Auckland Transport reveals images of new electric bus fleet

Auckland Transport’s new electric buses will replace about 12% of Auckland’s diesel fleet.

Auckland Transport has given the public a sneak peek at its new fleet of electric buses, set to hit the city’s streets in the coming months.

The 152 vehicles were ordered from the United Kingdom and China in a bid to improve Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions and meet its targets for a zero-carbon public transport fleet by 2040.

On Monday, the council-controlled organisation released images on its social media of the buses arriving in the country.

They will be operating in the central and eastern suburbs.

“What’s this? Oh, just a sneak peek at some of our new electric buses!” a caption on the social media post read.

The buses will replace 12% of the city’s diesel fleet.

The move is expected to reduce Auckland’s greenhouse gas emissions by almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The buses being replaced are some of the oldest in the Auckland fleet, meeting only the Euro 3 emission standard, rather than the Euro 6 standard met by the newest diesels.

Supplied The move is expected to reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by almost 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

They are also the largest single-decker buses in Auckland and will be replaced by similar-sized electric buses, with dual rear axles, a model currently being trialled in the city.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison said within the past 18 months, electric buses had also been rolled out on Waiheke Island.

The new AirportLink service also provided “a carbon-free trip to Auckland Airport”, he said.