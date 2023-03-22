Want a climate-resilient home? Here's where to start

Climate journalist Olivia Wannan tried to build, and then buy, a climate-resilient home. Here’s her advice.

We’re used to thinking of homes as safe havens from the world outside. But there’s nothing like seeing West Auckland families escape their homes through waist-deep floodwaters, or an Esk Valley house ceiling-deep in mud, to test this.

Human-made emissions have heated today’s world by 1.2C, and the next degree (or 2C) of heating will be worse. We don't know just how severe the future climate change effects will be. But the longer we delay the switch to clean energy, the more we’ll have to adapt.

For now, we can expect worsening impacts such as sea level rise and extreme weather.

Many Kiwis also consider their home to be their biggest asset. For this to stay true, we need to incorporate more climate-resilient features into our houses. Here’s where to start.

Location, location, location

Absolute beach front? Top of the hill with uninterrupted views? This summer’s floods, slips and storms have put some of the so-called golden rules of real estate to the test.

Kwok Yi Lee With a few resilient design features, houses will stay comfortable in good weather and in bad.

In our shaky and heating isles, no area is risk-free. Some are more prone than others to flooding, coastal inundation, slips, erosion or wildfires. As storms rage and waters rise, a modest, simple but solid home located out of harm’s way can feel like a castle.

It’s harder to talk yourself out of a flood-exposed home once you’ve fallen in love with a kitchen, so if you’re looking to buy, it’s worth giving a sharp look at a suburb’s risk profile before visiting any open homes.

Review council hazard maps

These are not always easy to find – but they are free. Start with a web search for the relevant council and ‘GIS map viewer’. Some maps allow you to add an overlay showing where simulated floodwaters would pool. Especially while it’s a buyers’ market, it’s sensible to avoid flood plains, lower-lying suburbs or streets, the tops and bottoms of cliffs and the overflow areas of rivers.

If you’re by the coast, check out NZ SeaRise

These national maps indicate where the coast is rising or sinking. Subsidence will compound the sea level rise that will eat at our shorelines in the coming decades.

Google past disasters

Plug the names of suburbs into a search engine to get an idea of what’s happened – and how often. The National Library’s digital search provides a broader historical record.

Always, always get a LIM

Councils must include all hazard information it is aware of in a Land Information Memorandum (LIM) – such as whether the property has been red-stickered due to a flood. Don’t buy a section or property without purchasing this report.

Even so, while LIMs give you an idea of risks, the information could focus on the past. Climate change is likely to make disasters worse than they’ve ever been. Big housing developments in risky areas – without “spongy” features – may further compound flooding.

supplied Connectable electric cars, high-performing windows, raised foundations and shade are desirable.

Grand designs

If you’re building – even when building on a budget – some basic elements will make a huge difference to a homes' future resilience. As finances allow, an architect’s and landscape designer’s work can further reduce your risk.

A raised foundation offers some protection

Sometimes, councils make raised foundations mandatory. Higher floors or a second level could be life-saving – though if waters take days to recede, you can get trapped in your property.

Simple roofs withstand a lot more

A basic gable or mono pitched roof looks good and will stand up better in a storm. When it’s wet and wild, every connection, skylight and dormer in a complex roof is a risk point. Wide gutters and downpipes help – as does regular maintenance. Flat roof features can collect water and encourage leaks. If well orientated, a basic gable or mono pitched roof can also make potential solar panels more viable.

Snug homes keep warm even without power

A well-insulated home will consume less energy, reducing fossil fuel usage, which is a bonus both during and after a storm. As communities have discovered post-Cyclone Gabrielle, it can be days or even weeks before power is restored.

SUPPLIED This certified passive house design with solar panels in Matangi had a winter energy bill of just $20.

‘Spongy’ gardens defend you from deluges

Driveways and paths made of pebbles, grid pavers and permeable surfaces allow water to filter through. Also consider a swale or rain garden in a natural or introduced dip of your section. The roots of native trees or shrubs encourage water to soak into the ground, and improve the quality of air in and around your home.

Green buys

When buying an existing property, add the features below to your checklist. As budgets allow, you could plan to retrofit some of these benefits after moving in:

Double (or triple) glazed windows are tougher

As well as keeping in the warmth, efficient windows are also best placed to weather the elements. Single-paned, large, poorly maintained glass windows and doors are weak points during a storm.

Shading keeps hot days pleasant

Storms make the news, and very hot days and heat waves are likely to be a more regular menace in future summers at least. Large picture windows or French doors offer light and passive warmth, but can compound the effect of the sun’s beating summer heat. Shutters, awnings and inset windows can all help keep life more comfortable.

Heat pumps offer AC as well as highly efficient warming. Windows positioned opposite each other also make smart use of cross-breezes. Trees are also one of the best cooling options, providing shade and chilling the surrounding air.

Emergency water storage is a bonus

A moderately-sized tank could get you through the aftermath of a disaster or help your garden survive a long drought. Even a basic herb and vegetable garden or fruit trees can help supplement our diet and boost wellbeing on an ongoing basis.

Solar with batteries keeps the lights on

It’s not cheap (and comes with a carbon footprint), but a battery system connected to solar panels can provide you energy year-round and be configured to power essential devices when the grid goes down.

Using your car when the power’s off

In the market for an EV? Ask car salesmen about ‘V2L’ capability. With the help of a discharge cable, these vehicles can power phones and appliances, which could be a crucial stop gap for a few days. No petrol car can do that.

