Airport, is now in final consultation with the airport board to approve the car park extension plan.

It is not too late to reconsider the car park expansion plan – and show that Marlborough really cares about its natural environment and the “headwinds of climate change” that we are facing.