Essential service: How green space shrank as cities grew

Fields, forests, berms and backyards – they all make city living cooler, healthier and less flood prone. But they’ve been disappearing fast. Is it too late to bring them back? Eloise Gibson and Kate Newton report.

Think of a green space near your home.

It might be a school yard, a sports field, a patch of bush, or your own backyard.

It won’t surprise you to learn that green spaces like these cool the air compared with buildings and concrete – or that they’re much more absorbent during heavy rain. They can even attract a price premium for the surrounding homes.

But the quarter-acre dream is increasingly out of step with New Zealand cities, as terraced homes, apartments, infill housing and huge standalone houses on small sections become common.

As the climate heats, green spaces may become the difference between city life being pleasant and increasingly hot and unbearable.

But a report tabled in Parliament today by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, shows it is disappearing.

Building out and up

The report analysed aerial photos to compare green space in Auckland, Hamilton and Greater Wellington between the 1940s, 1980s and today. Christchurch was too hard to gauge, because of the changes wrought by the city’s earthquakes.

In Auckland and Hamilton, in the 1940s, around 70% of urban areas were occupied by some kind of green space. By 2016, that figure had dropped to more like 55%, and the true figure is probably much lower because it was hard to identify driveways, car parks and other sealed areas in the analysis, the report says.

Most of the losses were of private land, whereas the share of city real estate occupied by public reserves stayed roughly the same.

Growth patterns changed over the decades.

Auckland and Hamilton grew mainly outwards until the 1980s, then shifted to building up and filling in gaps, chewing up backyards and other urban greenery along the way.

As populations grew, town planners tried to rein in urban sprawl and inner-city land got more expensive (increasing the incentive to build as much as possible on every slice). People also started building much bigger houses on smaller sections – as well as apartments and terraced homes.

Greater Wellington fared much better than the other two cities – for one thing, it’s harder to clear its steep hillsides for outward growth than it is to build on flat Auckland and Hamilton countryside. The capital maintained its share of green space, so Wellington today has about the same proportion of greenery as it did 80 years ago – more than Auckland or Hamilton per capita.

But its population also grew.

All three cities now have more people for every square metre of urban green space than they did in the 1940s or the 1980s.

The ratio is worsening, as multi-home developments are approved with smaller green areas than existing homes. Even those new, smaller outdoor spaces are at risk of being paved or Astroturfed over, says Upton.

”You have these little bits of green, and they're supposed to be there forever. But of course, they tend to get patio’d over, or concreted over, and there's no one checking on that. So something that is meant to be 20% (of a site) could end up actually being 5% or 0 in 20 years’ time.”

Unlike tree cover, which is related to wealth, green space isn’t obviously connected to affluence.

But it is unequally spread around. In Auckland and Hamilton, people living in the greenest 25% of suburbs enjoy around three times as much public green space as people in the least green 25% of suburbs, according to the commissioner’s report. In Greater Wellington there is even more disparity because of the large network of parks and reserves concentrated around the hilly edges of the urban area.

Green space itself can confer a premium: one study cited in the report found a price boost in the order of 15% for Auckland apartments situated near parks, though there was no clear pattern for other dwellings.

Essential services

Anything from a vegetable garden to a grass berm along the road, to a school sports field or a golf course counts as green space, though each variety has different benefits.

Both private and public green space work equally well for cooling nearby properties, managing stormwater and filtering pollutants from the air – but only public land is useful for the public to exercise and socialise on. So, a steep, undeveloped, tree-lined Wellington ravine might be useless for walking or playing sport, but will still benefit nearby residents by cooling and purifying the air.

Grass is obviously best as a surface for playing sports and better than concrete for handling rain – but dry, compacted lawn is not much help for absorbing water.

All plants filter the air by either trapping or absorbing pollutants (such as deadly particulates from traffic), but trees are particularly good at it because of their larger leaves.

Trees are also better than grass at cooling the air and dealing with rain, while wetlands are best of all at dealing with heavy rain and stormwater, the report says.

“Green spaces act like giant sponges, slowing the flow of rainwater and trapping and filtering pollutants,” the report says. “When rain falls on a patch of bush or forest, or even a lawn, some of the water is caught by the vegetation.” Perhaps a third of the rainwater evaporates from plant leaves without reaching the ground, while some is stored in leaf litter and soil, or taken up by plant roots

Trees That Count A new initiative to create more green space in the central city has been tabled by Wellington City Council.

A planning tool for Auckland Council estimates cited by Upton estimates paving and building over 60% of a site (rather than 20%) can increase the rain runoff by 20 times. (Though planners have noted even trees and grass can’t do much against the sheer volume of rain experienced in the recent cyclones).

The effect on heat is almost even more startling. Research published last year showed the hottest days of the year have already warmed by more than 0.5 degrees Celsius over the last 20 years in many populated regions of New Zealand. Urban areas with lots of heat-trapping concrete and buildings can be 4-5C hotter than the countryside – and, even in New Zealand, extreme heat can be deadly.

But green space can ameliorate the hot box effect. A recent study cited in Upton’s report found a 20% increase in green space was associated with a 9% reduction in mortality from heat. And the benefits flow beyond the green boundaries. Another global study of over 30 urban parks found that those over ten hectares could provide a temperature reduction of up to 1.2C, up to 350 metres from the park boundary.

Then there are those rare pockets of old-growth biodiversity, somehow still surviving in the midst of cars, buildings and people.

“I'm raising this (issue) in respect of humans,” says Upton, because “it will be hotter, stickier, nastier, what have you, but just for the sake of the environment – that stuff that needs to be protected as well.”

Density with a difference

Upton says the report isn’t anti-densification – far from it.

Denser cities require people to travel less, and allow faster, more efficient public transport, lowering planet-heating emissions.

Keeping development inside existing city limits also halts the munching of productive food-growing soil – an issue particularly in Auckland.

But as city populations grow (and Auckland’s has been growing by almost 30,000 people a year) the housing boom needs to build in much more green space, the report says.

Apartments can retain more green than townhouses or terraced houses because, by building up, they leave more space for other amenities, says Upton. However, that only holds true if the councils consenting development make providing green spaces worthwhile, or compulsory.

With both the National Policy Statement on Urban Development and the Medium Density Residential Standards directing cities to allow more housing growth in many neighbourhoods, there’s a risk that more green areas will be built over forever, Upton says.

While those documents have provisions about landscaped areas and public open space, the report says they could do more, because they don’t treat green space as being as essential as wastewater and drinking pipes and transport.

As for the solutions? There’s room to upgrade existing road margins by moving from grass to more cooling and absorbent shrubbery and trees, Upton says, though it depends on the soil depth and other constraints like underground pipes.

Existing grassy parks could get more clumps of trees. “There’s the question of making really good, green use of every available corner of the public estate,” says Upton. “All around New Zealand councils have got little bits of land that are not being used.”

Stuff In 2020, a New Zealand ski field shut for a week. Why? It was so warm, the rain-soaked snow was falling off the slopes.

Roads could eventually be re-configured. “A shadeless inner-city street today with two footpaths, two grassy berms, two rows of car parks, two lanes for traffic and a maze of underground pipes and cables could potentially be reconfigured to contain one footpath, one cycleway, one lane for slow traffic (with passing bays), parking for cars, rain gardens, space for large trees and perhaps even community gardens,” the report says.

Then there are the options of protecting more existing trees whenever land is developed, or even an “uplift tax” requiring parks to be paid for when rural land is up-zoned.

Upton’s report doesn’t cost the options. “It will be more costly. And before anyone says, ‘oh, we can't afford all that’, living in a hotter world, the more extremes of it will be more costly. What ever we do – Do nothing, it'll be more costly. Do something, it'll be more costly. It's a question to how those costs fall.”

“If you say, ‘Oh, it's too expensive,’ well, you will pay a price down the track. There is no cheap solution here. With climate change generally, there is no cheap solution.”

With cities getting hotter, more populous and more prone to heavy rain, he says it’s time to start treating green space as an essential service.

Otherwise, Auckland alone could lose another 3,000 hectares in the next 20 years.