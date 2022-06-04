How a shallow lake nestled high in the Central Otago hill country could electrify the country.

A shallow lake nestled high in the Central Otago hill country could electrify the country, and serve as the biggest public infrastructure project in nearly half a century. Will reality, and a protected wetland, stop it in its tracks?

This story is featured on Stuff’s The Long Read podcast. Check it out by hitting the play button below, or find it on podcast apps like Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Stand on the shore of this sleepy lake today, and you might be among the last. The haphazard fishing huts and their orbiting long drops, gone; the sprawling expanse of irrigated pasture, soon-to-be lake bed. A stunningly unique wetland, obliterated to save the environment.

As far as lakes go, Onslow – installed high in a basin above Roxburgh in Central Otago – leaves much to be desired.

When you first see it, after rattling over the pothole-filled dirt road, it could be mistaken for a puddle. It is wide and shallow, water oozing into the crevasses of schist rock, barely deep enough in parts to cover the ground beneath. From above, it gives the impression of pancake batter spread too thinly on a frying pan.

READ MORE:

* Govt awards $11.5m contract to investigate feasibility of Lake Onslow power scheme

* Lake Taupo possible 'battery' for power production

* Power woes: 'We need a solution or we are going to wreck our economy'



On a late summer’s morning, fog draping the treeless hilltops, the only sign of life in any direction is cattle from a bordering farm trundling along the shoreline.

Onslow was created by damming the Teviot river at the end of the 19th century, forming a reservoir of water to service the gold mines. When they went bust, it was used for a small hydro scheme, which still operates. The lake is best known today as one of the better trout fishing spots in Central Otago, and not much else.

But seemingly out of nowhere, Onslow has become perhaps the most important body of water in New Zealand. It holds the secret to ending the burning of coal for electricity, and could preserve and restore the scenic beauty of iconic lakes and rivers; It could power hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, create thousands of jobs, keep the lights on through the winter.

For this to happen, Lake Onslow would need to be turned into a massive battery. Not made of lithium; made of water. If exploited to its potential, this puddle could, at a given moment, become a reservoir holding onto much of the country’s potential electricity.

Kathryn George/Stuff Lake Onslow has the potential to generate incredible amounts of power. (The original image of the lake has been modified.)

The concept was first articulated in 2005, but largely forgotten afterwards. Now, its time has come: After initial unease about the project, the Government has put $100m into investigating its potential.

If it happens, it will be the largest infrastructure project pursued in New Zealand for nearly half a century. It would forever change the country’s electricity system and permanently shift the market away from fossil fuels. Locally, it would create thousands of jobs.

The project has tailwinds: Labour’s election policy of 100 per cent renewable electricity likely requires the Onslow project, or something like it, to go ahead. Some environmentalists have cautiously supported the scheme as a method of combating climate change; local authorities, keen for an economic boom, are on board.

By the end of year, we’ll know if this lake will be transformed. Can anything stop it?

Onslow’s origin

Nationally significant infrastructure projects follow a process.

Think of a motorway. The idea will come from a Government department, usually a team of bureaucrats or a panel of experts, and articulated through a policy document from where it will enter the pipeline of potential transport projects, subject to funding.

That funding will come from the Government, which will need to decide what types of transport it will fund, and to what extent. The motorway might be announced, then cancelled, than uncancelled; in any case, hundreds, if not thousands, of people will be involved in its inception.

Onslow would be larger than any single roading project built in this country in recent memory, and it emerged from a team of one.

Dr Earl Bardsley, a mild-mannered hydrologist with an interest in geography at the University of Waikato, outlined the concept in a brief 2005 article in the Journal of Hydrology.

Alden Williams/Stuff Lake Onslow, with fishing huts in the foreground.

His interest was not economic, or even climate change-related; his problem was erosion.

Bardsley was worried about the state of some of New Zealand’s scenic southern lakes; specifically, erosion appeared to be biting at their edges, spilling gravel and sediment into glacially-fed waters known for their immaculate quality.

The cause? Electricity. These lakes - among them Tekapō, Pukaki, and Hāwea - are large stores of potential energy, and supply the water that powers most of the country. The constant rise and fall of water to generate electricity corrodes the soft, sandy edges of the lakes. When water levels are low, the lakes can look ragged and depleted.

Rules mandate that water levels can only fluctuate so much, which is called the operating range; it’s usually about 10m.

Bardsley’s idea was to move this storage function elsewhere, where it could have a much larger operating range. Instead of calling upon iconic features of the landscape to serve as batteries, what if instead we plonked that potential energy in a less sensitive environment - somewhere rocky and out of the way, a place tourists would never bother to visit?

“That would require a lot of storage - we’re talking about cubic kilometres of water, here - so it wasn't that hard to look around and find, effectively, the only place that could do it,” Bardsley recalls.

To make it work, the lake would not just store water. It would need to be a pumped hydro scheme, something never previously built in New Zealand.

Alden Williams/Stuff The existing dam at Lake Onslow.

This requires some explanation. Hydro schemes are simple: They combine water and gravity to produce electricity. More precisely, a river is dammed to create a pool of water, which falls down a pipe and through a turbine, which spins and produces electricity.

Hydro is an efficient way to produce power. It’s dauntingly expensive upfront, but has limited ongoing carbon emissions and can produce large amounts of electricity, at short notice, reasonably cheaply.

But it’s not perfect. Hydro can be inefficient. Once the water has been spilled, it’s gone. To generate more electricity, water needs to fill the lake behind the dam, a process vulnerable to the whims of the weather and long term climate patterns. At the other extreme, when the lakes are too high, water needs to be dumped – the equivalent of throwing valuable product from the back of a truck.

Pumped hydro sidesteps these problems. Instead of one water source, there are two - an upper and lower reservoir - connected by a tunnel. When water is spilled from the upper reservoir to generate electricity, water can be sucked up from the lower reservoir to replace it.

Source: The Conversation, licenced under Creative Commons (CC BY-ND 4.0)

You might be wondering: Wouldn’t sucking up water use electricity, making the whole exercise a waste of time? It does. In fact, pumped hydro schemes use more electricity than they generate.

It works with careful timing. By releasing water when electricity demand is high, the scheme makes money by selling power to the grid when it’s most needed. It then sucks water when demand (and prices) are low. The operator makes a profit by buying low and selling high, and electricity users benefit with more supply when demand is high.

In this respect, pumped hydro is ingenious, but finding a suitable location is almost impossible. You don’t just need one large water source, but two, close enough to connect with a tunnel, but at different elevations so the spilled water can generate force.

And so Earl Bardsley, poring over a map, thought about this long list of criteria. A basin high up and out of the way, rocky, could be filled with water, and near a large river or lake...

It didn’t take long. “It pretty much defines Onslow.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The lake has the potential to supply electricity continuously for nearly six months.

Hydro history

On the other side of Otago, in a narrow canyon near Arrowtown, lie the remnants of the first hydro scheme ever built in New Zealand.

The Bullendale scheme was built amid snow tussocks in 1885, and was used to power a stamper connected to a small, underground mine. It was the first industrial use of electricity in New Zealand and among the first of its kind in the world.

The concept was simple: Use the abundant supply of water to spin a wheel, generating electricity to be transmitted on a copper wire.

The powerhouse at Bullendale was remote, installed beneath a sheer cliff with no road access - Builders had to carry the materials on their backs along a winding goat track. It still worked, powering the stamp battery three kilometres away, on the other side of a spur.

More than half of New Zealand’s national electricity grid is now hydropowered, a feat enabled by steep geography and colossal volumes of water.

It puts Aotearoa in an enviable position. Our electricity system runs largely on renewable sources, meaning it contributes very little to our climate footprint, relative to other countries. By running as many things as we can on electricity, we can use electrification to drive decarbonisation of the economy.

“There's a really widespread consensus that any sustainable energy system will have electricity as its major energy carrier,” says Dr Ian Mason, an energy researcher at the University of Canterbury.

Hydropower has come with costs – economically, socially, and environmentally.

The Ohakuri dam on the Waikato river, built in the early 1960s, destroyed wahi tapu sites and forced the relocation of a marae; it also destroyed around 200 hot pools and dozens of geysers, including the Minginui, the second-largest geyser in the world. A globally significant ecosystem was erased for a dam that today supplies barely 1 per cent of the country’s installed generating capacity.

NATIONAL LIBRARY Orakei Korako, before it was flooded to create Lake Ohakuri.

The construction of the Clyde Dam in the 1980s required flooding the Cromwell gorge, forcing many residents and businesses from the land and burying one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The historic town centre of Cromwell was submerged, as was part of the community of Lowburn.

Perhaps most famously, the Government in the early 1960s arranged a deal with Comalco (now Rio Tinto) to flood Lake Manapouri in Fiordland, creating a massive reservoir of water for exclusive use at the company's aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point.

It was a fashionable idea at the time: Use Aotearoa’s prodigious rainfall to generate electricity, which could be sold to large manufacturers willing to set up business here, creating an export industry that wasn’t farming or tourism. One historian later called it ‘the kilowatt cult’.

The environmental impact of the Manapouri scheme proved a step too far. After an unprecedented public pressure campaign, the plan was dropped, and a much smaller scheme was built on the lake. The saga is widely seen as the beginning of the country’s environmental consciousness (among Pākehā, anyway).

The rapid development of hydropower – for all of its downsides – meant New Zealand's electricity grid was 90% renewable by the 1950s. It has not matched that peak since, but it has remained among the most renewable-heavy schemes in the world.

“Having 80 to 85% renewable electricity without any subsidies is impressive and held in international acclaim,” says Ralph Sims, Emeritus Professor of Sustainable Energy and Climate Mitigation at Massey University.

After many years of stagnation – the last substantial increase in hydropower storage occurred in 1977 – the sector is starting to change rapidly.

Renewable sources such as wind and solar have become more affordable than their fossil-fuelled counterparts; According to recent estimates, the electricity supply will be 95% renewable by 2035 without any Government intervention.

So why bother with a mammoth like Onslow? In this case, the last 5% is the most difficult to achieve, due to what’s sometimes called the “dry year problem”.

It's a bit of a misnomer; it's really a dry three months problem. Because the electricity system is so reliant on hydro, bouts of dry weather can stress the system. Every seven or eight years, a prolonged dry spell will leave the lakes nearly barren. In those years, power companies scramble to fill the gaps, while the rest of us watch lake levels like it’s a national pastime.

Because wind and solar are “variable” generators – they produce electricity when the weather suits – they aren’t a reliable backup for filling those gaps. Coal and gas are reliable, but are being phased out for climate reasons. Lithium battery storage remains prohibitively expensive. Most rivers that could be dammed already have been.

Stuff One of the assorted fishing huts at Lake Onslow.

“The electricity industry is very complex, so making any progress to reduce emissions whilst keeping it affordable and reliable is a challenge,” Sims says.

This has been the biggest barrier to decarbonising the electricity sector: How do we fill those gaps?

“Up until now, we’ve used coal and gas, which we can just store and turn on when the water’s missing,” says Dr Jen Purdie, a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Otago who studies the climate and energy systems.

“If we’re 100% renewable, and we have a wet year, that’s fine. The hydro can be held back when the wind’s blowing and let go when the wind’s not blowing.

“If we’re 100% renewable, and we have a dry year, we’ve got a 5000GWh - in the worst-case scenario - gap that needs to be filled in somehow.”

Decarbonising the economy will require phasing out fossil fuels, including those used to keep the lights on in lean times. At the same time, demand for electricity will soar - Transpower, the state-owned enterprise that runs the national grid, estimates electricity demand will grow 70 per cent by 2050, largely due to the uptake of electric vehicles and electrification of process heat.

Thus, a dilemma: How do we get through a dry year, without using fossil fuels as a backstop, whilst also accommodating a sharp increase in demand for electricity?

The Lake Onslow scheme slots in almost perfectly. As currently proposed, its storage capacity would be around 5000GWh, the current worst-case shortfall for a dry year.

“It's a neat solution, in that it sort of solves all of our problems,” Purdie says.

“It would have a massive impact on the market, and it would sort of solve the dry year problem, but how that would work in the market, and who would pay the $4b to build it, is unknown.”

Alden Williams/Stuff If it was flooded, the water level would rise to most of the way up the hills in the background.

After the discovery

After discovering the potential of Lake Onslow, Earl Bardsley released his findings in a journal article.

His proposal was ambitious. The basin could be “the upper reservoir of the world’s largest pumped storage scheme” in terms of storage, he wrote, containing 10,200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of potential energy.

This figure probably means nothing to you, so here’s a quick primer. There are two important measurements for a scheme like this: Operating capacity, measured in watts, and storage capacity, measured in watt-hours.

The operating capacity is how much electricity can be generated at a given moment. At Onslow, this is likely around 1000MW - slightly more than the Huntly power station, currently the country’s most powerful generator. The three gorges dam in China, for comparison, can generate 22,500MW.

It’s not very powerful, so what makes Onslow special is its storage capacity. Because the basin is so large, it can hold astonishing amounts of water, which would be slowly released through its small operating capacity.

Think of two Coke bottles, one small, and one large, both tipped upside down. If they have the same sized neck, they empty at the same speed, regardless of how much liquid they hold. Onslow is a very large coke bottle.

Bardsley’s early proposal of 10,200GWh has since been revised down to 5000GWh (largely for practical reasons), which is still enormous. The world’s largest lithium battery storage facility, for example, can store 1600MWh – Onslow is more than 3000 times larger.

Onslow could hold more potential energy than every existing hydro lake in New Zealand combined, effectively doubling the available storage. Most pumped hydro schemes measure their storage capacity in hours, or days; Onslow, if starting at full capacity, could generate electricity continuously for nearly six months.

While most lakes have an operating range – the amount that water levels are allowed to fluctuate – of 10m or less, Onslow’s would be closer to 70m.

The only comparable scheme in the world is Ulla-Førre in Norway, which has a storage capacity of 7800GWh and has been integral to that country’s status as 99 per cent renewable (and a world leader in the use of electric vehicles).

As far as plausible ideas from academics go, it was about as ambitious as they come. One might expect it to be a bombshell. But after Bardsley proposed it, it vanished.

In Bardsley’s telling, he couldn’t get anyone interested in taking it further. He submitted a proposal for further research to a national science fund, which was turned down because it didn’t contain any new science. No private companies were interested because it had limited commercial value.

“In the New Zealand academic system, your career and your status and your security are dependent on the external funds you get,” Bardsley says.

“Onslow was a disaster for me in terms of getting recognition from research funding. There was no commercial value, so no company was going to fund me, and there was no new science, because pumped storage is well-established, so there was no funding in terms of novelty.”

And so a good idea languished. For more than a decade, nothing further was published on the topic; Bardsley returned to his hydrology work.

And yet, it stuck in his head. He had one more avenue to explore, which came to fruition in 2018: Bardsley worked with a PhD student, Dr Mohammed Majeed,​ to elaborate on the Onslow proposal, resulting in a thesis which put meat on the bones of Bardsley’s early proposal.

It proved timely. At the same time, the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC) was working on a report outlining how New Zealand’s electricity sector could be 100% renewable by 2035, and how, in doing so, it could fix the “dry year” problem.

Among the group’s members was Dr Keith Turner, an engineer and a former chief executive of Meridian Energy, who was aware of the Onslow proposal and has since advocated for it. The ICCC report included an updated analysis of the potential engineering cost of an Onslow scheme, and comparisons to other potential solutions, including a pumped hydro scheme at Lake Taupo.

Of all the ideas the ICCC considered, Onslow was the most promising, but it had serious hurdles to overcome; its analysis found there were “very significant consenting and commercial risks associated with a project of this nature and large size”.

There was another cost-related issue. Economists use a measure called “marginal abatement cost” to find the economic cost of avoiding climate pollution. In Onslow’s case, it would cost $250 to avoid every tonne of pollution; better than the other options considered, but much higher than the cost of carbon under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). It would be an expensive method of cutting emissions.

The committee nevertheless recommended the Government look further into it.

At first, the Government appeared reluctant. In a Cabinet paper outlining the response to the report, the Onslow option was described as having “significant trade-offs with environmental goals”.

But then, the winds changed. In July 2020, the Government pledged $30m to a feasibility study at Onslow, followed by another $70m for a second stage in September of that year. Minister for Energy Dr Megan Woods has been publicly enthusiastic about the project, as has Environment Minister David Parker, both of whom would likely have the most political influence on its future.

It has created an air of inevitability: What could stop it?

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Low water levels at Lake Tekapo.

Well, a few things

Onslow, on paper, is close to ideal.

But it can’t exist only on paper; it must exist in the real world, as a jaw-droppingly large infrastructure project in a sensitive environment, both ecologically and economically.

Several experts spoken to by Stuff questioned the project’s viability, on either economic or technical grounds.

“I would predict [evaporation] would be major,” says Sir Alan Mark, a plant ecologist who has done field research in the area.

“I have measured evaporation at different elevations on the (nearby) Old Man Range, and at the mid-elevations – as per Onslow – it is quite considerable.”

Evaporation refers to the water in the lake, which will naturally disappear over time. In this context, water is power – valuable electricity drifting away on the wind. The amount of evaporation at Onslow could amount to as much as 15% per year, draining the lake of its profit-generating potential.

Bardsley, for his part, has wondered about this too. In a soon-to-be published paper, he proposes methods for filling the lake with more water to compensate for evaporation, but whether they’ll be viable remains to be seen.

Another issue is how to fill the lake in the first place. The water needs to come from somewhere – but where?

“I haven't seen any serious discussion of this yet,” says Dr Geoff Bertram, an economist at Victoria University of Wellington.

He points out two likely locations – the Clutha River above the Roxburgh Dam, and below it. Taking water from above the dam will take generation capacity from the dam’s owners, Contact Energy, which might request compensation. Below the dam is further away from Onslow, increasing the pumping cost and potentially causing environmental issues in the river.

Given the scale of water required, both come with a cost, and would require significant energy usage.

Even Bardsley, who is understandably protective of the idea he conceived, is open about some concerns. One he raises himself is whether there will be suitable clay earth nearby for building the dam; if not, it would need to be trucked up at significant cost.

The connective tissue of these possible problems is money. The latest construction cost estimate of $4b, several experts tell Stuff, is almost certainly too low.

Recent developments in Australia have increased this concern. The Snowy 2.0 scheme, announced in 2017, is an extension of an existing pumped hydro scheme in the mountains of New South Wales.

Hailed as a “nation-building project”, it has since run into chronic cost overruns and delays. The initial estimated cost of $2b has blown out to at least $5.1b, and potentially much more; its expected completion date of 2021 has been pushed back to late 2026. As one commentator described it, Snowy 2.0 has become a “white elephant”.

Many of that project’s problems were the unavoidable consequence of a global pandemic, but questions about the scheme’s viability – both economically and environmentally – had swirled from the outset.

Onslow would be even larger, and occurring in a country with a history of cost blowouts on large infrastructure projects, including dams. Construction of the scheme is likely to require between 3000 and 5000 workers – with economy wide labour shortages and few immigrant workers, there is no obvious labour pool to draw from.

It’s significant because in all likelihood, the construction cost would be borne by taxpayers, not a private company.

“If you view it from a commercial point of view, there’s no value in it,” Bardsley says.

“There was simply no motivation, and still isn’t, for any commercial companies to construct it or even be interested in it.”

The simple - and blunt – reason for this is that Onslow would, ideally, lower electricity prices by generating electricity when demand is high, pushing down price spikes by flooding the market with stored electricity.

It wouldn’t make economic sense for a power company to spend billions of dollars to lower the price of its product. Critics of the electricity sector have pointed to this dynamic as a significant flaw in the market, and a barrier to decarbonising the economy.

Time for another digression: How the electricity market works.

It is dominated by five companies that are both generators and retailers – “gentailers” – which have an outsized influence on prices, and have an economic incentive to keep prices high.

The “spot price” – the wholesale price which the gentailers pay – is set every 30 minutes. Generators offer to supply electricity at a particular price to meet the demand. Those offers are ranked from least to most expensive, and deployed in that order; if a generator’s electricity is used, they are paid the spot price, which is the highest price among the offers used. Those who offered to generate at a higher price miss out.

This can have a perverse outcome. When demand is high, it becomes likely the more costly generators – gas and coal – are used, raising the spot price and benefiting all the generators, even those supplying cheaper renewables.

In a recent paper on the wholesale market, the Electricity Authority (EA), which regulates the sector, acknowledged this system has likely affected the expansion of renewables.

It also highlighted how the market can distort prices for consumers. Meridian, supported by Contact, in 2021 agreed to sell power to the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point for $500m less than the power cost to produce.

Why sell at such a massive loss? Because the smelter is so energy hungry, the increased demand causes wholesale prices to rise for everyone else, by increasing the likelihood coal and gas need to be used on the spot market. The gentailers likely made up to $850m from higher prices in the wider market, costing households around $200 each, the EA estimated.

A year earlier, Meridian was deemed by regulators to have unnecessarily spilled power from one of its dams to keep electricity prices high, costing the market around $80m.

Since the market was privatised in the 1980s, residential power prices have increased around 80%. What were once among the cheapest power prices in the world are now middling. There have been successes, too – blackouts are rare, and the share of renewables has remained high – but the structure of the system gives no incentive to fix the dry year problem, or to fully decarbonise the sector.

This has led to some scepticism about Onslow; is it papering over the need for structural reforms to the sector?

“This is Think Big all over again,” Bertram, the economist, says.

“Ministers have a big shiny project to wave at the electorate and an excuse for doing nothing about the real problems with the electricity market.”

He doesn’t think it will lower prices, either: “Not if the industry has anything to do with it.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The lake is hidden amid dry, rolling hill country.

Destroying the environment to save it

With all of these barriers, perhaps the most significant is at the lake itself.

For many decades, Aotearoa has faced a wetlands crisis. Around 10% of the original wetland extent remains; year after year, more and more are drained, flooded, or developed.

There’s very little remaining. One of the few – and one of the best - happens to be at Lake Onslow.

If you look at the lake from above, two swirling strands cascade away from the lake. The intricate patterns look like tattoos on the landscape.

They are some of the most significant remaining wetlands in the country, and a rare example of a “scrollplain”. When the Department of Conservation (DOC) undertook a review of the ecological values there, it concluded the wetlands were of “considerable scientific importance”; based on what they contain, they are also “nationally significant” because of “their size, intactness, range of hydrology and diversity of plant communities”.

Among its values are several highly endangered plant species, and populations of what may be the country’s most endangered native fish, the Teviot flathead galaxias.

If Onslow goes ahead, those wetlands will not be modified, or disturbed: They will be destroyed.

It is a moral quandary that has led to differing opinions among environmentalists. Is it worth destroying a locally significant ecosystem to fight climate change?

For some, the answer is – cautiously – yes.

“We’re strongly in favour [of the Onslow proposal], in principle,” says Gary Taylor, chief executive of the Environmental Defence Society.

“What’s different about it is that, conceptually, it’s not fiddling around the edges. It’s a big, heroic step-change project.”

Taylor and his group have fought for stronger wetland protections for many years, including in the courts.

But climate change is a global problem, which we have obligations to mitigate as much as possible, he says.

“To my mind, it's almost like we need to approach [Onslow] with a new way of thinking: It has such a big potential impact on our ability to mitigate climate change effects, it trumps the local effects. That’s putting it bluntly.”

He suggests a compromise. The scheme would likely require a law change to proceed; what if, at the same time, you secured a quid pro quo, like banning any future hydro schemes?

Forest & Bird has been more cautious. It’s understood the group wrote to the Government raising various areas of potential concern, but it does not have a formal position on the project as yet, other than to advocate for further investigation of alternative options. Greenpeace has one of its advocates on the reference group examining the project.

There have been discussions within the environmental movement about the tradeoffs. Why bother having rules protecting wetlands, if they can be bypassed for individual projects? Why not reduce our demand for electricity, rather than accept growth as inevitable? Is sustainable growth even possible, or is it an oxymoron?

Among those raising these questions is the Central Otago Environmental Society (COES), the local environment group.

It, too, is yet to decide on a formal position, but is wary of the precedent.

“If we were to support Lake Onslow, how would we be assured that we won’t be asked to support yet another similar proposal in the near future that has clear environmental losses that will never be restored, and in that way support a continual process of exchanging natural capital for built environment and unsustainable lifestyles?” says COES chairman Phil Murray.

He says we need to confront some fundamental aspects of our existence: Can an economy built on fossil fuels continue as it is, simply by changing our energy inputs? What is the Government’s commitment to protecting indigenous biodiversity and natural landscapes, if it's willing to override them when convenient?

“Before any of us can answer the question of how we feel about Lake Onslow, we need to tackle some quite big issues that we’ve been dodging for a while now.”

The wait

Whether Onslow goes ahead will be decided by the end of the year. Among the many issues the Government needs to consider are the views of mana whenua, and how best to uphold the principles of kaitiakitanga, if that is even possible.

More information on that, as well as initial geotechnical and environmental investigations, are expected to be released this month.

Whatever decision is made – the choice to pursue, or not pursue, Onslow – is a major one.

It will take nearly a decade for a new Lake Onslow to be constructed and filled. By the time it is ready to go, the electricity system will be stretched to capacity; several dry years may have been and gone. Many tonnes of Indonesian coal will have been burned, its carbon drifting into the lower atmosphere and contributing to floods and droughts.

For its supporters, it can’t come soon enough.

Stuff Many of the fishing huts are rustic, with external long-drop toilets.

“Would it be possible to reach 100% [renewable] or close to it without Onslow? Possibly. But I think more research would need to be done into that to quantify the alternative and to see how long it would take to implement all that,” says Dr Ian Mason, the energy researcher.

“You know, I'm an academic, I'm all in favour of research and development. But the time for that to be prioritised, or used as an excuse for doing nothing, is long gone. What we need now is a focus on implementation.”

For now, it is an anxious wait, especially for the man who started it all: Earl Bardsley, a man with a map, a list of criteria, and a good idea.

If Onslow proceeds, it will be many things: the largest national infrastructure project in decades; a tool to decarbonise the electricity sector; a destroyer of wetlands; an economic behemoth; the most significant contribution to the New Zealand economy to emerge from a university; and most of all, a very good idea, finally getting its due.

“This is like a single maverick academic, coming out of the woodwork with an idea. We always come up with ideas, of course, and half of them are quite stupid. But this is an example of how the universities can have a role,” Bardsley says.

“If it goes ahead, it is going to be one of the most dramatic, seismic changes that's happened in the whole of New Zealand’s energy scene and indeed in the wider economy, because it will provide the basis with which we can transmission to a new low emissions economy.

“I guess, personally, I take some pride in that - if it ever happens.”