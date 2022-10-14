New Zealand will lobby other countries to tax cow burps

Cars, trucks and dairy cow numbers were the biggest drivers in rising emissions since 1990, new figures confirm.

New Zealand will be pushing other countries to follow the Government’s lead by taxing climate-heating gases from farming.

Delegates going to November’s global climate summit in Egypt said other countries were mainly focussing on greening their electricity sectors, but after that they would have to turn attention to agriculture.

“First of all, we will be encouraging them not to subsidise their agriculture emissions,” said Climate Change Ambassador Kay Harrison, who will lead New Zealand’s delegation.

“We talk about fossil fuel subsidy reform because that actually encourages the use of fossil fuels... and is taking us in the wrong direction – well, so are harmful agricultural subsidies. So, yes, we will be encouraging people to go away from subsidies and ideally towards pricing (emissions).”

READ MORE:

* COP26: James Shaw confirms no new methane cuts involved in joining global pledge

* NZ 'actively considering' joining methane pledge, numbers no barrier

* Understanding China's climate change goals



The Government unveiled a plan this week to levy methane and nitrous oxide from 2025.

While the levies will be small compared with the price of carbon dioxide, imposing any cost on fertiliser and cow burps remains unusual globally. Ministers say New Zealand is acting early because of its role as a developed nation with high per capita livestock emissions. It is also unusual for having very little coal in its electricity system, meaning most of the initial greenhouse gas cuts have to come from transport, industry and, to a lesser extent, farming.

The Dutch Government has also announced plans to cut farm emissions. As in New Zealand, the move prompted protests by farmers and tractors driving on city streets. The Dutch plan focusses on nitrous oxide, but could well result in less methane as well if some farmers reduce herd numbers.

A burp-and-fertiliser levy has been proposed in New Zealand since at least 2002, but proved politically challenging to implement, a process delegates said they’d speak to other countries about to help them implement their own levies.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

At the previous global meeting in Glasgow, New Zealand signed a global methane pledge aiming to cut methane leaks from oil and gas pipes as well as livestock burps. The pledge doesn’t require New Zealand to change its target of cutting methane 10% by 2030 (below 2017 levels).

Harrison said she was looking forward to seeing the country’s methane plan as part of that pledge.

Holding the summit in Africa is expected to sharpen leaders’ focus on energy security and food security for developing countries, who say their zero carbon transitions can’t come at the cost of bringing people out of poverty. There’ll be renewed pressure for wealthy countries to stump up all the US$100b they promised to pay to help poorer nations cut emissions and adapt to extreme events.

Other issues will include calls for wealthier, high-polluting countries to help pay for the loss and damage climate changing is causing in poorer regions, including Pacific Islands.

New Zealand supported Pacific countries being able to get compensation for relocating villages, Harrison said.

In the period after the Glasgow summit, the International Energy calculated all countries’ climate pledges to date would keep the world inside 1.8C heating – if they were met. Other estimates put the total impact lower, at closer to 2.3C.

This summit will focus on implementing those promises, host country Egypt has said.

Harrison said New Zealand was “first and foremost” keen to keep alive the goal of staying inside 1.5C, a much safer zone for people than any level above that.