Ardern, Hipkins and the phrase that became a rod for the prime minister’s back

ANALYSIS: Jacinda Ardern made progress on climate, while continuing a Kiwi tradition of leaving the hardest bits for the next PM. What will Chris Hipkins – and Christopher Luxon – do now? Climate Editor Eloise Gibson and senior journalist Olivia Wannan report.

In a campaign speech in Auckland in August 2017, Jacinda Ardern called climate change her generation’s “nuclear-free moment”. Ever since, that phrase has been used as a stick to batter Labour’s climate record. What did Labour achieve on climate under Ardern, where did it fail, and what challenges are left to the next Prime Minister? Stuff’s climate team took a look.

The wins

Despite the pandemic sucking Cabinet’s time and resources, the Ardern-led Labour Cabinet achieved meaningful wins. While many climate policies were worked on and championed by Green co-leader and Climate Change Minister James Shaw, they could only pass by the will of Ardern’s Cabinet (with the added complication of navigating a coalition with NZ First from 2017-2020.) Here’s an incomplete list of what they achieved.

Banning offshore oil and gas exploration

Six months after Ardern became PM in that shock coalition deal, she announced a ban on offshore oil and gas exploration. “Transitions have to start somewhere,” she said. In 2018, the partial ban (which didn’t apply to exploration on land) was a progressive move – making Aotearoa one of the first in the world to begin a managed transition away from fossil fuels. The announcement was lauded by national and international environmentalists and activists. It also appeared to send a broader signal: oil companies with current exploration permits outside Taranaki surrendered them in following years.

Stuff Banning oil companies from looking for new oil and gas offshore was a notable early move by Ardern’s Government.

Passing the Zero Carbon Act and establishing the Climate Change Commission

The coalition also started work on arguably the most consequential climate legislation of Ardern’s term: the Zero Carbon Act. For the first time, Aotearoa adopted a net-zero target in law – meaning any long-lived greenhouse gases emitted after 2050 would need to be balanced by carbon absorption (for example, by forests). Ardern’s ministers also set unique targets for methane: a cut of 10% by 2030 and a reduction of between 24 and 47% by mid-century. The new law followed the UK’s example by attempting to de-politicise climate policy: establishing an independent expert body to recommend short-term carbon budgets and give broad advice on how to achieve them. Thus, Aotearoa’s Climate Change Commission was born. While Ardern backed the law, in many ways it belongs to Shaw, who spent close to a year negotiating with other parties on the bill, eventually getting bipartisan backing. Since then, both major parties have pledged to meet the commission’s recommended climate goals.

Almost getting a price on farming emissions

Methane and nitrous oxide from livestock make up around half New Zealand’s overall greenhouse profile, when you average the gases’ impacts over 100 years (there are other ways to do it, but this isn’t the story to get into it). Unlike coal, gas or petrol emissions, methane and nitrous oxide currently face no financial penalty. When Ardern became PM, Labour and NZ First agreed that agriculture could enter the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) if the climate commission recommended it, albeit at a 95% discount. Two years into her term, Ardern announced that officials would partner with the agri sector and Māori to design a custom system to be operating by 2025.

At the time, few countries had set emissions goals for their agricultural sectors. This bespoke system has been the subject of intense wrangling by agri lobbyists – but Ardern has given farm gas pricing a fighting chance of being implemented in the next year or two. National party leader Chris Luxon has said an agricultural price is necessary (though he would acquiesce to more of the sector’s demands). In a quote shared by farming journalist Gerald Piddock, Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard – a sharp critic of the Government’s farming reforms – said Ardern was among the most sympathetic and engaged with farmers in her Cabinet.

Paying EV subsidies

It took two attempts to boost the sales of electric vehicles, which are cheaper to run but have a higher purchase price than old-style petrol cars. Ardern (and then-Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter) tried to get emissions standards and EV discounts passed in Labour’s first term, but NZ First killed both policies. The sweeping 2020 election success left current Transport Minister Michael Wood free to announce subsidies for EVs, hybrids and small vehicles in 2021. Some gas guzzlers now incur a fee, helping pay for the rebates and further nudging people towards cleaner cars. The policy – with help from skyrocketing petrol prices – moved the vehicle mix. Last month, 20% of all cars purchased were fully electric, according to the Motor Industry Association – up from 3.5% in January 2022. Hybrids (both plug-in and non-chargeable) made up another 14%.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Here is every new electric car you can buy in New Zealand as of September 2022.

Creating a billion-dollar climate funding pot

In 2021, the Government created the Climate Emergency Response Fund, a dedicated pot of climate cash – and plonked in $4.5 billion for clean energy and other policies. The cash comes from the ETS: Every time a company buys carbon credit from the Government (currently retailing for about $70 a pop), the proceeds go into the fund. The concept of ring-fencing this cash was popular – and, by getting polluters to fund the transition, it defuses political arguments about climate policies being a drain on government resources. Last year, the Government allocated $2.9 billion, leaving some behind for future Budget announcements.

Capping the country’s climate pollution

Labour inherited a cap-and-trade carbon market without a cap and with prices so low there was little incentive for major polluters to cut emissions. Under Ardern - again, ushered by Shaw - Cabinet introduced a sinking lid on emissions, procured independent advice on carbon market settings from the Climate Change Commission, and allowed the cost of heating the planet to rise to much more meaningful levels. In a tandem move, Ardern’s Cabinet ramped up New Zealand’s international pledge to cut emissions out to 2030, using a mix of home-grown action and buying surplus credits from other countries.

Honorary mention #1: Fresh Transport Minister

After the 2020 election, Ardern took the Minister of Transport portfolio off Phil Twyford and awarded it to Michael Wood. Twyford had become mired in the stymied Auckland Light Rail project. Wood – a consistent advocate for lower-carbon transport and quieter roads – made more progress than his predecessor, although he also didn’t have to contend with a reluctant coalition partner. As well as rolling out EV subsidies, Wood directed taxpayer funding away from roads and to public transport and allocated $350 million to council projects for cycleways, bus lanes and on-demand buses. A passion project is getting freight off trucks and onto more efficient rail and cargo ships. Many hoped he’d be bolder by enacting a law allowing councils to quickly trial walking, cycling and safer street initiatives, however Wood counts as an effective feature of Ardern’s second term.

Honorary mention #2: Green Jobs

While the Covid recovery as a whole disappointed on the climate front, the Government spent more than a $1 billion on a nature-based jobs creation scheme aimed at culling pests and removing weeds (though the scheme was criticised for the high cost-per-job).

Fails

After Labour winning a majority of seats in 2020, climate activists wondered if that “nuclear-free moment” had finally arrived. They had a popular PM, prepared to take on the oil and gas industry, unleashed from the handbrake of a coalition. Yet in many ways, Ardern’s second term was less progressive than her first.

Spending up big on a dirtier-than-necessary Covid recovery plan

The Climate Change Commission saw it coming, warning the Government early on in the pandemic that its multibillion-dollar stimulus could lock in fossil fuel dependency. And, indeed, there was a massive aviation rescue package with no clean strings attached, and $6b of the scarce, once-in-a-generation injection of infrastructure funding went into upgrading roads.

The first Covid recovery Budget in May 2020 was criticised as a missed opportunity by the climate commission. By the end of the stimulus, AUT researchers calculated ministers had allocated $9.8b to projects encouraging the use of fossil fuels – nearly six times what they spent on public transport, flood protection and Jobs for Nature. Without the necessary preparatory work having been done pre-pandemic, many cleaner infrastructure projects were not seen as “shovel ready”, while roading projects were.

Supplied The most recent census found more than 300,000 New Zealand homes were always or sometimes damp.

Largely ignoring cold, damp homes

This could have been a popular and effective policy from Labour – consistent both with its avowed focus on alleviating housing issues and poverty and climate progress. Reducing electricity demand by making buildings dryer and less heat-hungry would also have bought the next Government time to explore and progress big-hit revamps of the electricity generation landscape, such as the Lake Onslow project. But surprisingly little happened: Warmer Kiwi homes limped from Budget to Budget: $56m in 2020; $48m in 2021; $73m in 2022, to provide for 26,500 houses. Now, a major new alliance of advocates wants a programme tackling at least 200,000 homes, and will be pushing this in this election year, leaving an opening to grab this policy for either Chris Hipkins or the National Party (which has previous form at bringing in insulation subsidies under John Key, who worked on a scheme with the Green Party).

Listening to lobbyists over its own independent panel

The Climate Change Commission recommended new houses should be all-electric from 2025 (echoing policies in Scandinavia, France and Ireland), since fossil fuels, including natural gas and LPG, need to be phased down to reach net-zero emissions. Green gas remains decades behind electric technology. The public response was fiery. The gas industry, particularly the owner of the North Island pipe network First Gas, pushed back hard and told ministers and the public it could develop the infrastructure and produce significant quantities of green hydrogen gas by the end of the decade – though their advertising implying they were well on the way to being zero-carbon was found to be misleading. The Government backed the lobbyists over its climate experts, leaving the no-gas-pipes-in-new-builds policy out of its first-ever Emissions Reduction Plan.

Failing to truly end oil and gas exploration

When the Government banned offshore oil and gas exploration in 2018, it offered the industry a sweetener. Each year until 2020, fossil fuel companies would get the opportunity to be awarded fossil fuel exploration permits to search onshore in Taranaki. Yet from 2021, the Government was free to bring the permitting process to a close. However, Ardern and her ministers failed to follow through. The two most recent oil and gas exploration permits (relating to the 2019 permitting cycle) were issued in 2021 – and their legality was challenged in court. Late last year, Energy Minister Megan Woods announced the decision was being punted to the next parliamentary term – either a new Labour-led Government or National and ACT, who have vowed to reverse even the offshore ban.

Baulking at raising the carbon price

Having strengthened the ETS so polluters would need to pay more, there was always a risk the Government would baulk on further strengthening the market as soon as cost of living became a hot topic – because the ETS is one of several factors that feeds petrol prices. That’s exactly what happened. The climate commission - backed by Shaw - said Cabinet needed to fix teething problems allowing big emitters to play the system to keep the price of carbon artificially low. The fix could have raised the price of petrol (by a maximum of 21 cents a litre, though that was deemed unlikely) but both the commission and Shaw believed Cabinet could find ways around raising the cost of living, and prevent extra stress on already-stretched households. Instead, Ardern’s Cabinet rejected the commission's advice and opted not to fix the problem, potentially setting a precedent for future governments to ignore the expert body when its advice is politically difficult.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Groundswell protesters at Seymour Square, Blenheim.

Going slow on settling the farm levy

Ardern may have expected more lasting goodwill from the agri sector in 2019, after accepting the sector’s proposal to give it five years to develop and implement its own pricing scheme. The sector’s fear of entering the ETS (which was the backstop option) would have been palpable, and the agreement gave the farming sector/Māori partnership nearly three years to develop a concept. But by 2022, time and the growing Groundswell movement appear to have dulled the sector’s appreciation for the reprieve, and when the Government accepted most but not all the partnership’s recommendations, the partners didn’t hold back: furiously repudiating the deviations from its proposals. The plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand,” Federated Farmers – one member of the partnership – said. The plan was to pass pricing legislation this year but, as of Ardern resigning, the battle for concessions goes on.

Last year, the Government offered the agricultural industry one last chance to prove that a wide variety of farm trees (shelterbelts and orchards as well as waterway strips and thick bush) should be eligible for a discount.

Stuff The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

Unfinished business for Hipkins – and a potential new challenge

While Labour under Ardern made meaningful climate progress, this Cabinet also continued an established New Zealand tradition of handing the really hard climate action to the next group of leaders.

Hipkins has some track record of addressing the climate crisis: As Education Minister, he introduced resources for teaching climate science, and he’s been briefed on threats to Government property from sea level rise in that same portfolio. He was more equivocal than some of his fellow Ministers on the question of school students attending climate strikes on a school day. Perhaps his most relevant qualification for tackling the crisis is his experience as the front person for the Government’s Covid response – another politically fraught, urgent and trap-filled exercise in trying to govern using scientific evidence to protect a population.

Among the biggest climate challenges for incoming leader Hipkins are:

Selling the farm levy

Chris Luxon has indicated he supports a levy, but would accept more of the industry’s requests. It will be a race to see if Hipkins and his Cabinet can iron out the last details and pass a bill before the election. A key challenge will be highlighting the discounts proposed as part of the scheme. Many farmer-opponents view the proposed system as a punitive tax, perhaps because there’s been little consistent talk about the recycling of the levy back into farm emissions cuts, or how to earn discounts, which could range from using methane-reducing products such as Bovaer and buying lower-methane sheep breeds to applying nitrous-oxide-inhibiting fertilisers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New PM Chris Hipkins with his deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni at their first press conference.

Unclogging Auckland… and connecting the regions

Last year, the Government appeared to have a political mandate for a congestion charge in our famously clogged-up biggest city, which could see Aucklanders pay $3.50 to enter the city at peak times. National leader Christopher Luxon suggested he’d be open to the idea if the city’s fuel tax was scrapped in exchange. The idea generated some buzz last year, but also drew attention to the dire post-pandemic state of public transport in the city, with a driver shortage causing cancellations and long shutdowns for rail maintenance. With light rail to Auckland Airport – an early policy pledge from a first-term Ardern – also perennially delayed, there’s plenty to be done to get the city moving efficiently, along with progressing a user-friendly rail network nationwide.

As a new MP, Hipkins expressed enthusiasm for Europe’s bus and rail network and highlighted how far New Zealand had to go to be truly sustainable. Now, he has a chance to progress that vision.

Letting the carbon market do its mahi

Hipkins is likely to face the same conundrum Ardern did last year: let the ETS do its job, or hamstring the market to protect consumers. Ardern chose the latter. In February, the commission will once again issue carbon pricing advice, and the body’s solution to the problem isn't likely to change much.

Actually meeting existing targets, without greenwashing

Hipkins inherits some holes in plans to meet the country’s 2025 emissions target – the biofuels mandate is delayed by a year (though the Government says the lost emissions cuts will be more than made up for eventually) and the all-important factor, of the Tiwai smelter closing and freeing up cheap, clean electricity, is looking increasingly unlikely. Hipkins may need to unveil additional carbon-cutting ideas in the 2023 Budget, especially if Cabinet once again decides to push down the carbon price to avoid being accused of worsening the cost of living. On the plus side, ministers have about $1.5b left in their climate funding pot to spend.

There’s also the question of how to meet New Zealand’s international climate target, which goes about 100 million tonnes of emissions cuts above and beyond what the climate commission believes we can achieve domestically. The need to buy these credits from overseas presents both a fiscal and a reputation risk to Hipkins and other future Prime Ministers. First, there’s uncertainty about how much the Government will have to pay. Then there’s the question of how to ensure the carbon savings are legitimate, in the face of a slew of revelations about dodgy offshore carbon offsets.

Kathryn George/Stuff Lake Onslow has the potential to generate incredible amounts of power, if a pumped hydro scheme works.

Lake Onslow and the ghost of 100% clean electricity

Labour campaigned on creating a grid fed by 100% renewable electricity – a pledge that morphed into cleaning up the country’s energy (not just electricity) mix as a whole, after the climate commission pointed out that getting the final few percent of fossil fuels out of the electricity sector was going to be expensive and less important than reaching other goals. Enter a bold new project to scope and build a pumped hydro scheme in Otago that would fill up when electricity was plentiful and cheap, then release that energy when demand was high. This massive piece of infrastructure would hold enough water to power the country through months of dry spells, allowing coal-fired generators to be axed. Early this year, Cabinet will make a call on whether to push on with further work on Lake Onslow, or invest in alternatives such as a smaller pumped-hydro scheme near Taupō, backed by geothermal, biofuel or even hydrogen facilities.

Squishing incentives for dirty electricity

Wind and solar farms generate electricity for a fraction of the cost of a gas- or coal-burning power plant. But the electricity market is set-up in such a way that even competing companies have a perverse incentive to keep Genesis Energy’s Huntly power plant burning coal, because the spot market pays everyone the price paid for the priciest generation at that time – so wind and solar farm owners benefit every time Huntly fires up. The Government asked the Electricity Authority to take a look, but the body chose not to recommend fundamental changes. The ball is now in the Government’s court.

Stuff Luxon may present a more serious challenge to Hipkins and Labour for the loyalty of climate voters.

Answering a potentially climate-invigorated National

In National’s latest shadow-Cabinet reshuffle Todd Muller added the climate change portfolio to agriculture and moved up to 12th place on the list, giving the major opposition party the chance to make much better use of Muller’s climate knowledge.

Muller and Luxon may present a more serious challenge to Hipkins and Labour for the loyalty of climate voters, following a period when committed blue-green voters lacked an obvious political home.

Still, any National-led government is likely to need a coalition partner in Act – who have vowed to not only repeal all of Labour’s climate policies but the entire Zero Carbon Act. Unlike previous National-Act partnerships, the minor party is likely to hold a significant number of seats (15 according to a recent poll).

Power negotiations both within and between the four largest parties – and the smaller parties – promise to deliver an interesting election year for climate action.