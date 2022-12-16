Government baulks at raising carbon price as cost of living bites

Climate change activists from Restore Passenger Rail spray-painting themselves in front of Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Labour list MP Ibrahim Omer's office in central Wellington.

Cabinet has rejected a move that would have raised petrol and electricity costs.

But now big polluters can keep gaming the carbon system and banking cheap credits – potentially putting New Zealand’s climate goals in jeopardy.

Under the Emissions Trading Scheme, big carbon emitters have to pay for every tonne of emissions – one of the Government’s major tools for doing its bit on global heating.

Cabinet papers show the Government has gone against the advice of both the independent Climate Change Commission and Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

Shaw recommended following the commission’s advice and letting the price of carbon rise – and stopping pumping extra credits into the market so frequently. That would have given big polluters more incentive to rein in planet-heating emissions, as heat waves, floods and droughts keep worsening.

Instead, Cabinet has chosen to allow only small, inflation-linked price rises.

Currently, the Government keeps a low lid on the market for planet-heating pollution, but that reduces the incentive for major firms to cut pollution – for example by switching their coal boilers to electric or having a more efficient vehicle fleet.

The climate commission told the Government the cost of heating the planet should be allowed to rise dramatically to make the market more effective.

While this would have hit household bills, the commission also wanted the Government to protect those who can least afford their cost of living to increase. Shaw, in turn, told Cabinet he thought “unacceptable” impacts on the cost of living could be dealt with using other policies (like discounts and subsidies), rather than blunting the carbon price.

Some proceeds of carbon sales could have been funnelled into schemes like clean car discounts, replacing old boilers and a cash-for-old-dungers scheme or other household subsidies like electricity rebates. Some economists favour direct cash payments.

Shaw warned Cabinet, though, that helping households and some businesses might require trade-offs to other things the Government wants to pay for from its climate fund, such as helping towns and cities adapt to climate change, amongst other things. Other ministers were apparently not keen on these trade-offs.

123rf The cost of polluting has been kept deliberately low by the Government, and a Cabinet decision shows that’s not about to change.

The rejected proposal would have increased the reserve price – essentially the floor price – of a carbon credit from $32 to $60.

It would have also upped the point at which the Government pumps in extra units, from $78 to a two-tier price of $171 for the first release and $214 to release a second batch of units. Instead, the trigger price will reach $80 next year, rising to $130 by 2027.

By setting the trigger so close to current prices, Cabinet has virtually guaranteed that the supposedly emergency flood of units will be triggered next year and in years to come.

Shielding firms from a market price

Right now, the $78 trigger price for releasing millions more units for sale is acting as a “magnet” for prices, Shaw’s Cabinet paper says.

Big polluters are deliberately bidding above it to get the extra units released, says the paper. Polluters can then bank the credits to use in the future or sell when the carbon cost is higher.

Not only does this blunt the price signal, it stops firms using the millions of stockpiled units they’ve already squirrelled away in previous times – a problem for the market’s integrity.

To work effectively, the market needs a firm supply cap. But that cap has always been elastic, and Cabinet’s decision shows that’s not about to change, with cost of living implications featuring in the analysis.

The papers reveal the kind of impacts Cabinet was considering.

At current carbon prices of around $80 a tonne, emissions pricing adds around 21 cents to the cost of every litre of petrol sold. At $120 that would rise to around 32 cents per litre of petrol, and at $171 this would increase to be around 46 cents. But that level of price hike was unlikely to happen, says the Cabinet paper.

Fossil fuel lobbyists had argued hard against the commission’s proposals, citing eye-watering hikes to household bills if the carbon price reached $171. An oil and gas lobby group later clarified to Stuff that it never claimed this level of price increase was “likely at all”, only that it was possible. Market experts also said there was no reason to think that prices would get that high if the trigger point was raised.

On the flipside, letting the market have more room to set the price of carbon instead of keeping a tight cap on it would have “greatly” sped up industries’ carbon-cutting progress – for example at Fonterra’s coal-burning milk powder plants, other researchers predicted.

The Cabinet discussion does not say what if any other policies will be brought in to make sure New Zealand meets emissions budgets, however it notes added measures could be on the table.