The case for climate education (and optimism)

Luke Harrington is a Senior Lecturer in Climate Change at the University of Waikato.

OPINION: When rising to the challenge of a warming world, the voice of our rangatahi is loud and clear: we need to get to work, and fast.

Thanks in part to the School Strike for Climate and other youth movements, both central government and councils across Aotearoa are finally positioning climate change as a lens through which all other decisions are made.

Whether the focus is on managing the unavoidable impacts of future warming (adaptation) or avoiding the unmanageable impacts of future warming (mitigation), there have also been efforts to elevate the voice of young people and give them a seat at the table.

Rightly so. After all, they are the generation that will be stuck with managing the legacy of a warmer world left by their forebears.

But as young leaders begin to steer real-world decisions, it is also critical that climate change education is not left to be an act of choice, particularly in our high schools and universities.

If we don’t provide students with access to the best available evidence about how and why the climate is changing, and what this means for people, then misinformation can seep through.

For example: yes, the severity of some types of extreme weather – particularly in the Northern Hemisphere mid-latitudes – have worsened slightly faster than some climate models projected for a world which has now warmed by 1.2C. But this does not mean human civilisation will cease to exist once global mean temperatures exceed 1.5C (or even 2.5C) above pre-industrial levels. And it also doesn’t mean that every single extreme weather event in the world is made worse because of climate change.

All these statements can be true at the same time. Climate change is not a cliff we fall off but a slide we’ve been pushed down.

With few exceptions (some polar glaciers will continue to melt for centuries even if emissions stopped tomorrow, for example), most climate change impacts will continue to worsen with every additional tenth of a degree of warming. But this is a powerful source of agency: if global temperatures were kept within 1.6C rather than 1.5C, that’s still a much better outcome than a 2C world; similarly, keeping temperatures to 2.1C would still be much better than a 3C world.

Next year will always be the best year to accelerate mitigation efforts and the next ten years will always be “the crucial decade”, simply because there is never going to be a level of warming above which the most sensible course of action is to throw in the towel.

But as I teach my students – ironically, within the University of Waikato’s Bachelor of Climate Change – it is also important to recognise that global warming is never the only cause of climate-related impacts.

Globally, the communities who will potentially suffer most from a warming world are those who are already least equipped to cope in the aftermath of a severe flood, drought or heatwave. This can be due to a whole host of non-climate factors: poverty, poor infrastructure, a lack of government support, a lack of early-warning systems, limited access to education, or all the above.

However, this also means that potential climate impacts can become avoided climate impacts, but only if these non-climate barriers to resilience are addressed at the same time.

This means that carbon dioxide, and efforts to keep it out of the atmosphere, cannot be viewed within a silo. Improving livelihoods, protecting the biodiversity we have, restoring the biodiversity we’ve lost, and strengthening governance structures: these are all effective ways to reduce the future impacts of climate change.

But above all, ensuring the next generation has access to a rounded education - including clear information about how our climate is changing and what to do about it - will be essential if we are to get ourselves out of this bind.