New business aims to help customers save money and time in urban gardens

Former Marlborough Boys College Mathematics teacher and Urban Food Pros founder Richard Janutka has practised urban permaculture for more than 20 years in Japan and New Zealand.

Richard Janutka reckons he can help you grow your own food at home with minimal sweat and maximum return.

Janutka, the founder of Urban Food Pros, learnt a “no-work” organic farming method in Japan and has 20 years of practising urban permaculture.

He wants to help people to save money and become more self-sufficient. He says if people garden correctly they can feed the whole family.

"The price of food has just gone crazy, and I don't believe it's going to get better yet.

"There can be a lot of work that goes into it with minimal returns, but if you are smart, you can reduce the workload."

To set up an efficient and low maintenance garden, the former Marlborough Boys College Mathematics teacher said he was focusing on sun, watering, soil depth and organic methods.

"Auto-watering is the main thing that you can do to help a garden thrive, it is just having your watering system automatic ... where you just flip a button and everything is getting water.”

He said soil depth was another important factor that would make or break a garden.

“If you have 20 centimetres soil depth, that's not even close to enough for a successful garden. Close to 45cm is ideal."

Janutka builds wide rows to create a system of plants that work together. A process called companion planting.

"In my garden right now, I have a system of tomatoes growing very closely with bush beans and both are just cranking. Bush beans put nitrogen from the air into the soil, and tomatoes are typically very heavy nitrogen feeders. So it's perfect."

"By creating a wide row you give a chance to create a system where all the plants work together and where all of them thrive, and that does a good job because you're stacking the odds in favour of success."

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Richard Janutka builds wide rows to create a system of plants that work together, a process called companion planting.

Companion planting brings flowers into a system as well.

"Marigolds, for example, I have planted with my potatoes, it's a very typical combination.

"Roses are good for fruit trees and fruit bush systems. In general nasturtiums are good for almost everything.

Having a greenhouse was also key to help minimise costs.

"A typical garden, that's like 27 square meters. In a year, if you are buying seedlings [from stores], you can spend $500-600 easy, it may be more, especially if you want to actually have enough yield that it's worthwhile.

"So part of our expertise is to correctly set up mini greenhouses with automatic spray systems."

Originally from Canada, Janutka said everyone could be more self-sufficient as growing food only required sunlight and water, no matter the size of your backyard.

"You can grow some food in barrels and plant pots. You can create hanging systems that hang off fences, and easily supply all your lettuce."

Urban Food Pros installs and maintains food gardens for everyone, with a focus on restaurants.

"The systems I want to design are actually profitable, instead of costing money to produce. A good example is a pizzeria would harvest, jar or can and label in-house tomato sauce to sell as a product. The tomatoes would of course also be used in the restaurant as a pizza topping or for pizza sauce."

In the future, Janutka would like to work with Marlborough schools and the council to help increase biodiversity in the region.