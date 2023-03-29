Hidden heating: We assessed companies on their climate actions. It almost broke us

Trying to get a true picture of New Zealand businesses’ climate progress is complex and extremely challenging. Welcome to the world of emissions reporting, where company reports don’t tell the whole story.

Imagine you’re looking at a company’s sustainability report, and you see that the company has slashed its emissions.

With new solar panels, an electrified vehicle fleet and a renovated head office using less power to heat and cool, this business seems to have halved its impact on heating the planet. Incredible!

But wait, this company is a coal exporter. Its primary business is digging up coal and selling it to customers overseas… and its coal exports rose last year - how can its emissions have shrunk?

Or maybe the company is a car seller, importing cars made with coal-fired electricity and selling them in New Zealand: car sales are up, yet the company’s reported emissions went down.

Behind the scenes, the car company and the coal company joined forces and lobbied to successfully scupper an emissions-pricing law. Welcome to the world of emissions reporting, where company reports don’t tell the whole story.

Those two companies are hypothetical, but the issues are very real. Emissions need to plunge by about 43% by 2030 across rich and poor countries, big and small, to avoid deadly consequences, yet New Zealand’s emissions have fallen barely or not at all for years. Just 10 companies account for more than half of national emissions.

If you ask them, most of our biggest companies will say they are acting on climate change, and their annual reports back them up. But gauging whether they’re doing enough is exceptionally hard, because many of the systems designed to measure good behaviour serve the companies making and using the ratings better than the rest of us.

This is the story of how we tried to give Kiwis more than what’s on the surface. Like Indiana Jones trying to crack a cypher in the knick of time, there were opaque clues, unexpected twists, and potentially dire consequences for humanity – but real.

The tangled web

New Zealand is tightening regulations requiring companies to disclose their climate impacts, but they’re still wide enough to drive a diesel-guzzling truck through.

Although many large emitters have to report their emissions to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), this only captures firms buying a lot of carbon credits for emissions released inside New Zealand. If you think of the coal and car companies mentioned above, most of their carbon pollution happens outside New Zealand. Many other large companies, with large supply chains (supermarkets, homewares stores, department stores), also aren’t covered by the EPA rules.

Another set of climate disclosure rules kicks in during 2023 requiring banks, big investors, big insurers and companies listed on the New Zealand stock market to publish their emissions.

But private companies and most overseas-listed companies won’t be covered. For example, NZX-listed The Warehouse Group will be covered by the requirements but privately-owned chains such as Farmers will not.

If you’re a consumer who just wants to know what the big companies around you are doing, none of this is very helpful.

We decided we’d try to level the playing field by assembling a crack team of climate detectives to survey large companies on emissions and targets – but also other actions that affect climate progress, such as political lobbying – and assess them. It was a lot harder than expected.

Ella Bates-Hermans Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

A simple assignment

Assessing the companies required a judging panel with academic, philanthropic, investment and climate strategy expertise: busy people, in other words.

To keep it manageable for the five judges (sustainability and climate impact consultant Rebecca Mills, ethical investment charity founder and chief executive Barry Coates, University of Otago Associate Professor of Sustainable Business Dr Sara Walton, KiwiSaver investment team head Paul Brownsey, and me, Stuff’s climate change editor) the first edition was limited to 20 companies – 19 of New Zealand’s biggest companies plus Stuff Limited (for accountability).

This first edition includes:

- The biggest polluters (as listed by the EPA) in petrol, gas, dairy, fertiliser and meat (along with the next biggest-emitting competitor for each);

- Some of the places where Kiwis spend a lot of money - our two biggest supermarkets, two biggest power companies, and major home improvement and department store chains.

It was important that each company had at least one competitor in the survey, so they weren’t being singled out. (Future reports, which will be led by Otago University, will turn attention to more companies in other important sectors.)

The survey asked companies for their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions (covering direct emissions, electricity consumption and supply chain) for the 2019 financial year (pre-Covid) as well as the most recent financial year (to show their progress over that period). Companies were also asked for details of their emissions-cutting targets for 2025 and 2030.

Since the survey cut-off was July 1, 2022, only some companies could supply emissions for the 2022 financial year, while most supplied FY2021. (As of publication, some companies still had not completed and audited FY2022 emissions accounts, which isn’t unusual.)

Companies were also asked if they invested in fossil fuels, what climate-related lobbying they did and how much this cost, and whether they told their investors and the public about the risks climate change posed to their businesses.

We gathered the answers – and hit the first serious conundrum.

The plot thickens

Judges first met to discuss company assessments in August 2022. Conversation turned to a difficult task: the scoring criteria needed improvement.

A milk exporter has a completely different starting point and emissions profile from a hardware store chain or a petrol company, so it wasn’t fair to rank companies based on how they performed against each other.

Stuff Company reports don’t tell the whole story. The Climate Action Report Card is an attempt to balance that.

The panel needed to align the scoring system with the latest international guidance – but an adapted version, since no one had covered exactly what the panel was looking for: a mixture of climate impact, transparency and a company’s overall actions.

One of the judges, University of Otago’s Dr Sara Walton, volunteered to help align the criteria with the international New Climate Institute assessment guide for good practice corporate emission reduction, which had detailed criteria on transparency and climate impact.

In November, just as that process was completed, a United Nations expert panel (including the New Zealand Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr) put out another set of new guidelines – this time, a ground-breaking new guide for assessing whether companies, cities and other non-government organisations are acting in line with keeping global heating inside 1.5C. The panel had to reflect those guidelines, or risk being out of step with an important move towards weeding out corporate greenwashing.

Another judge, The Lever Room’s Rebecca Mills, agreed to work with Stuff and Walton to align the criteria with the UN recommendations.

Here are some of the main principles:

Companies can’t claim to be on track if they’re investing in new supplies of fossil fuels.

Companies can’t get to net zero emissions by buying carbon offsets instead of cutting their own emissions.

Companies can’t just cut emissions per unit of product (known as climate efficiency improvements), they need to cut total emissions, and that includes emissions from their supply chains. (However, it’s fine and good to use high quality offsets for extra climate action, above and beyond what the company needs to do to be on track for 1.5C).

Companies can’t claim to be working towards net zero while they’re lobbying to undermine ambitious government climate policies – either directly or through trade associations or other bodies. Also, companies should be open about these affiliations.

Companies should publish detailed information about their emissions every year, and step by step descriptions of how they’re going to meet their targets, which they should update every five years.

In order to be relevant in the real world, the judging panel also made a conscious call to bring in outside knowledge about companies that was in the public domain. So if a company had decent targets and good emissions reporting but had deliberately made a business decision that harmed the climate, that was reflected in its assessment.

Interrogating the evidence

Each company received three assessments: impact, transparency and alignment.

Impact is how well they’re going at cutting emissions (including from supply chains) and how well-placed they are to cut emissions deeply in the future.

Transparency measures the level of detail companies voluntarily reveal to the public about their exact sources of emissions and what they’re doing about each of them. Transparency matters a lot because not all companies know – let alone reveal – full details of their impacts.

Alignment assesses a company’s other activities: is it lobbying for or against measures that would slash NZ’s footprint, using offsets that do or don’t have integrity, or making business decisions that hurt or help New Zealand’s climate performance?

Companies that chose not to participate in the survey were graded No Response, indicating that they declined to answer the questions. Since one of the purposes of the exercise was promoting transparency, the panel considered this the lowest possible outcome.

For the record, those companies were petrol chain BP, Open Country Dairy, meat business Alliance Group, fertiliser maker Ballance, retail chain Farmers and oil and gas drillers Todd Energy and OMV NZ.

According to the Environmental Protection Authority, all these companies, bar Farmers, are among the biggest emitters in their industries, and the country. This report uses EPA data to profile these companies, so you can still see details about their pollution.

Companies that did answer were graded using:

Information supplied in response to the survey

Their public statements and climate-related reports and submissions, where these were readily available.

Publicly available information about companies’ other climate-related activities, where relevant.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The Climate Action Report Card assesses three areas of climate progress.

Red herrings

Of course, just surveying companies did not magically close the data hole.

This story started with the examples of the fictional coal and car companies because they demonstrate the single biggest hole the panel discovered: supply chains.

Supply chains are part of what is known as a company’s “Scope 3 emissions” – and many big New Zealand companies don’t report these, or report only part of them. These 20 companies were no exception.

It’s perfectly legal – right now, most companies don’t have to disclose supply chain emissions. Many say they can’t even count them, particularly in the case of convoluted chains of suppliers overseas. But by focussing on what a business has done to improve its vehicle fleets or shop floors within New Zealand, company reports can stress the positive in emissions reporting. It was common to see Scope 1 and 2 (direct operational emissions and electricity emissions) falling while Scope 3 was either not fully measured, not measured at all, or stagnant.

Companies such as Fonterra and Z Energy do voluntarily report their Scope 3 emissions – Fonterra reports the methane and nitrous oxide from its dairy farmer-suppliers, while Z counts the climate heating from people burning the petrol they buy at its stations. These companies also have to report rough estimates of these emissions to the EPA. But neither company has targets to reduce those impacts – by far their biggest sources of emissions.

Several other big companies have started counting supply chain impacts, including Ravensdown (the fertiliser maker), Countdown, Bunnings and the two biggest power companies by revenue, Genesis and Meridian. Countdown was unusual in having a target to cut Scope 3.

The Warehouse Group is aiming for 2025 to report these figures, while meat exporter Silver Fern Farms has just produced its first set of accurate figures, which are in the process of being audited.

A few others (Mitre 10 and Foodstuffs, for example) gave totals that were drastically smaller than their rivals in the same industry, not because they necessarily polluted less, but because they were counting smaller portions of their supply chains.

It’s not an easy journey: Companies say getting a full view of supplier emissions is really hard. It’s much easier to measure and cut emissions which companies have more direct control over – fridges, lighting, company-owned vehicle fleets and so on. Some parts of Scope 3 are also easier to influence than others – how employees get to work, or executives flying, for example, rather than third party suppliers.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

But these supply chains matter. For businesses such as Foodstuffs, Countdown, Kmart, The Warehouse, Farmers, Bunnings, Mitre 10, Fonterra, Open Country Dairy, Alliance Group and Silver Fern Farms – or any other business that doesn’t make the products it sells – suppliers may be the biggest part of their impact. These companies have huge market power to press supplier emissions down, but often this isn’t happening. For a petrol company, meanwhile, truly cutting Scope 3 to the level required means being prepared to change business models.

That UN High-Level Expert Group made it crystal clear how important it is for companies to own that wider responsibility.

The world can’t solve the climate crisis without companies (and cities and regions), said the UN panel’s chair, Catherine McKenna, when releasing the guidance.

Companies who want to say they are doing what’s needed “cannot focus on reducing the intensity of their emissions rather than their absolute emissions or tackling only a part of their emissions rather than their full value chain (scopes 1, 2 and 3)”, said the UN panel’s report.

In other words, changing the lightbulbs at head office is helpful, but not without tackling the full supply chain.

Two final twists

One of the last steps was sending the assessments to companies, to get their responses.

Understandably, having first sent in surveys in July 2022, many companies were impatient to see their assessments.

Since University of Otago and The Lever Room have agreed to continue the reports as a longitudinal series (investigating integrity and transparency of carbon emission reporting in these and other important sectors) it was important to make sure the first edition was consistent with their plans.

This is where the assessments took two final twists.

Firstly, the panel had initially awarded companies letter grades, A to F.

But both outside climate experts and Dr Walton, thought a traffic-light-style colour scheme was clearer and more constructive for this and future versions. So it was switched. Again, the process benefited from the example set by the New Climate Institute, which uses a colour grading system to assess corporations and countries.

Secondly, since they were surveyed, several companies had updated their emissions profiles in September with data from the 2022 financial year – along with, in some cases, new climate targets. These companies felt they would have done better if the survey had happened later in the year.

Was that true? We tested the panel’s assessments against the scoring criteria, using those companies’ updated figures for climate targets and emissions reductions.

The result was that those companies that had changed their emissions tallies would not have shifted their colour ratings for impact – but the companies’ profiles were updated to include new data and the main points of their replies.

Some companies – notably Silver Fern Farms – had also updated their disclosures to be more transparent after their transparency was rated in late October 2022. The panel elected to keep October as the assessment date for all companies, recognising that companies will be assessed again as part of the longitudinal series. Transparency scores are based on the information publicly available as of Labour Weekend 2022, but where companies have supplied details of improvement, this is noted in their profiles.

Prepare for the sequel

The resulting report is a snapshot of some of the good and bad things our largest polluters and retailers have done on their journeys to be low-or-no-carbon, and a steer on the urgent progression they need to play their part to solve the crisis.

We’re extremely thankful for the help of the panel of judges in developing the criteria for this report over several months to be consistent with international guidance, and to University of Otago for agreeing to take it forward as a longitudinal study in partnership with Stuff and The Lever Room.

Visit stuff.co.nz/climate-report to see the full results.