The world's rivers, canals and reservoirs are turning to dust

Low water levels on the exposed bed of the Rialb reservoir during a drought in La Baronia e Rialb, Spain, on August 23.

Rivers across the globe are disappearing.

From the US to Italy to China, waters have receded, leaving nothing but barren banks of silt and oozing, muddied sand. Canals are empty. Reservoirs have turned to dust.

The world is fully in the grip of accelerating climate change, and it has a profound economic impact. Losing waterways means a serious risk to shipping routes, agriculture, energy supplies - even drinking water.

Rivers that have been critical to commerce for centuries are now shrivelled, threatening the global movement of chemicals, fuel, food and other commodities.

READ MORE:

* 600-year-old statues emerge as China's Yangtze River sinks to low levels

* European drought unearths sunken Nazi warships, 'Spanish Stonehenge'

* By the numbers: The little Taranaki ski field that may go a whole season without opening

* Boiling roads, buckling railways, kiwifruit like a jandal and no red apples - what happens when New Zealand hits 40C

* What's driving the massive, destructive rainfalls around the US?

* Corner shop loses $2000 worth of chocolate during record-breaking UK heatwave



Peter Boer/Bloomberg A man searches the exposed bed of the Rhine with a metal detector in Lobith, Netherlands, on July 30.

The Rhine - a pillar of the German, Dutch and Swiss economies - has been virtually impassable at times in recent weeks. The Danube, which winds its way along about 2900km through Central Europe to the Black Sea, is gummed up too. Trade on Europe's rivers and canals contribute about US$80 billion (NZ$130.3b) to the region's economy just as a mode of transport.

In China, an extreme summer has taken a toll on Asia's longest river, the Yangtze. Diminished water levels have hobbled electricity generation at many key hydropower plants. Megacities including Shanghai are turning off lights to curb power use, and Tesla Inc has warned of disruptions in the supply chain for its local plant. Toyota Motor Corp and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co, the world's top maker of batteries for electric vehicles, have shuttered factories.

Newsflare via AP Video filmed in the city of Chongqing shows tourists, media and experts taking pictures and analysing the three statues.

Drought plaguing the Colorado River - a source of water for 40 million American people between Denver and Los Angeles - has got so extreme that a second round of drastic water cuts are hitting Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. The river and its tributaries irrigate about 4.5 million acres of land, generating about US$1.4 trillion a year in agricultural and economic benefits.

The retreating waters of the US Southwest are exposing dead bodies and dinosaur footprints that had been submerged for perhaps millions of years.

STUFF In 2020, a part of New Zealand saw 61 days of drought in a row. For many, it was devastating.

The reasons global waterways have dried to a trickle are complex. There's the impact of the weather-roiling La Nina, prolonged drought in many regions and also simple bad luck. But the biggest driver underpinning the shift is climate change.

"It's a combination of many factors leading to this particularly extreme event," said Daniel Swain, a climatologist at the University of California Los Angeles. "But there is clearly a role for climate change, which made multiple underlying, record-breaking, and in some cases, record-shattering heatwaves dramatically more likely."

The Earth's rising temperatures have meant mountain ranges are getting less snow, leaving less water to flow down to streams in summer during the melt, said Isla Simpson, a scientist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado.

Mountain snow is nature's reservoir. When snowfalls dwindle, the source of many rivers - from the United States to China to Europe to the Middle East- vanishes, said Swain of UCLA.

"The loss of snow and mountain glaciers in the Alps has been extraordinary this summer as well, shocking even seasoned climatologists and glaciologists," Swain said.

Bloomberg An exposed riverbed along the Jialing River near the confluence with the Yangtze River in Chongqing, China, on August 17.

Then there is La Nina, a cooling of the equatorial Pacific Ocean that upsets global weather patterns, bringing heavy rains to some areas and drought to others. The world is in its second straight La Nina, and the odds are rising 2023 will see another one.

"The ongoing and strong La Nina connects the droughts and low river flows in North America, Europe, Middle East and the Southern Hemisphere," said Richard Seager, a research professor at Columbia University's Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory.

The world's hotter temperatures also mean that waterways are literally evaporating away.

Or as Seager puts it, the warming atmosphere "is sucking more moisture from the land surface".