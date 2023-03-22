Danish delegation strengthens climate partnership in Nelson

Lars Holmegaard, manager at Lemvig Klimatorium in central Denmark is welcomed at Whakatū Marae by Rōpata Taylor, manager of people and culture at Wakatū Incorporation.

A delegation from Denmark is in Nelson this week to strengthen partnerships and discuss climate mitigation and adaption opportunities.

The delegation from the central Danish region of Lemvig, which opened its international climate centre Klimatorium in 2020, is another step in the partnership with Nelson-based Māori organisation Wakatū Incorporation to collaborate on climate change action. The Ngāti Rārua Ātiawa Trust and the Nelson City Council are also involved in the partnership.

After being welcomed to Whakatū Marae on Monday, the Danish delegation, including Lemvig Klimatorium manager Lars Holmegaard, attended a Tūpuna Pono: Being Good Ancestors summit at the Rutherford Hotel on Tuesday.

Wakatū Incorporation director and AuOra general manager Miriana Stephens said the summit looked at how to build on the Te Tauihu Intergenerational Strategy launched two years ago.

“With the turmoil of the pandemic and weather events here in Whakatū and in the Marlborough Sounds last August, we felt it was really important there was an opportunity to showcase some of the good things happening in this region,” she said.

Topics covered included local initiatives focused on environmental conservation, food security, future transport systems, iwi collaborations and working towards carbon zero in the construction industry.

A rangatahi hackathon was held at the weekend as part of the Tūpuna Pono event series and on Thursday night from 5.15pm there is the inaugural Tūpono Pono Great Debate,which will look at what it means to be a good ancestor.

Stephens said the visit from the Danes was an opportunity to learn and also to share.

Wakatū Inc was working on a proposal to set up a centre for climate change in Nelson.

She said work on the centre would take a staged approach. Stage 1, underway now, would focus on forming partnerships to identify the projects and investment required. The next phase would look at establishing a centre.

Stephens said the Danish delegation had confirmed the importance of having a building that acted as a “beacon of hope” for the region. The Lemvig Klimatorium is a shared space for private businesses and research institutions collaborate on solutions to climate and water-related problems.

In Nelson, Stephens said it would be a place where hapu, iwi, local and central government and researchers could come together to solve climate challenges through innovations and education.