Cyclone Gabrielle: Five visuals that show you its path and what it's going to do next

Houses have been destroyed, towns and regions are entirely cut off and people are stranded or missing.

New Zealand is in a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle hit hard.

These visuals show the sheer scale of the storm that hit New Zealand and what it will do next.

This gif shows the path of the cyclone as it moved south across the Pacific.

Windy.com This windy.com animation shows what the cyclone will do next.

The video above shows what the system will do in the coming days moving further east away from New Zealand.

The image above shows the path in more detail, from its birth to where it is now. You can see how it decreased in intensity somewhat.

This image shows what Metservice forecast it will do next.

And finally you can get a sense from the visual below the strength of the wind around the cyclone’s centre.