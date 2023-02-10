Regenerative economy the goal for Marlborough's Climate Action Week

Climate Action Week organiser Catherine van der Meulen hopes the new initiative will change the business community for the better.

A movement to revolutionise how Marlborough’s economy affects climate change will start with the business community’s first-ever Climate Action Week.

From Monday, host businesses and organisations will open their doors and share their journeys towards sustainability with participants, who will be able to get hands-on at immersive experiences, workshops and personal planning sessions, over the five-day event.

The event was the brainchild of Catherine van der Meulen, founder of THiNK Business and Entrepreneurial Women with Purpose, who said she felt compelled to seek a holistic, community-level movement after learning about the impacts of carbon emissions.

“New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and we are living and breathing it every day. In Marlborough over the last 12 months we have seen such extensive flooding and damage that it's difficult to deny change,” van der Meulen said.

With global markets increasingly demanding transparency around emissions data and climate-positive actions from clients, Marlborough was such a big export contributor it could not afford to be left behind.

”The willingness is there but so many businesses just don’t know where to start,” she said.

“Climate Action Week has bundled so much knowledge, wisdom and learnings together that will enable businesses to absorb the learnings and the simple steps to taking action.

“We want to walk alongside businesses and our community towards taking action, to celebrate all of the wonderful work that is happening behind the scenes, and showcase to other organisations what is possible.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Three new kilns at the Kaituna Sawmill, in Marlborough, are expected to reduce the sawmill’s annual emissions by 9 per cent.

The lineup of hosts and speakers included Dog Point Vineyard general manager Matt Sutherland, Sanford Innovation Hub, OneFortyOne’s Kaituna Sawmill, Yealands Estate Winery, EnviroHub general manager Ailie Suzuki, and Marlborough Chamber of Commerce business development adviser Alistair Schorn.

There would also be plenty of networking over locally sourced lunches and a Green Drinks Gathering to top off the week.

Climate Action Week goals included educating and enabling the community towards valuably contributing to a low carbon emissions economy, increasing awareness of renewable energy sources, enabling thriving community wellbeing, helping the business community see the challenges, impact and opportunities, and ultimately enabling a regenerative economy.

“When we wrap up the week’s activities, we will have gathered a lot more information from our community to understand their plans and focus. That will support us to redefine the goals as a collective, that we can then support Marlborough to take the necessary steps and actions,” van der Meulen said.

Next week’s events would be the first of many, with plans for monthly events to follow, she said.

“It will take a village. And the more that we can work together, the faster the outcomes will be seen.”

See the Climate Action Week schedule and buy tickets at humanitix.com.