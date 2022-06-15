Māori ask where you're from, Pākehā ask what you do

Matariki has become a widely accepted festival across the country. (First published, September 25, 2020.)

For the Forever Project’s Matariki edition, journalist Glenn McConnell discusses how a subtle difference in small talk between Māori and Pākehā sheds light on how we view the environment.

“Nō hea koe” is the most telling phrase in te reo Māori.

If you party with Pākehā, small talk often starts with: “What do you do?”

For Māori, the question is more likely to be: “Nō hea koe?” It translates literally as, “From where are you?”

A focus on employment speaks to a culture of exploitation. Yes, it isn’t crude to ask how someone spends their day. But it’s the haste at which that question arises which fuels my cynicism. In effect that question, “What do you do?”, asks in what way could you be useful to me. In other words, how can I make money from you?

In te ao Māori, your home and connections to people and places are far more interesting than what you do for money.

Saying where you live is unlikely to be a satisfactory answer to “Nō hea koe?”. Those three words ask for a story through time.

It starts around the 18th century, a time of huge growth in Aotearoa when fledgling iwi were making their way across the islands to build new homes and establish independence. Let’s start with where those tūpuna called home.

A few generations later, many of our Māori ancestors were on the move again.

For me, I whakapapa to Taranaki – that’s where Te Ātiawa formally established itself around the turn of the 19th century.

But they didn’t stop there. They moved up to Te Ūpoko o te Ika, the head of the fish. It’s now known as Wellington, where many stayed and from where others crossed Raukawa Moana (Cook Strait) to Tōtara-nui, the Marlborough Sounds.

It has been more than a century since Te Ātiawa first moved to Te Whanganui-a-Tara (Wellington) and Waitohi (Picton), but descendants from the south still recognise their connection to Taranaki.

So, if you’d ask me “Nō hea koe?” I’d tell you a few things.

As Te Ātiawa, we recognise Taranaki as our maunga. We still identify as Taranaki Whānui. I’d tell you I grew up in Pōneke, Wellington, but – like my tūpuna – made regular trips across Raukawa Moana. I grew up closest to Waikawa Marae, in Picton. And yeah, after that backstory, I’d probably say that I live in Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, at the moment.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Mt Taranaki holds special importance to many, including iwi which whakapapa to the region.

In pepeha, we often talk about an awa (river) or moana (sea) and maunga, as well as marae, iwi and whānau.

The closest Mt Taranaki and I get is when I fly past it, between Wellington and Auckland. After all, I have never lived in Taranaki.

Yet I still feel some sort of connection to it. It’s awe-inspiring, of course. It’s like a prehistoric pyramid, poking up through the clouds from the grass, trees and sea.

Taranaki Maunga is a part of life in the region. It’s imposing. After all, it’s a volcano. But it’s also proven to be essential for life in Taranaki. A network of streams circles down around the maunga, providing freshwater and fertile soil for agriculture.

But the relationship between land and people must be managed, it cannot be taken for granted.

There’s an intrinsic respect in the way Māori speak about our natural world. Traditionally, in pepeha, you speak about land – the water and the mountains – which provide for your whānau, before you speak about people.

Recently, we’ve started talking a lot about kaitiakitanga. It’s the idea that we are guardians of the land for future generations.

I don’t know if guardianship truly explains the relationship between tangata whenua and the whenua. We talk about these places like family, because – like family – you often rely on it. The natural environment is not a resource to be managed, but is irreversibly linked to everyone’s wellbeing. It’s part of our whakapapa.