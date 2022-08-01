Blenheim bids farewell to dry July, recording its wettest month in 93 years

The rainfall hammered local vineyards, however, the long-term ramifications are yet to be seen.

Blenheim has beaten its rainfall record in July with 220.6mm in the gauges, its wettest month ever, since 1930.

The Marlborough town has received nearly 35% of its average annual rainfall of 638.4mm in just a month.

“The outstanding thing is that it’s the first time Blenheim has ever recorded over 200mm in one month,” said Plant and Food Marlborough scientist Rob Agnew.

The previous highest was 191.5mm in September 1943.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Plant and Food Marlborough scientist Rob Agnew said the Taylor River was in flood at least three times this year with sudden rainfalls.

Heavy rain on Saturday night once again resulted in surface flooding, road closures and sewer system overflows. From Saturday 9am to Sunday 9am, 51.8mm of rain was recorded

Renwick resident Kat Pickford

said she and her family woke up on Sunday morning in their “new waterfront property”.

“There was nothing out there on Saturday night when we went to bed.

“And then on Sunday morning, we woke up and the whole property, except for our house and our garage which is up a bit higher, was underwater.”

Stuff Renwick resident Michael Douglas with his baby and daughter Elsie in their flooded backyard on Sunday.

Pickford said her daughter Elsie couldn't wait to get outside and get among it.

“Elsie reckoned waking up to a lake in her yard was the best day of her life.

“She was just in and out of the house all day with friends coming down to visit the new lake.”

Pickford said they have never seen that amount of water in 10 years, even during July's flood last year when they had to evacuate their property.

Agnew said July 2021 had 143.6 millimetres of rain but caused more damage.

Stuff Elsie Douglas, 5, invited her friend Mackenzie Manu to play in her flooded backyard on Sunday.

“It was probably a much more intense event in the Wairau River catchment.

“This July, rainfall has been spread over the whole month with at least five decent rain events whereas last July, the really damaging event was on the 16th, 17th, 18th.

“So it just depends on where the rain fall, which direction it's coming from, and whether it falls in the Wairau catchment.”

Farmers usually rely on good rainfall between May and August to recharge the soil moisture,” Agnew said.

“Spring grass growth would often start probably sometime in August. So really wet pasture and water lying about is not good news for farmers because it can cause pugging of pastures [when wet soil gets excessively trampled by stock].

“But if we don't get more rainfall on the next couple of weeks, then we get some warm temperatures, then they should start to see some good grass growth later in the month.

“We wouldn't be wanting a large amount of rain in August.”

July in 2019, 2020 also had high rainfall, Agnew said.

“Rainfall is very hard to predict into the future, but what the climate scientists are saying is that we will get a lot more variability.

"Blenheim already gets a lot of variability, we can have very dry months, and we can also have very, very wet months, but that's going to be even exacerbated."

Anthony Phelps/Stuff This is the first time that Blenheim’s monthly rainfall has exceeded 200 mm.

Agnew has been working out the number of months there has been since last record in January 1930.

“Surprisingly, from January 1930 to July 2022, is a total of 1111 months.

“Maybe the climate’s way of declaring an emergency?”

