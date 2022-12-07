Top glacier sleuth trying to get more girls on ice

Since 2016 enough ice has melted from the South Island’s Brewster Glacier to meet the drinking water needs of all New Zealanders for three years.

Lauren Vargo works on one of New Zealand’s major climate projects, tracking the decline of the South Island’s glaciers. She recently won a grant through the Marsden fund to investigate how much of the annual glacier melting is due to climate change. Vargo wants to get more young women out on the ice with a programme called Girls on Ice.

LAUREN VARGO: As a teenager in high school I was never really into science. I guess I never felt like there was anyone saying, ‘Oh, you're really great at this, this is something you can do and be good at’. But I did love hanging out outside and exploring in the wilderness.

At university I took an environmental geology class, and realised you can do something in your job that means being outside or studying the outdoors.

In my last year, I got to work as a research assistant – we went to Alaska and studied how the glaciers there have been changing. I got to see this really cool connection between studying climate change and getting to study the natural world and exploring these wild places.

My PhD project [in New Zealand] was using snowline photos [to do] two things. One half was using the old photos to quantitatively measure how the glaciers have changed in the past, and the other half was using photos that we're currently taking – taking hundreds of photos every year from a plane – and building 3D models of the glacier so that we can see the volume changing from year to year.

Brewster Glacier is pretty easy to hike up. Well, I shouldn’t say it's easy. Usually by the time you get there you’re exhausted and very sweaty, and then you can't walk for days afterwards. But you can walk up there in about five hours with giant packs full of gear.

Hannah Perrine Mode/Supplied Lauren Vargo, a leading glacier researcher, recently took a group of young women to camp near a glacier in Alaska as part of Girls on Ice. Now, she wants to bring the programme to New Zealand.

I do get quite cold – I always seem to have to bring more clothes than other people when I go on fieldwork.

When you're standing on [the glacier], when we go and do field work, you can't really tell how it's looking different. But when you see those [photos] from year to year, it is really surprising. I was first there in 2016 and then by 2022, it just looks so much more… skeletal almost.

The Girls on Ice programme has been running for over 20 years in the US. My colleague had the idea first, to start it here in New Zealand with the goal of getting more teens into science and particularly teen girls or gender-nonconforming or Trans students who maybe aren't always targeted as much as boys, to show them science is something you can do and be good at, and have a job doing.

I just went and did an expedition with Girls on Ice in Alaska. They look for people who have interests in either science or art or the outdoors, but then also people who haven't had the opportunities to pursue those interests, whether it's financial, or maybe their family just doesn't want to prioritise taking them into the outdoors - people it would be most transformational for.

We took two scientists – I was one of them – an artist and a mountain guide. We narrowed it down to 10 students to take on the expedition.

We spent about a day hiking to where we set up our camp. And then we pretty much lived in the spot next to the glacier for eight or nine days.

Our artists would do art lessons in the morning, and then we scientists would do a couple of lessons that tied in with what the artist was doing. Then in the afternoons we would go out on the glacier.

The first day we just taught them how to put their crampons on, how to walk around safely with their ice axes, how to self arrest, so if you slip and fall, [you know] how to dig your ice axe into the snow so that you don't fall too far. For some students, this was very far from anything they had done before. We wanted to get them to the point where they are pushing themselves, but not too uncomfortable. It was cool hearing their feedback… We broadened their horizons.

As told to: Eloise Gibson

Girls on Ice is planning to launch its first New Zealand expedition in January 2024. Email girls-on-ice@vuw.ac.nz for more information.