The Government's biggest climate proposals pose a double blow to Māori

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

Mooted reform of the Emissions Trading Scheme could derail forest planting, and hit Māori landowners the hardest, climate change campaigner Donna Awatere Huata​ says.

Her warning comes as the Government begins consultation on its plan to charge for agricultural emissions. On Tuesday, ministers – including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Minister James Shaw – confirmed their intention to have farms pay for pollution by 2025.

Huata supported reducing farm emissions, but said the concurrent reforms were derailing investment in carbon-catching forests and could pose a double blow to Māori agribusinesses.

Maori Climate Commission Donna Awatere Huata, the independent Māori Climate Commissioner, says ETS changes should not make forest owners dependent on the Crown.

The Government knows its plan to price agricultural emissions will disproportionately impact Māori agribusinesses, and it has acknowledged the issue in its consultation documents released this week. Separately, it also knows its proposed changes to the ETS “may have a disproportionate impact on Māori”.

The equity issues boil down to land theft through the 19th and 20th century.

The Crown took most of the most productive land from Māori, leaving Māori with difficult terrain and marginal farmland. But Huata said the ETS had been “a godsend” for Māori landowners, allowing them to earn income from carbon capture by planting forests.

She was concerned that a review of the ETS would stall this transition, or, at worst, result in a government monopoly of the carbon market.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets farmers as she announces plans to start pricing farm emissions.

In an earlier interview with Stuff, Shaw said the Government review of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) would consider if the Crown should be the exclusive purchaser of carbon credits from the forestry sector.

In the ETS, polluters – apart from agricultural polluters – must pay for their emissions with carbon units. They get these units from the Government or have to purchase them from the carbon market, where forest owners can sell carbon units for cash.

Huata said Shaw’s comments left the door open to the state nationalising the market, which would give governments complete control over the price of carbon.

“What we don't need is a minister sending signals that will put investors off. It is hard enough to get investment on whenua Māori fullstop,” she said.

“If investors see the Government wanting to confiscate these credits, nationalise credits and resell them and keep the profits – which is just goddamn theft – then they won’t invest.”

Shaw said there was no plan for credits to be nationalised, and said Government had only committed to reviewing the ETS – as recommended by the Climate Change Commission.

“It is inaccurate and incendiary to say that there is a clear plan to nationalise the earnings from the Māori green economy and force owners of whenua Māori into a new dependence on the Crown,” he said.

“The only clear plan that exists is to conduct a review in line with the commission’s recommendations.”

The commission had warned that cheap forestry offsets were headed for the carbon market, and could “collapse” the price of carbon, Shaw said.

“Needless to say, this would also not be beneficial for landowners with carbon forestry assets, including tangata whenua.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Climate Minister James Shaw confirmed plans to price farm emissions with ministers in the Wairarapa.

He said the review was aiming to maintain a good price for carbon, rather than increase government control. He said there would be “ample opportunity” for Māori to work with the Government as it reviewed the ETS.

A double blow

As well as a review of the ETS, the Government also started consultation on pricing for agricultural emissions.

The consultation document raised concern about the impact it could have on Māori agribusiness. Māori sheep, beef and dairy farming is worth $13.5 billion annually.

“Māori landowners operate within a unique set of constraints, including ownership of a relatively high proportion of indigenous forest and hill country areas. The legacy of colonisation has led to loss of higher-quality land and has limited the amount of Māori land used for agricultural purposes,” it said.

But it also noted that the effects of climate change would have a particularly devastating impact on Māori, potentially making much of the marginal land unusable.

Huata agreed that the impact of climate change for Māori would be severe and work needed to start to reduce emissions.

She said farms that may struggle to operate with emissions pricing could benefit from converting to native forests, but to do so the Government needed to provide certainty in its review of the ETS.