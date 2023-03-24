Eco-cleaners – do they really work?

Samples were sent by participating companies to our reader panel, who independently tested the products.

There’s good reason to consider eco-cleaners. Many mainstream household cleaners contain harsh chemicals that can potentially irritate our skin, eyes, and lungs.

When washed down the drain, inorganic chemical compounds like bleach can form dioxins that can cause serious harm to aquatic and wildlife.

Eco-cleaning products typically use plant-based ingredients that biodegrade quickly and don't build up in waterways or poison fish life.

But do the more eco-friendly alternatives really work when used around the house?

We selected four multipurpose eco-cleaners and assembled a diverse panel of regular Kiwis from around the country to put them to the test.

The panel includes an apartment-dwelling technology communicator, Bay of Plenty orchardists, an HR consultant and South Island mother of four, West-Auckland retirees, and a Wellingtonian household with three teens.

Product samples were sent by participating companies to our reader panel, who independently tested the products, recording their scores and feedback.

Results were collated and percentages were calculated by averaging panellists' scores from 1-5.

Here’s what we discovered:

How well did the products clean surfaces?

Cleanery and Earthwise both reached a high score of 95%. Panellists found Cleanery did a good job on cleaning surfaces, including tests on bathroom vanities, basins, showers and glass.

It was found to be excellent on stone benches, rated very good on windows, and was efficient on tiles, stainless steel and windows.

Earthwise was found to be good on general surfaces, benches, and vanities. It definitely made a difference in cleaning surfaces, but was “possibly a bit smudgy”, a panellist said.

Will & Able was judged a good general cleaner, winning points for antibacterial ingredients.

Good Change was also judged as a good general-purpose cleaner, possibly lacking grit in tough areas like laundry and mudrooms.

One panellist didn’t find any to be totally effective on kitchen grease, but that was a minority view.

Did you like its smell?

Aroma can be polarising! Cleanery scored 90% with a “fruity” and a “very pleasant rose scent”. Will & Able followed closely on 84% with a popular, fresh eucalyptus scent.

Good Change scored 80%, as the green tea aroma was not loved by one panellist, but found to be “calm and refreshing” by another.

Earthwise’s scent was less popular, rating 60%. Interestingly, it was described by several as hospital-like, but also as refreshing, and was especially loved by one panellist.

How was the packaging?

Good Change (tablets and refillable glass bottle) came top scoring 92%, with panellists liking the cardboard box, designs and recyclable tablet packaging.

Cleanery (power sachets and refillable glass or plastic bottles) came close second at 90%.

Panellists loved how the products using tablets and powders significantly reduced packaging.

Will & Able (spray bottle) on 84% won hearts with its social mandate, storytelling and supporting jobs for Kiwis with disabilities.

Earthwise (spray bottle) on 80%, also earned praise for being made largely from recycled materials.

Would you buy this product?

Almost everybody said they’d buy all the products again in the future. Cleanery scored top marks with 95%, Good Change 80%, Will & Able 76%, and Earthwise 68%.

Cleanery

- “I consider this an excellent option from an eco point of view. It works well and smells so good there is nothing not to like.”

- “By far the best product over-all and the only true “multipurpose” cleaner.”

Good Change

- “Yes I would, the product is eco-friendly.”

Will & Able

- “Yes good, a good all-round product; supporting a company giving work to those not easily employable elsewhere; making jobs for Kiwis with disabilities. Great to see evidence of a company with this pledge.”

Earthwise

- “Yes!”