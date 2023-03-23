Building within our climate budget: a room-by-room guide

When customers assemble a David Trubridge product (such as the light fitting pictured), they'll typically want to keep them longer due to the time invested.

Imagine this: Winter sunlight filters through the bare branches of a tree, beams through a window, and onto a polished concrete floor. The concrete warms, heating the room.

The heat is trapped by thickly insulated walls. It has few corners to escape from – the house is a simple box. In the garage, an electric car is charged from the same sunshine, captured by solar panels on the north-facing slope of the roof.

In summer, the same window is shaded by the tree, cooling the home. French doors are open, creating a breeze and no need for air conditioning. The clover lawn outside is kept green from a rainwater tank, which also helps grow a vegetable garden.

This isn’t a utopian house of the future, but the kind of home scientists say we should be striving to replicate right now in our fight against global warming.

Currently, nearly one-fifth of all of New Zealand’s carbon emissions come from buildings, half from commercial properties, and half from residential.

On average, each house creates 230 tonnes of carbon in a 90-year lifespan, according to recent research from the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ).

When researchers calculated the carbon left to “spend” if we are to limit global warming to 1.5C, they found the footprint created by each house needed to be reduced by more than 70%. They say we should be working to a “carbon budget” of 35 tonnes per average house, over its lifetime.

“Unfortunately, the way we’re tracking, we’re going to exceed New Zealand’s housing budget in the next three or four years”, says Casimir MacGregor, BRANZ principal social scientist. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that since 2010, emission increases from buildings have outstripped reductions.

Emissions from residential buildings have increased by 50% since 1990. Many of those emissions come from the manufacture of carbon-heavy products during construction, like concrete and steel.

These emissions are called embedded or embodied carbon – the energy used to build the home. Mining the materials, logging the wood, manufacturing steel, glass, bricks, and concrete are all included in this category. They make up half of the home’s total emissions.

Operational carbon is the energy we use day-to-day, like power for heating and cooling, lighting or charging the car. MacGregor says this is more about how we live in the house. “This is important in terms of how our individual behaviours can help reduce change right now.”

Climate-friendly building

Fortunately, many of the changes making a house more climate-friendly also make it better for our health and our power bills. And the benefits aren’t limited to new-builds – even small renovations can vastly improve energy use.

The IPCC also found that in developed countries like New Zealand, retrofitting existing buildings has the highest mitigation potential – but has so far suffered from a “lack of ambition”.

Contrast our imagined house with the quintessential New Zealand home: Damp and sometimes mouldy, a draught through the native timber floorboards, south-facing with a heat pump going full tilt in winter.

If insulated properly, the heat pump could be used less frequently, easing the load on the power grid and reducing the need to burn coal at the Huntly Power Station during peak times.

What else can you do to make your house more climate-friendly?

Stuff consulted a panel of experts to pinpoint what changes can be made and where.

Size and shape

Step one is to keep your house footprint smaller, and simpler. New Zealanders tend to build big and spaced-apart houses, which drives up their emissions, MacGregor’s research found.

The typical Kiwi home is a detached, one-storey, three-bedroom dwelling with a 166 square metre floor area, according to BRANZ research. The size of a typical newly built house is expected to grow even further, to 198m2. “In this case, less is more,” says MacGregor.

A smaller size reduces materials, and the energy needed to run the home. The shape of the house is doubly important: simple houses use fewer building materials, and fewer corners mean fewer places for heat to sneak out.

“You don’t want to have lots of angles and bends,” says Jarred Butler, a building environmental scientist at BRANZ. “If you design a building that’s a box that means you only have four corners for heat loss.”

Orientation

The Ancient Greeks knew how to use the sun – orienting buildings so the path of summer sun would avoid beaming in the most open side of a building, while in winter, they would enjoy its full warmth. If building a new home, start with a smart orientation.

For existing homes, consider planting trees for shade – or trimming existing trees back if they block too much light. Some houses can be reoriented from within, for instance, by converting a sunny front bedroom into a lounge.

Insulation

If you are only going to do one thing, insulate, say our experts. New Zealand homes are notoriously poorly insulated, leading to hard-to-heat houses, wasted energy emissions, and big power bills – yet still not very warm compared to those in similar countries. Making our houses more energy efficient will help us eliminate our remaining coal and gas-fired electricity generation – even before adding more renewable energy such as solar.

Insulation creates a thermal envelope, a barrier between heated spaces and the exterior climate, like a blanket protecting your home. It is easiest to install while building, but insulation can be retrofitted. Ideally, all homes would have some kind of insulation in the ceiling, under the floor, in the walls, and in the windows.

Pumping insulation into walls can be very effective, and less impactful than other retrofitting methods. In houses with a suspended floor, a polythene blanket underneath the house can stop cold, moist air evaporating from the ground, making it drier and easier to keep warm.

To check where your house is losing heat, use an infrared thermometer to find thermal leaks due to poor insulation of ineffective seals, or a hygrometer to measure air temperatures and moisture levels. In Dunedin, these tools can be hired from the library – which is particularly useful for renters and students, checking their homes are up to standard.

Other carbon-friendly tips include checking how much recycled content the insulation has, and whether it can be recycled at the end of the building’s life. It is recommended to avoid HCFC-foamed insulation materials which may be in some polystyrene products.

Flooring

The two most common flooring materials in New Zealand are concrete and timber and there are pros and cons for each. Concrete can retain heat absorbed from the sun, and supply heat to the house, but only if the slab is exposed. Covering it with carpet or wood can reduce its usefulness, says Jeff Vickers, the technical director at sustainability advisory firm Thinkstep-anz.

Making concrete is very carbon-intensive – it is responsible for about 7% of the world’s carbon emissions. Lower-carbon options are becoming available, such as a product manufactured at Fletcher Building’s waste tyre-fuelled plant in Northland, or Neocrete, but these still make up a tiny minority of builds.

Timber, on the other hand, has low embodied carbon, and the added bonus that trees grown for timber suck carbon from the air. However, timber floors require a lot of insulation.

When choosing floors for a new house, it is recommended to work with an architect and builder to get a ‘‘life cycle assessment’’ for each product to help pick your best option. Either way, Vickers says the key is to pick flooring with a long life in mind.

‘‘If you are going to use carpet, think about whether you’re using it in a high-traffic area, where it will need replacing more often.

For example, carpet isn’t ideal in an entranceway, but in a bedroom it’s probably going to be fine,’’ he says. MacGregor also suggests reusing materials if replacing wooden floors.

Auckland Council runs a native timber rescue operation, for example, which is a better option than new timber for carbon management.

Walls

Timber weatherboards have one of the lowest- carbon footprints of all cladding options, Vickers says, but keep in mind the need for repainting during the building’s life cycle. Brick veneer has a higher upfront carbon footprint than timber, but its inherent durability means it will last the life of the building with minimal maintenance.

Steel has a high amount of embodied carbon, but long-run steel products, such as Colorsteel or ColorCote, can be a trusty, long-term option, depending on where you live.

Salt air corrodes steel, and replacing it is costly and increases emissions. Using a zinc-aluminium magnesium coating and regular washing will lengthen its lifespan.

Heavyweight concrete block walls generally have a higher carbon footprint than other cladding types, though can require thicker concrete foundations to support their weight. When renovating, think twice before ripping out internal plasterboard walls, Vickers says. ‘

‘Consider you’re trashing materials that were good, that will now end up as waste.’’ Where possible explore recycling options: Various waste collection companies collect and recycle plasterboard.

Roof

The same rules with steel walls apply to the roof. Here’s where keeping the house footprint simple and small can save on embodied carbon. To offset those emissions, consider installing solar panels.

Windows

Windows are clearly important for letting in warm sun but can also be a key source of heat loss if this is not mitigated by double or triple glazing. And don’t assume big doors are as draughty as they used to be. In Fletcher Building’s Low Carbon 1.5 degree Homes pilot, it was found that french doors create a better seal than ranch sliders.

Fittings

Vickers says that kitchen and bathroom fitouts are high-impact areas for carbon emissions, not in terms of products used, but because they are the areas of the house that tend to be replaced most often.

‘‘People get caught up in, ‘should I choose this or that’,’’ he says. ‘‘The bigger question is, should you be doing it at all? The more we churn, the more we rip out things and replace them, that adds up.’’

Vickers says most renovations aren’t undertaken because products like taps or tiles have reached the end of their lives, but because they’re out of fashion. Consider reusing, upcycling and improving items ‘‘rather than gutting the entire bathroom – ripping out a bath, shower, vanity, flooring, plasterboard – trashing everything, putting it in a skip and starting again’’.

Can you paint the vanity, switch out taps or reuse items? When building new, Vickers suggested choosing styles to last, rather than following trends.

‘‘Ask yourself, ‘will I still like this 10 years from now’? Choose items with natural form and materials.’’

A good example are the quality lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge, which have the added self-assembly feature that can make you want to keep them for longer.

Paint

Most paints now are water-based, making them lower in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and more environmentally-friendly. Colours can have an effect. Dark colours on exterior surfaces absorb more heat and deteriorate faster, requiring more frequent repainting.

Speciality paints from Resene, with special pigment technology that reflects more heat, allow you to use dark tones with high light-reflecting qualities. Vickers says the key is churn. Try to pick a colour and stick with it, rather than repainting unnecessarily.

Appliances

Scientists call the energy used by appliances the ‘‘plug load’’. Devices with a heavy plug load include the refrigerator, freezer, washing machine, dishwasher, dryer. For these appliances, how much energy they use is more important than what they’re made from, as that’s where emissions stack up over their lifetime.

The Energy Star rating – the big yellow and red sticker on the front – shows if they are efficient, or not. The same goes for heat pumps, where it’s also important to get the right size for your room. Where appliances use significant water (such as washing machines and dishwashers), water use will be more important for sustainability than its carbon footprint. Focus on the best Water Star rating you can afford.

Solar

Solar panels sound great but can be a distraction from high-impact items like insulation, experts say. There’s no point creating green energy if you’re going to waste it on a cold, draughty house. Once you’ve insulated, solar panels are great for resilience – for example, if you live rurally or want to charge your car while it’s sunny.

On balance, Fletcher Building’s trial found that having a battery hooked up to solar panels wasn’t worth it because of the carbon emissions created in making the battery outstripped the emissions savings.

Landscaping

Time to ditch the lawn? Not only does it need mowing but lawn grass is a monoculture, compared to a meadow, which is pretty and has a variety of plants that are friendly to birds and bees. Making your outdoor area shady in summer, and reducing fire hazards are also important climate-wise.

Limiting the use of concrete in landscaping helps lower emissions. Catching rainwater for use in the garden helps ease demand on the public water system – and could save you in a drought or emergency when the water is cut off.

Decorating

As it stands, we don’t have enough information to regularly be able to compare products like curtains or cushions, or sofas or beds, says Vickers. But it doesn’t hurt to ask. ‘‘If people are asking retailers, ‘can you tell me about the carbon footprint of this?’, the chances are they will say no initially but the more requests, the more pressure it puts on them and the whole supply chain,’’ he says. ‘‘And that’s how the world changes.’’

Our carbon budget

Human-produced greenhouse emissions have heated the planet by an average of roughly 1.2C compared to pre-industrial times. The goal, according to the international treaty on climate change, signed in Paris in 2015, is to limit any increases in global temperature to 1.5C.

Think of the 1.5C target as a budget – it’s how much carbon the world can produce without hitting some very bad tipping points. To help us stick to our climate budget, researchers have identified what we need to change across transport, agriculture, energy use, building and housing.

On the positive, there are many benefits to building homes with low-carbon goals in mind. They are healthier to live in and more cost-effective to run.

If we blow the budget, and warming rises above 1.5C, scientists warn it will leave the Earth vulnerable to climate tipping points. Oceans will rise faster and extreme weather events – such as droughts and floods – will become more frequent. Crops, plants and animals will shift to different locations (the pressure pushing some to extinction). Life in some Pacific nations will become untenable.