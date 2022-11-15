Sounds boaties carry sea sensors to keep tabs on marine heat waves

The two species are much more common in the North Island than the South Island

More rays – and potentially more orcas – could visit the Marlborough Sounds this summer as Cook Strait experiences ongoing marine heat waves.

And, in fact, it’s already happening, as a Kenepuru Sound resident last week saw about six eagle rays and short-tailed rays “sunbathing” in the shallows close to her property.

Dr Andrew Jeffs, a marine scientist with the University of Auckland, said these species were more common in the North Island than the South Island but, globally, they were seeing species moving south as water temperatures rose.

“Short-tail stingray tend to come into very shallow water in warmer water conditions, especially later in summer, and in winter move into deeper water – so this could well be associated with warmer water conditions in the Sounds than what is normal.”

Other “more northerly species”, such as kingfish and snapper, were also heading south, Jeffs said.

“With the temperature shifting they are moving.”

And, of course, more rays could mean more orcas, as the mammals followed their favourite food into the Sounds.

A Government-funded project to monitor marine heat waves found a marine heat wave started in Cook Strait on November 5, and was still going with temperatures more than a degree warmer than normal for this time of year. A strong marine heatwave was forecast to start in the next week.

The five-year Moana Project, led by MetService's oceanography division, MetOcean Solutions, received $11.5 million from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Endeavour Fund.

Moana Project oceanographer Dr Robert Smith​, a marine science lecturer at the University of Otago, said the latest seasonal predictions from forecasting groups in the United States and Europe were suggesting water temperatures in the eastern Tasman Sea to peak at around 2C above normal early next year.

“If this summer plays out as they are predicting, that translates to water temperatures of up to 19.5C on the open coast, possibly a degree or two warmer for short periods within enclosed waters of the northern Marlborough Sounds.”

Supplied MetOcean Solutions is monitoring sea temperatures, and watching for marine heat waves, with the help of the public.

Smith said marine heat waves could have devastating effects on marine ecosystems.

“For example, previous events have triggered widespread mortality of some marine species, shifts in the abundance and distribution of recreational and commercial fish stocks and the need to restrict or close fisheries due to outbreaks of disease and/or harmful algal blooms.

“Over time, increased exposure of marine ecosystems to extreme temperatures may also lead to irreversible loss of species or important habitats, such as kelp forests and seagrass meadows.”

Supplied Te Mahia Bay resident Amanda Rudkin is using the Mangōpare sensor on her boat to help MetOcean Solutions collect data.

The Moana Project was putting sensors on commercial and private boats to help them collect real-time data.

The Mangōpare temperature and depth sensor was developed as part of the Moana Project by Zebra-Tech in Nelson. Mangōpare was te reo Māori for hammerhead shark, but had many meanings to different iwi across Aotearoa.

Te Mahia Bay resident Amanda Rudkin, who spotted the sunbathing rays in the Kenepuru last week, put her hand up to carry a Mangōpare sensor on her boat.

“We are boating our children to school every day, so we've got a sensor on our boat and what they call a deck unit.

“The sensor drops over the side of the boat, and when it comes up, it talks directly to the unit. It's measuring depth and location and salinity and that shoots the data straight back to the oceanographers at MetOcean.”

The Rudkins had been collecting data in the Kenepuru since March this year.

“We have been sitting in a marine heat wave for most of the year, so it's definitely something we all need to be aware of.

“It's a big global problem, and obviously, all those incremental steps that we are all trying to do to reduce our own footprint are the things that we can be doing.”