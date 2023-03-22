Our Forever House: the sustainable rebuild that's changing students' lives

Students from five south Auckland schools will be contributing to the The Forever House Project, a partnership between the Ara Education Charitable Trust, Stuff and others.

Over the coming months, Stuff and our sponsors will build a warm, dry, eco-friendly and low cost home with the help of the Ara Education Charitable Trust (AECT). Donated by Auckland Airport, this derelict house will be transformed into a warm, liveable, sustainable home. Once completed we will auction it on-site, with all proceeds going back to the trust.

In a derelict house, old nails are carefully extracted from each wooden floorboard, collected in buckets and taken to the scrapyard on a Friday before lunch.

“There’s a bucket of chicken and a hit at the driving range in that, I tell the kids,” says lead builder William Malakai. “We don’t waste a thing around here and the kids all learn that there is value in anything we can reuse.”

There’s nothing glamorous about this gravel yard down a side road near Auckland Airport. The prefab “offices” until recently housed a paintball party business and the surrounding area has trucks rumbling by and planes flying low overhead.

READ MORE:

* Heating for $1 a day: Kainga Ora's first passive-designed social housing block is a blueprint

* For sale: Houses renovated by south Auckland students to become homes for families in need

* South Auckland schools saving houses from scrap heap and rebuilding them to sell



But it’s at this donated building site that derelict, abandoned houses are transformed into warm and liveable ‘new’ homes again – by William and other building tutors and their crew of untrained teenagers.

Over the course of a year or two, the students are up-skilled and equipped for apprenticeships that could deliver them a lifelong career.

supplied Donated by Auckland Airport, this derelict house with holes in its floors, walls and roof will be transformed.

The remarkable AECT takes students from five of Auckland’s lowest-decile high schools and teaches them rudimentary building, plastering, plumbing and other small project skills.

Since its inception six years ago, dozens of teenagers have gone on to trades training and apprenticeships or jobs in the building industry.

They learn life skills alongside the practical ones and the homes they create are sold to pay for the next tranche of students.

Forever House

It’s here that Stuff, AECT and our network of corporate sponsors will build the trust’s first Forever House – a low-cost, sustainable home that will showcase sustainability projects anyone can try at home, as part of our Forever Project climate change mission.

Over the next 10 months, we will transform an old farmhouse donated by Auckland Airport – fix it, furnish it simply and sustainably and then auction it off to one lucky new owner. All proceeds of that sale will go back to the trust.

“We have always had a zero waste philosophy here,” says Dr Sarah Redmond, general manager of AECT and an indefatigable champion of the students the trust supports.

“That’s really been through necessity more than anything else. Sustainability for us is not all about expensive solar systems and high-end appliances, but about making the most of what you’ve got, creating long-lasting, quality furniture for families and teaching our kids how to fix things up around their own homes.”

supplied As part of their work on the Forever House, the students will decide on the layout of the new interior.

Following the Forever Home

Each week Stuff will showcase the development of the house in stories and videos, showing readers sustainable tips and tricks for their own homes, and explaining some of the concepts of sustainable housing that anyone can adopt.

We’ll also follow the stories of our builders and their families, and together with our sponsorship partners, raise as much money as possible for AECT.

“Creating a sustainable home that everyone can learn from is a real dream for us,” says Redmond. “Everyone needs to learn from Willie too, so adding that in is just a bonus.”

Forever House content will feature on stuff.co.nz weekly and on our Forever Project site. Click here for more.

Meet the builders

Three of the students from five south Auckland schools who will be contributing to the Forever House project.

Asher Paul

Asher is in year 13 at Manurewa High School and is the oldest of six. His family come originally from around Te Puke and Te Aroha.

He’s interested in working in boat-building when he leaves school and hopes to get an apprenticeship.

“I just really want to learn all that I can here, about how to build things and all the different trades.”

Abigail Dougherty/Sarah Heeringa Left to right: Student builders Asher Paul, Rivah Ilisio and Symond Ahotau.

Rivah Ilisio

Sport is big for Rivah, especially rugby league, playing for the Otara Scorpions and in the Auckland Women’s League with the U18 Vulcans.

Sixteen-years-old, Rivah has three sisters and one brother and says she was inspired to be a part of the Awa project because she really likes building, engineering and hands-on stuff.

She laughs, “Also my boys, my friends, are here doing it too.”

Symond Ahotau

“It would be nice one day to drive past and say, I built that house.” says Symond.

The project is a lot more interesting than he’d expected.

Only a few weeks in, he’s already learning a lot about carpentry, scaffolding as well as general cleanliness on the building site.

Has he done anything like this before? “Nope!” he laughs. “Not even close!”

Want to join the project? Email our Forever Project Life Editor Sarah.heeringa@stuff.co.nz