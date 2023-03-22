The wahine professor who is making waves in marine science

A star both above and below the water, scientific marine advisor Professor Kura Paul-Burke, is at work free diving in coastal waters, investigating predatory sea stars.

Kura Paul-Burke is the first wahine Māori Professor of Marine Research at the University of Waikato – and is determined to not be the last.

When a mussel restoration programme in Ōhiwa Harbour, in the Bay Of Plenty, began to ramp up installation, Paul-Burke had an idea. Mussel spat lines are typically made of composites, adding yet more plastic to the ocean as they disintegrate.

Why not make the lines out of a natural fibre?

Turning to traditional Māori practices, the project team made lines out of Tī Kōuka (cabbage tree) leaves, gathered from the ground and woven into rope.

READ MORE:

* Massey appoints renowned scholar to school of Māori knowledge

* Waiheke marina battle shows why we need mātauranga Māori

* Mussel ropes to filter seawater at new downtown Auckland space Te Wānanga



The trial shows early success. The mussel population in the harbour has risen tenfold since 2019 and galvanised local hapū into environmental action.

It’s an example of the coming together of Paul-Burke’s two worlds: Western environmental science and indigenous knowledge, or mātauranga Māori.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF An innovative project is attempting to restore wild mussel beds in the Marlborough Sounds.

Of Ngāti Awa and Ngāti Whakahemo, Paul-Burke is one of only three Māori marine professors in the country. Using her platform, she champions mātauranga Māori approaches to marine science and inspires the next generation of marine scientists, leading a range of outreach programmes and supporting young Māori PhD students in her field.

A project leader for Sustainable Seas National Science Challenge, she was a 2023 semi-finalist for the Ministry for the Environment’s (MfE) New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year.

Diving into change

Paul-Burke’s journey into environmental science started later than most – she already had five children and was working. It was snorkelling at Whakaari (White Island) in the ancestral waters of her iwi that jolted her in a new direction.

"My world view is that it is the current generation's responsibility to ensure we pass on natural resources that are in as good a condition if not better than what we've inherited. This perspective has shaped my whole life and guides my mahi."

supplied Paul-Burke (front middle) training iwi youth to freedive at Whakaari (White Island).

Supported by her husband, she resigned from her job, enroled as a first-year marine student at AUT University and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science. She continued her studies in mātauranga Māori at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, earning a Master's degree in Indigenous Studies with Honours, and a PhD, Environmental.

As Paul-Burke studied, she discovered an ever greater connection between the sciences and mātauranga Māori. She says areas where indigenous peoples speak their languages and enact their traditional practices are the areas with the highest biodiversity.

“Cultural diversity is related to biodiversity, which is important for sustaining our ocean and estuaries into the future."

Ōhiwa mussel restoration

A great example of the merging of worlds is the restoration of biodiversity in Ōhiwa harbour.

Although many factors played into the decline of the green-lipped mussel population, the rampant rise of sea stars (star fish) in the harbour contributed to a drop from 112 million to just 80,000 mussels between 2007 and 2019.

supplied Paul-Burke with local weavers and the woven biodegradable mussel spat lines made from harakeke (flax) and tī kouka (cabbage tree) biowaste at Ōhiwa harbour.

In 2009, an estimated 672 tonnes of 11-armed sea stars were identified predating on the mussels. The sustainable amount of sea stars was 15 tonne per hectare.

By 2019 there was an estimated 100,000 sea stars in a two-hectare pipi bed.

Working with local iwi, the Awhi Mai Awhi Atu project was formed to implement a kaitiakitanga-based approach to ecosystem-based management (EBM) for the harbour.

Supported by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and the seven partners of the Ōhiwa Harbour Implementation forum, it actively connects marine science with mātauranga Māori practices.

Paul-Burke and the team have increased the mussel population to nearly 800,000.

Passing it on

supplied (Clockwise from top left) William Anaru, Dr Jessica Hutchings, India Logan-Riley, Dr Mike Joy, Tina Porou and Estelle Leask, 2023 semi finalists for the MfE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year.

It’s traditional Māori knowledge and practices like these that help respond to degradation of coastal islands and estuaries and inspire the next generation of marine kaitiaki.

"One of the best things about my work is working with youth. We train them to free dive, so they can connect with and experience their ocean as the next generation of environmental leaders; show them how to combine mātauranga Māori with marine science. And most of all, fall in love with our moana to be better future kaitiaki."

Paul-Burke was one of the MfE’s Environmental Hero of the Year 2023 semi-finalists. She was nominated along with William Anaru, founder of Te Arawa Catfish Killas, protecting the tīpuna roto (ancestral lakes) of their rohe.

supplied 2023 finalists for the MfE Environmental Hero of the Year are Camden Howitt Co-founder of Sustainable Coastlines; Jessi Morgan, chief executive of Predator Free New Zealand Trust; Simon Hall of the Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust.

Other nominees were Dr Jessica Hutchings, a kaupapa Māori research leader; India Logan-Riley a climate change activist and leader for rangatahi; Dr Mike Joy, freshwater ecologist; Estelle Leask, a native nursery and predator free conservation leader in Ngāi Tahu, Southland and Tina Porou a kaupapa Māori Environmental consultant and advocate.

The finalists for the MfE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year were Camden Howitt, Co-founder of Sustainable Coastlines; Jessi Morgan, chief executive of Predator Free New Zealand Trust; and Simon Hall of the Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust.

Winners will be announced at The New Zealander of the Year Awards on Thursday 30 March.