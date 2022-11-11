Ports of Auckland electric tug named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2022

Ports of Auckland’s Sparky has been named as one of TIME’s Best Inventions for 2022.

The world’s first full-sized electric tug has been named as one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions for 2022.

Named ‘Sparky’, the tugboat was the result of a six-year collaboration between Ports of Auckland and Dutch company Damen Shipyards.

TIME’s list was compiled from nominations from all over the world, with a particular focus on the electric vehicle industry, green energy and the metaverse.

Sparky is anticipated to save about 465 tonnes of CO2 in diesel emissions annually.

READ MORE:

* Ports of Auckland boss Tony Gibson steps down over 'persistent personal attacks'

* Port Nelson weighs up alternative energy to cut carbon emissions

* Ports of Auckland fights climate change with world's first e-tug



Sparky was a dream come true, Ports of Auckland general manager Allan D'Souza said.

Ports of Auckland/Supplied The expected cost of operating Sparky is less than a third of the cost of running a diesel tug.

“Back in 2016, when we first pitched the idea for a fully electric tug, we were told we were dreaming. To see Sparky in real life and outperforming expectations is brilliant,” he said.

“It’s all smiles now but it wasn’t all plain sailing, there were challenges along the way when Covid-19 hit, borders closed and we couldn’t get to the ship building yard to see her progress in person. To see her moving ships for us is wonderful.”

The expected cost of operating Sparky was less than a third of the cost of running a diesel tug.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray said he was “delighted” with the outcome.

“Sparky is the first e-tug of its type in the world and was a truly innovative project for us.

“She is helping us step towards the ports' decarbonisation of operations and towards our long-term emissions reduction goals, Gray said.

“E-tugs are the future for ship handling and Ports of Auckland are proud to have led the way. We are looking forward to seeing the rest of the industry follow her lead.”

Sparky’s batteries are arranged in strings, so if one battery in a string fails, the others will carry on.

Ports of Auckland/Supplied Sparky arrived at Ports of Auckland under heavy fog in July and carried out its first commercial job in September.

To ensure safety in emergencies, the tug also has two 1000kW back-up generators.

Sparky arrived at Ports of Auckland under heavy fog in July and carried out its first commercial job in September.

“You'll be able to spot Sparky on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour as her superstructure is painted bright green, unlike our blue diesel tugs,” D'Souza said.

“What you won't notice is noise or smoke; being electric she's a lot quieter, and cleaner, than our current diesel tugs.”