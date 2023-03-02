In defence of climate protest

More than 1000 climate activists at the latest School Strike 4 Climate in Christchurch demanded "more radical" action on climate change from elected representatives. (First published September 23, 2022)

Aurora Garner-Randolph is a 17-year-old climate activist and high school student living in Ōtautahi.

In the lead up to the 2019 global climate strikes, National MP Judith Collins was dismissive. “Their little protest is not going to help the world one bit”, was her comment, shortly before around 20,000 people poured out into the streets for climate action. Our main demand, the declaration of a climate emergency, was enacted by the government a year later.

Grassroots protests work. There are no two ways about it. Despite ridicule from politicians like Collins, strikes and direct action remain the most effective tools ordinary people can use to enact change. Don’t get me wrong: voting in elections is crucial. But our participation in democracy must extend out from the poll stations and into the streets if we want to see tangible action on the climate crisis.

With each passing year, our environmental situation becomes more dire. Extreme weather events have killed millions of people already, and are displacing millions more.

The Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle were worsened by climate change. So far, 15 people have lost their lives in these disasters. Their deaths should be mourned, but also serve as a call to action to mitigate further tragedies.

These events have proven that our cities are not designed to withstand extreme weather events. Experts are telling us that to survive further floods, we need better urban planning, more resilient infrastructure, higher tree coverage, and more permeable ground surfaces. So far, we’ve left it to the local and national government to make these changes to protect us, and they’ve failed.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Aurora Garner-Randolph, 16, poses during the previous multi-generational School Strike 4 Climate rally in Christchurch. School Strikers will march again on Friday March 3rd.

It is also more vital than ever that we reduce our contribution to global carbon emissions to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But despite the direness of the situation, the government has failed to implement a ‘Green New Deal’, the type of comprehensive and progressive legislative package we need to see us through this crisis.

It's clear that for politicians, the best interests of the people come second to short-term petty election politics and big corporate donors. But if we can’t leave this crisis in their hands, what can we do?

The answer is protest and direct action. Conservatives retrospectively endorse radical action of the past, seeing the positive change brought about by protest action. But with every new movement, they complain that “this time, protests are going too far”, or that “the ends don’t justify these disruptive means”.

READ MORE:

* Children rescued from school bus as floodwaters rose in Waiwera, North Auckland

* 'I want my life back': Flooded homeowners launch campaign for buy-out

* Summer of extremes: Too much water in the North, not enough down South

* Students march alongside adult supporters for third Thames strike for climate

* Telling students whether to take part in climate change strike 'patronising', Shaw says



The failure in their argument lies in their ignorance of the rich history of effective grassroots activism. From New Zealand’s anti-nuclear protests, to Ngā Tamatoa and their Land March and Waitangi Day protests, to the women’s suffrage movement, protest has shaped our country for the better. New Zealanders have a proud legacy of taking to the streets to voice our beliefs, and we can’t be quashed by miserable naysayers like Collins.

This Friday the 3rd of March is the global climate strike. In Aotearoa, we are striking for five crucial national demands, common sense policies that should be implemented right now to protect our whenua and reduce emissions:

- No new fossil fuel mining or exploration.

- Lower the voting age to 16.

- Support regenerative farming.

- 30% marine reserve protection by 2025.

- E-bike rebates for low-income households.

To push the envelope on these demands, we need your voice.

*Aurora Garner-Randolph is an organiser for @schoolstrikeforclimatenz which is sharing information via Facebook and Instagram.